21st century relationship: Money or love?

Funny how money make relationships stronger and love takes all credit — skiibii (@Skiibii) February 18, 2022

“If you are truly in love, money does not matter.”

Singer, Abbey Elias‘, Skibii, comment contradicts the one just after it. The latter is an opinion of moralists and religious apologists, while Skibii’s is the reality.

There is a never-ending argument that no one understands the concept of love. Some say it is blind in the face of abuse and financial incapacities. Some others say it does not indiscriminate physical features or race or religion.

You know it is love when you feel butterflies in your belly and have the constant desire to want to chat or text them. The feelings can get intense, and the sense of excitement is usually difficult to describe.

The excitement makes it hard to distinguish between romantic love, platonic love, like, or even infatuation. But, love apologists and enthusiasts say it is easy to know romantic love.

In an article by One Love, ten people described what love means to them. Their submissions fall between security, patience, equality, health communication, growing together, respect, etc.

They don’t push to have everything at once. They believe love can be used to describe almost anything. It also means that love does not have one single definition – it is what the individual takes it to mean.

Due to ‘enlightenment’, and social media, the conversation on love, distinct from money will never end. This is because many people argue that love is not real if financial capacity is absent in the mix.

Notwithstanding the complexity of love, being able to experience love is important when you want to be happy. There are people who aren’t as concerned about love as others, though. These are the money enthusiasts.

Relationships are inherently complex, especially these days. One of the most prevalent contemporary themes in relationships is whether people should become partners for the purpose of love or money.

Is it money?

Many individuals favour love and believe that mutual care and affection should ultimately determine whether or not they end as partners with someone else. These one love the idea of love. A person who believes in connecting for the sake of love may have critical views of those who join forces for monetary purposes.

In many cases, love-based relationships share various prevalent themes, including the desire to emotionally connect, the enjoyment of a partner’s company, and an interest in finding the love of one’s life.

Is it love?

Individuals who believe that money should drive relationships may view love-based relationships as naïve and nonsensical. And, realistically, when you use a country like Nigeria as case study, money may be a bigger motivation.

A relationship rooted in money has a higher likelihood to feel transactional and less emotionally-charged. This may be why people pass judgement when they understand people’s motivation.

Or the two?

There are others who believe that relationships are about love and money. Individuals with this outlook generally maintain that income, and other lifestyle factors will be determined by the person they are involved.

Whichever reason you choose to involve in a relationship ultimately depends on personal values and intending gains from the relationships. Regardless of which decision you make, your comfort levels are what matters most.