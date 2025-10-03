The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | CBN Reveals That ATM Withdrawals Under ₦20,000 Will Attract ₦100 Fee

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Him

A former rising quarterback who suffered a career ending injury receives salvation in the form of his hero, and what initially looks like rescue turns into a nightmare.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Men’s Code

Three women on a journey to find interesting ways to keep their men discover more than they bargained for when secrets begin to unfold.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

One Battle After Another

A washed up revolutionary living off grid with his daughter is forced to come out of hiding when his daughter goes missing and his evil nemesis resurfaces.



It is for viewing in cinemas.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

When Gabby’s precious dollhouse ends up in the hands of an eccentric woman, she is forced to set off on a mission to retrieve her dollhouse and get the Gabby Cats together.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Wayward

When a small town cop goes sniffing, he begins to suspect the local school for troubled teens as being more than it lets on.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Guest

A cleaner’s captivation with her wealthy employer unfolds into a dangerous spiral, as secrets begin to emerge and bonds deepen.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Genie, Make A Wish

A flamboyant genie comes in contact with a strict woman, and is made to grant her wishes while attempting to turn her world around.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Steve

Follows the life of a head teacher at a school for reformed children who attempts to keep his students in line while also battling his own mental issues.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Girlfriend

A woman’s perfect picture life begins to unravel when her son’s new girlfriend spikes her suspicions, and she has to figure out if she is being paranoid or if Cherry is truly a manipulative person.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Play Dirty

A ruthless thief and his crew stumble on a heist that could change their lives, and it drives wedges between them and the New York Mob.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.