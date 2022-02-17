The Future Awards Africa profiles the nominees class of 16 | #TFAA16

The Central Working Committee of The Future Awards Africa has profiled the nominees for the 16th edition of the awards scheduled to hold Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Themed “Celebrating Challengers and Builders”, the 16th edition of the Awards will celebrate young people who have challenged the status quo in their respective spheres of influence and have worked to build lifelong legacies that will transform generations for years to come.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR CONTENT CREATION

Isaac ‘Zicsaloma’ Aloma (30)

Isaac ‘Zicsaloma’ Aloma is a Nigerian comedian and skit maker, whose skits have amassed hundreds of thousands of views. Zicsaloma’s career in comedy began in 2017 after his eviction from The Voice Nigeria; a singing competition known for producing new music acts. He now has over 1 million followers and over 300 subscribers on Instagram and a roster of enviable brand collaborations. He rose to prominence through his skits on Instagram which portray him in multiple characters, depicting several parts of the Nigerian condition.

Tayo Aina (29)

Tayo Aina is an independent YouTuber, Filmmaker, and Storyteller creating lifestyle, travel, business and real estate content that showcase the beauty of Africa and share the stories of African businesses and brands. Tayo Aina’s success can be attributed to his ability to inspire his viewers on Youtube and Instagram to embrace luxury as aspirational, rather than exclusionary. Using simplified commentary and superb visual storytelling, a Tayo Aina melds documentary-style storytelling with confessional commentary to appeal to the man on the street.

Onyekwelu ‘Jenni Frank’ Jennifer Ebere (27)

Onyekwelu ‘Jenni Frank’ Jennifer Ebere, also known as jennifrank29 on Tiktok is a Nigerian content creator and actress. Jenni Frank rose to prominence through a series of viral online dance challenges and is famous for winning as well as taking the lead on the popular Slo-Mo dance challenge. The Covenant University alumna is also a verified TikTok song promoter, social media influencer and brand ambassador. She was honoured in 2021 with a TrendUpp Social Media Influencer Award.

Apaokagi ‘Taaooma’ Maryam (22)

Apaokagi ‘Taaooma’ Maryam began her skit-making career in 2015 and quickly rose to prominence by portraying various characters, the most well-known of which is ‘Mama Tao.’ She has shown a superb understanding of contemporary Nigerian culture and incorporates them in her comedy skits, which offer a slice of life commentary on societal expectations around marriage, fidelity, ambition and family. Her career trajectory has accelerated from acting these characters to editing the videos, and in 2017, she launched her food delivery business, ‘Chop Tao.’

Emmanuel ‘Mr Funny’ Ejekwu (26)

Mr. Funny has become synonymous with meme culture in Nigeria. Each video he creates spawn memes that transcend Instagram, his preferred medium and become part of the contemporary pop culture conversation. He is especially brilliant as he subverts common Instagram comedy tropes that heavily rely on misogynistic stereotypes for laughs, preferring instead to mine the perpetual awkwardness that comes with being perceived as poor in a status-obsessed culture like Nigeria. Sabinus as he is known in most skits, began his content creation and comedy career at the University of Port Harcourt where he performed as a stand-up comedian in several school events. With a million followers amassed in less than a year, it is clear Nigeria has embraced Mr. Funny and his peculiar brand of humour.

Oluwabukunmi ‘Kie-Kie’ Adeaga-Ilori (31)

Bukunmi ‘Kie-Kie’ Adeaga-Ilori began her career as a model and TV presenter. She is a fashion enthusiast and critic, with a burning desire that led her to launch a series called Fashion Shock Show and Unscripted, which helped her build a strong fan base. Her brand of comedy parodies the culture of codeswitching that defines a generation of Nigerians raised on the internet. However, her massive audience engagement increased unexpectedly when she began to appear in comedy skits, and she has now begun to create more, which continues to hook her audience. Her influence and relationship with followers is highly engaging and has helped her secure more deals, endorsement and partnership.

Tobi ‘Street Church’ Oreoluwa (31)

The idea behind Street Church, founded by 31-year-old Tobi Oreoluwa, on 22 February 2021 was simple; “the gospel according to the street.” Oreoluwa has followed in the tradition of hundreds of scholars over the years, explaining the bible to a contemporary audience using language it understands, a mix of street slang, pop culture references and pidgin phrases. Its followers grew as many began to share the graphics quote across their platforms and since it was established, it has amassed engaging followers by using contemporary words and “streets” or well-known slang in conveying biblical messages. In December 2021, the platform celebrated with its audience by hosting a ‘Love and Light Fest,’ which drew over 2,000 people and featured 15 well-known artists and comedians. Flutterwave and Malta Guinness sponsored the event.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY & ACTIVISM

Solomon Ayodele (29)

Solomon Ayodele is the founder of Boys Quarters Africa (Boy Child Reformation Initiative) that directly engages over 10,000 secondary school boys to create awareness on the subject of sexual abuse of the Boy Child and setting up a sustainable measure for consistent engagement.

Solomon believes boys can be abused and that it has nothing to do with how masculine they are. Through Boys Quarters Africa he implemented the #BoysToo project to bring to the fore the cancerous menace of Sexual abuse of the Boy Child, gather data on this menace, educate and create a safe space for boys who have been abused.

Wilson Atumeyi (29)

Wilson Atumeyi is a sociologist and an anti-corruption activist. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Water With Development (WaterWide), a non-profit organization that tracks government spending and international aid for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH). Waterwide is focused on improving marginalized and rural communities in Nigeria, as well as improving Nigerians’ living conditions through targeted capstone projects. He has successfully tracked over 100 million Naira for water projects in rural communities through WaterWide.

Rinu Oduala (23)

Rinu Oduala is a media strategist and activist who uses her influence to educate Nigerians on their civic responsibilities and mobilize them to participate in political discourse and have conversations on governance. She was among the first people out on the street during the #EndSARS protest, and continues to lead online and physical protests against corruption, poor governance and ineffecient services despite government restrictions and online trolls. She recently began organizing Rinu Spaces on Twitter, which takes place every Saturday, and she has promised her over 400,000 Twitter followers that the space will drive conversations leading up to the #2023elections to ensure citizens’, the majority of whom are young people, to obtain their PVCs on time and ensure they cast their vote on time.

Fatima Tafoki (24)

Fatima Tafoki is an advocate of Women in Tech and mentors young women from Northern Nigeria looking to pursue a career in tech. She is currently the Programme Officer of Natview Foundation for Technology Innovation. Fatima is the Program Manager of the Click-On Kaduna Data Science Fellowship programme focused on connecting young talented residents of Kaduna State with key Data Management skills to support the Kaduna State Data Revolution Plan. Fatima’s passion for women in technology and community development made her train more than 300 women and young girls in Web Development and Data Science through various tech initiatives and programmes like Click-On Kaduna Digital Skills Programme, FASAHA 4.0 Digital Skills Development Programme and Yasmin El-Rufai Digital literacy Programme for Girls, Young women and Stay-at-home mothers.

Naima Idris Usman (27)

Naima is a health advocate, passionate about transforming lives through positive affirmation. She founded the Girls Talk Series, Musan Lafiarmu (let’s know our health) to enlighten young girls, men and women on reproductive health and child health, breaking language barriers that restrict access to healthcare for women in inner communities. Her tutorials are specifically presented in Hausa and have impacted the lives of young girls and women in northern Nigeria by organizing health outreaches such as breast cancer and has stood ground in influencing young people, especially girls about their sexual and reproductive health.

Shedrack Danladi (29)

Shedrack Danlandi is an equality advocate from Kaduna with a focus on people (youths, women, and vulnerable people) from southern Kaduna. He came into prominence in 2021, leading protests against the Kaduna state government when the university’s tuition fees were increased without notice and the protest was unrelated to the June 12 nationwide protest. He issued a letter to the state’s Commissioner for Education, giving them an ultimatum to resolve the issue and address their concerns, and also demanded an end to banditry, kidnapping, and a broader security problem that has plagued the region. He’s also been active on social media, highlighting issues in his community and under-reported cases of violence, as well as contributing to social movements and conversations like # RevolutionNow, # FreeLukaBiniy, and # PantamiMustGo.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION

Vera David-Emesiobu (31)

Vera David-Emesiobum works closely with elderly people through Project Grey Elderly Care Initiative, an elder care & support organization. Asides from free meals and medical outreaches, they empower groups with support funds to the elderly and ensure skill acquisition. In May 2020, during the hit of COVID-19, her nonprofit organization developed an emergency relief food supply program to support underserved senior citizens across communities in Nigeria who had been affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Through donations from their community and partners online and offline, they have impacted the lives of over 2,000 direct beneficiaries, distributed over 13,650 meals across 7 states in Nigeria and Pakistan, provided accommodation for two seniors living in street shelters and fully funded the burial of one senior who had no family to give her a befitting burial as she was displaced before her death due to her mental illness.

Tunde Onakoya (27)

Tunde Onakoya is the founder of Chess-in-Slums Africa. He’s an advocate of vocational/technical education and uses Chess to introduce socially disadvantaged youth to complex ideas like strategy and cognitive thought. In 2015, he graduated from Yaba Tech; and while in school, he would organize chess lessons in slums, sharing his love for the brain sport. ChessInSlumsAfrica was officially launched in 2018 and recently, after receiving massive media attention in Nigeria for his work, he’s gone on to gain even more audience and global recognition with over 200 kids, including about 20 on full scholarships, and the number of children continues to grow as more people around the world donate to help these children living in poor environments and needs care. Chess In Slums has received global support, a partnership with the World Chess Federation and is well on its way to raising one million dollars to aid the development of chess schools across Nigeria.

Blessing Ingyape (31)

She is the founder of Dyslexia Help Africa. Dyslexia is an underdiagnosed learning impediment that has kept millions of Nigerian children from succeeding in academia and teachers like Blessing Ingyape are bridging that learning gap. She is an internationally certified special needs teacher who is proficient in assisting people with dyslexia to integrate into society. Dyslexia Help Africa, her non-profit organization is dedicated to teaching children with dyslexia structured, research-based methods. Her work with special needs children is centered on training parents and teachers to assist the children in integrating by providing educational support.

Saratu Ishaya Abdullahi (27)

Saratu Ishaya Abdullahi is the Assistant Programs Officer, Girls Empowerment, Isa Wali Empowerment Initiative. She manages a result-oriented community development personnel with vast experience in Child Protection Policy and Community Service. Adept at handling highly unpleasant interpersonal situations with the highest degree of professionalism and respect; with experience in community mobilization, field research, capacity building as well as planning and implementing community based programs.

Aliyu Sadiq (24)

Aliyu Sadiq is an environmentalist, climate change activist, social entrepreneur and founder of Ecocykle, an impact-driven social enterprise that is focused on promoting environmental awareness and creating innovative solutions that addresses most pressing environmental problems affecting humanity. He is currently working with his team to address the problem of plastic pollution in Nigeria, working with students to upcycle over 1300 PET bottles to construct a waste management facility that addresses the schools waste management needs. He is a Sustainable Solutions Africa 30 under 30 fellow, an African Youth for Environment fellow, and a professional member of the Nigerian Environmental Society. In 2021, he spoke at a CommonWealth Youth Climate Change Network side event at COP27 in Glasgow, UK. He is currently a Young Digital Activist with Pan African Climate Justice

Ibrahim ‘Flag boy’ Adebanjo Akinwunmi (25)

Ibrahim ‘Flag boy’ Adebanjo Akinwunmi symbolizes the most important and least emphasized part of leading a protest; you must wake up every morning and decide to show up. And that was what he did, all 20 days of the #EndSARS protest. With a mask to protect himself from COVID and two flags, one showing his patriotism and the second a white flag with the mandate of the protest scrawled in spray paint, he became a symbol for the movement, a rallying point for the many divergent groups. The protest was about continuing to show up until the change we wanted to see came to pass. Flag Boy represents a different kind of patriotism, and has continued to wave his flag, nearly two years after the protests ended. As the 2023 election draws near, he’s begun to drive more young people with an action message: Get your PVC. He is ambitious and daring in proudly representing Nigeria through community action, lifestyle representation, and participation in youth movements, which prompted him to launch Flag Nation in 2021.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC (Endowed by Infinix)

Joseph ‘Joeboy’ Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus (24)

Joeboy is a Nigerian AfroPop/RnB singer and songwriter, who waltzed into fame in 2019 with his two hit singles – Baby, and Beginning. Signed to Empawa, Joeboy delightful mix of 2D animation and infectious lyrics started a lyric video art style and endeared him to millions of young Africans across the world. He made good on the promise of his talent when In 2021, he released his debut album, ‘Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic’. The album was a buffet of excellence and has gone on to receive lots of attention both locally and internationally.

Adedamola ‘Fireboy’ Ade Folahan (26)

Fireboy is an Afro-pop singer and songwriter. He’s signed to YBNL Nation, the record label of Nigerian rapper Olamide. “Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps,” his first studio album, was released in 2019. “Apollo,” his second studio album, was released in 2021, and it garnered the same amount or even more attention than the first. Wande Coal, Olamide, and D. Smoke are among the artists featured on “Apollo,” which has 17 tracks. He recently featured Ed Sheeran, a global music act who lashed out on Fireboy’s lyrics and provided sweet melodies and a tad bit of his style. The song, which is a remix of Fireboy’s Peru, has gained global airplay and has surpassed Adele’s song “Easy on Me,” which dominated the number one spot on Apple Music for weeks.

Oyinkansola ‘Ayra Starr’ Aderibigbe (19)

Ayra Starr became a popular name in the Nigerian music industry after she was signed to join one of Nigeria’s biggest record labels, Mavins Record. Since then, she has released hit singles and EPs that have kept her name recurring in Nigeria’s pop culture scene. Her single, ‘Bloody Samaritan’, off the 2021 album, “19 and Dangerous’ achieved cross-continental fame after becoming a trending song on Tiktok and Instagram. She has been named one of Nigeria’s most promising new voices, and she has distinguished herself as a performing artist with the grit to go toe to toe with some of Nigeria’s biggest stars.

Chukwuka ‘Ckay’ Ekweani (26)

Ckay is a singer, songwriter and producer. In 2021, his song “Love Nwantiti” also known as “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) became a global sensation, firmly placing Afropop on the global music radar. The song went viral on TikTok and was arguably the most played/used song on the social media platform in 2021. It charted across Europe, Africa, New Zealand, the UK, South America and North America and was nominated for Billboard Award under the Best International Music Award category.Though formally signed to the sensational Chocolate City record label, Ckay is now signed to Warner Music South Africa. He is the first African artist to hit 20 million Spotify listeners.

Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia (24)

Since the release of his debut EP, Get Layd, Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia has consistently topped global charts and announced himself as the next big musical sensation out of Nigeria. His unique sound, mash of Port Harcourt Slang and ear for resonant melodies is a powerful cocktail that converts even the most prudish listener. He is signed to the record label KeyQaad in 2019 and has since lent his hit making voice to features like Olamide’s Infinity which topped the Apple Music Chart in Nigeria. His five-track sophomore EP, What Have We Done, all charted in the top 12 of Apple Music charts in Nigeria, with the song “Godly” reaching number one.

Daniel ‘Buju’ Benson (24)

Buju is a singer and songwriter. He rose to stardom when he was featured and sang the chorus of Ladipoe’s popular song “Feeling” in 2021. HIs stellar hooks have been an industry signature and together with Poe he topped multiple Nigerian charts. In 2021, he was featured on the deluxe edition of Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album alongside Canadian singer and songwriter, Justin Bieber. His collaboration with Wizkid in the deluxe edition of the album charted number one on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart. Buju released his EP project “Sorry I’m Late” in 2021. He also just recently released an NFT Music Project.

Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi (26)

There are not many Nigerian singers who have such vocal dexterity that they are compared to the inimitable Sade Adu and the stellar group Rhye. But that’s the magic of former music executive, producer and polymath singer Tems. She started producing music at the age of 20. In 2018, she composed and recorded “Mr. Rebel,” which gained massive airplay, and also with “Damages” from her For Broken Ears EP, she gained more recognition. She was featured in the Grammy-nominated album Made in Lagos, and the song Essence was a crowd favourite. She was also tapped by Canada’s most prolific rapper Drake to feature on his newest album Certified Lover Body. She has also performed at The Tiny Desk, an A-list music feature show produced by NPR, a global media, journalism, art and music enterprise.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

Adeyemi Adetunji (29)

Adeyemi Adetunji is Audiomack Africa’s Head of Operations and Commercial Partnerships. As a founding member of the record label and production company 506 Music & 506 Media in 2017, he was able to gain valuable insights into the Afrobeat music business scene while also collaborating with talented artists such as Shaydee, Wizkid, Seyi Shay, Falz, and many others.

In Native Magazine, Culture Custodian, and other entertainment platforms, he has written feature articles from a place of experience with strong context about Nigeria’s entertainment sector.

Daphne Akatugba (31)

Daphne Akatugba is Sterling Alternative Finance’s head of customer experience.

Daphne was the marketing manager at Sterling Bank before being promoted to the role, and since joining the financial institution in 2014, she has progressed through various roles such as Social Media Manager, PR Manager, External Communications lead, and head of Digital Marketing. She possesses strong skill sets in brand management and marketing, as well as the use of appropriate storytelling skills in carrying out these roles.

David Oyawoye (24)

Softcom’s brand director is David Oyewoye. Softcom was founded in 2007 with the goal of assisting organizations in their quest for impact and growth through the use of technology. It is a leading technology solution service that enables business operations to be automated and increase productivity rates.

As evidenced by his work at Softcom in building brand image, David Oyewoye is passionate about creating experiences that help people achieve their goals through marketing, communication design, impact storytelling, and experience design.

Khalil Nur Khalil (28)

Khalil Nur Khalil is the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency. His expertise and passion span public investment policy and African economic development. He has contributed to the economic growth of Kaduna State by making concerted efforts to improve the business environment in order to attract private sector capital. As a result of this deliberate and coordinated effort, Kaduna State was ranked first in the World Bank’s 2018 sub-national Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria report, attracting over $2 billion in investments. He received his bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), where he studied and excelled as an honours student in the Faculty of Business and Economics, Department of Economics.

Abiodun Animashaun (30)

Abiodun is the co-founder of Gokada, GoodsExpress, and Deliverybros. He is also the Country Director and Country Launcher for ChipperCash a unicorn with over $350M in funding. Abiodun has a MSc in financial technology from the UK and has built several businesses across Africa. He is an entrepreneur passionate about building the future of Africa via channeling the youths energy into gainful employment.

Blossom Egbude (24)

Blossom Egbude is a policy and partnership fellow, Global Citizens. She works on the team to promote the policy focuses of the organization by preparing concept notes for high-level stakeholder discussions, designing policy objectives for our campaigns and onboarding public and private partners to make commitments towards our policy goals. She is a fellow at Carrington fellowship of the U.S. Consulate General in Nigeria, uniting and building a network of emerging.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING

Teniola Aladese (28)

Teniola Aladese is an actor, producer, and casting director. She studied mass communication at Covenant University and has worked in television and film production since graduating. She has worked as a production coordinator on over 30 Africa Magic Original Films, including drama series.

She made her acting debut in Eneaji Chris Eneng’s “Perfectly Flawed” in 2015. In January 2019, she starred as Halima in “Her,” a short film directed by Michael “AmaPsalmist” Akinrogunde about period/menstrual poverty. She made a name for herself featuring as a lead on the Naked Convo’s Little Black Book Series. Her voice recently struck a chord with many Nigerians when she voiced The Making of the King, a documentary that looked behind the scenes of Nollywood’s highest-grossing film, which has since gone on to dominate global Netflix plays. Teniola’s fan base grew rapidly as a result of her versatility and her undeniable talent.

Maryam Yahhaya (24)

Maryam Yahhaya is a Hausa-Fulani actor best known for her roles in northern films. She rose to prominence after appearing in the film “Taraddadi” and has appeared in films that have piqued the interest of northern native speakers, one of which is “Hikima,” which has been listed for viewing in a cinema in Kano State. She is an artist with true crossover power and is beloved by her niche audience. She is expanding her repertoire by starring in projects that have expanded beyond the borders of northern Nigeria, making them more appealing to native Hausa/Fulani speakers.

Nengi Adoki (31)

Nengi Adoki is a producer, director, and actor. Nengi has played and delivered a wide range of characters admirably, embodying them with the best of herself and care.

From her appearance on one of Nigeria’s most-watched online series, “The Men’s Club,” to her own self-produced series, “The Most Toasted Girl,” in Lagos, where she highlights women’s experiences with relationships, dating, and the craziness that the city foists on its residents. Nengi led a successful campaign on indiegogo that funded the series and exceeded its $8000 goal. The Most Toasted Girl series has gone on to engage her audience about the themes raised in it, and she has since owned the moniker “creative genius”. But what has truly set Nengi apart is her star-making turn as a witch in the Surreal 16 anthology, a performance that was praised by critics and fans alike.

Temi Ami-Williams (24)

It would have been hard to stand out in a cast as stellar as the actors Chuko and Arie Esiri assembled for their debut feature film, EYIMOFE but Temi Ami-Williams somehow manages to distinguish herself as a star player. It is even more impressive considering this was Temi’s acting debut. The plot revolves around Rosa, a factory worker technician and hairdresser, who is played by her, and her quest for what they hope will be a better life on foreign shores. Temi’s perfectly paced portrayal makes the audience root for Rosa and breaks our collective hearts when things dont go her way.

Emeka Nwagbaraocha (24)

Nigerian Actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha starred in “Rattlesnake, the Ahanna Story” (That went on to become a Cinema Blockbuster), “MTV Shuga Naija” series and “Kasala” (That traveled to Over 47 festivals worldwide) and Prophetess by the brilliant Niyi Akinmolayan. He lives and works in Lagos Nigeria, enjoys cooking and reading in his spare time. He speaks English, Igbo language and Pidgin language fluently and can sing too. His big break came after he starred as the lead Deji Adefemi/ Charlie Cool in LIFE 101 series which was a collaboration between Ebonylife studios and Malta Guinness Nigeria, he has been in over 20 movies and series both locally and internationally.

Abayomi Alvin (27)

Abayomi Alvin is a model, actor, filmmaker, content creator, and scriptwriter from Nigeria. Abayomi Alvin began his professional acting career in 2013. Abayomi Alvin rose to prominence as Ebisinde in the MTV Base drama series Shuga. He has made appearances in such films as Collateral War, Tinsel, Kasanova, Isoken, Jennifer’s Diary, and, most recently, one of the most-watched movies of 2021. A Naija Christmas. The 2021 Netflix movie, was directed by Kunle Afolayan and stars him, Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara, the late Rachel Oniga, Mercy Johnson, and a slew of other celebrities. It tells and depicts Christmas as it is experienced by all Nigerians.

Bimbo Ademoye (30)

Bimbo Ademoye has been delivering powerful, character driven portrayals that have endeared her to the Nigerian public. Her unforgettable performance as the youngest of a trio of sisters in Jade Osiberu’s Sugar Rush put her on the map and she has risen ever since. Her first film, “Where Talent Lies,” was released in 2014, and she has since gone on to star in “Looking for Baami,” “Tanwa Savage,” “Alakada’s Fate,” and a slew of others. She is a brand ambassador for GetFit, a weight loss product line, and she has appeared in promotional videos for brands, all while staying within her range.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM

S.I Ohumu (26)

S.I Ohumu is a writer, storyteller, investigative journalist and community organizer. She is the founder of Ubini, a social enterprise promoting youth engagement through art for climate action, mental wellness and gender equity. Stephanie hosts Climate Action Minute on Instagram where she shares one-minute long educational videos on climate change in Nigeria. Stephanie has worked for the British Council, Edo State Government, Silverbird Communications, among others. She was an assistant producer, helping to the shape the storytelling that made ‘Sex For Grades’, the famous 2019 undercover investigation against sexual harassment by lecturers and professors in Nigerian and Ghanaian universities, so compelling. Her most recent work has been in multimedia storytelling, media product development, and leading special projects at RadioNow 95.3 FM, Lagos.

Abdulbaqi Aliyu Jari (30)

Abdulbaqi Aliyu Jari is a poet and journalist with the BBC Hausa service. He was previously the head of Hausa Naij news media and the deputy editor of Nishadi TV. Some of his best work includes critiquing Northern leaders, steering a conversation about why Hausa marriages often fail and creating some of the best digital content for BBC Hausa. Since the pandemic started, Aliyu has worked on several videos to enlightening people (Primarily in Hausa) about covid-19 and has gained over 15 million views.

Laila Johnson-Salami (25)

Laila Johnson-Salami is a journalist and environmental correspondent with Arise News. She is also a founding member of the Feminist Coalition, a group of young Nigerian feminists formed in July 2020 to champion equality for women in Nigerian society and who are popular for their immense contributions to the October 2020 EndSARS protest. Laila has worked as a presenter and producer in top-rated media and journalism newsrooms such as Nigeria Info FM, Wazobia Max TV, and Spice TV before she joined Arise News as a news anchor covering both local and global news stories. She recently worked on #GoWild, a documentary reportage on illegal wildlife trafficking in Nigeria, as a presenter and lead producer, helping to bring stories of wildlife trafficking to light.

Yvonne Okhaifoh (28)

Yvonne Okhaifoh is a news anchor, news editor and producer at Nigeria Info FM, Lagos. She is also an expert in communication and a former English teacher. She taught elementary, junior and senior secondary schools before joining Nigeria Info in 2019.

She graduated from the University of Benin with a degree in English Language and Literature, and her career in media and journalism has been built on providing factual, accurate, and engaging news. She has carved a niche for herself among the country’s news anchors, with excellent pace and sheer delivery with clear and elegant diction.

Chisom Peter Job (19)

Chisom Peter Job is a Culture and Technology journalist and editor. He has been published in the Washington Post, WIRED, AlJazeera, NATIVE, Okay Africa, among others. He is also the Editor-In-Chief of Living Free UK, a community interest company founded to provide support and validate the lived experiences of LGBTIQ+ Africans, where he documents and assigns stories on LGBTQ+ news, politics, culture, and essays.

Agbaje Ayomide (22)

Agbaje Ayomide is a freelance writer, journalist, and social entrepreneur. He is a media fellow at Climate Tracker (a network of over 10,000 climate journalists worldwide), and a 2020 alumnus of Future News Worldwide. His feature stories, analytical essays, and op ed-articles on climate change, online misinformation, socio-economic issues and career development have been published in Quartz Africa, Climate Tracker, The PUNCH, The Nation, and other major national newspapers in Nigeria. On December 12, 2021, he was decorated, alongside 53 other emerging Nigerian leaders across the federation, as a Leadership Ambassador of the Nigerian Prize for Leadership.

Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi (32)



Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi is a multimedia investigative freelance journalist, who covers and reports human interest stories, and exposes corrupt practices in both public and private sectors. She is a staff reporter of Peoples Gazette, and a 2020 Justice Fellow of Civic Media Lab. She is a Fact-Checking Fellow of Dubawa, Nigeria, a Civic Hive Atupa Financial Fellow, Accountaprenuer of Accountability Lab Nigeria, and a 2019 Fellow of the Female Reporters Leadership Programme of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism. Her 2021 investigative report on the Niger Delta exposed the activities of oil and gas producing company, Eroton, in the Niger Delta.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LAWYERS

Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi (25)

Oyinkansola Fawehinmi Foza is a lawyer with experience in entertainment law, corporate law, regulatory, company secretarial services, talent management, and transactional expertise. She has demonstrated the practical application of laws and regulatory issues, corporate governance, and business practice. She is the president of Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Ltd, an entertainment company that provides its clients with specialized Intellectual Property Valuation, Licensing, Administration, and Protection services.

Mobolaji Oriola (27)

Mobolaji Oriola is a lawyer, a Chartered Arbitrator, and a Business Development Consultant. He is a partner at Allen & Brooks LP. Mobolaji has advised several top-tier Nigerian, international, and multinational clients on energy and natural resources, property development (purchase, construction, lease, and sale), power and metering, license transfer, entertainment, arbitration, international corporate restructuring, and business strategy. He is currently advising one of Nigeria’s real estate companies on a one-billion-naira property transaction. Mobolaji is the founder and president of the Riverwood Switch Foundation, a development organization focused on African education reform with over 200 members from Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and Africa.

Damilola Wright (29)

Damilola Wright is a corporate and technology lawyer with a background in policymaking and business consulting. He graduated from Harvard Law School with a Master of Laws (LL.M). He is currently an Associate Corporate Counsel at Amazon Web Services and previously worked as an associate at Banwo & Ighodalo and Aluko Oyebode, where he was a key member of the corporate, securities, banking, and finance teams.

Iredumare Opeyemi (32)

Iredumare Opeyemi is a lawyer, principal managing partner at Technolawgical Partners with over ten years of experience in market development and strategic partnerships for companies involved in intellectual property rights transactions, digital commerce trade, and telecommunications. He has worked with and managed over 2000 business partners in the telecommunications, media, and entertainment sectors in Africa and the Middle East, and has assisted with music acquisition, gaming licensing, digital service operation, digital rights and personal data protection, intellectual property protection, creative financing, media advocacy, and information literacy in the digital space. During the course of his experience, he also successfully deescalated a $2,000,000 copyright infringement lawsuit.

Oluwaseun Ayansola (27)

Oluwaseun Ayansola is the founder of Commercially Aware, an online career resource center for young banking and transactional law professionals.

He is an associate in Aluko & Oyebode’s banking, finance, and fintech teams, with expertise in secured lending, banking, mining, oil and gas, and fintech regulation. He received a first-class degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, where he graduated first in his class. While at university, he led his team to several national and international campaigns while at university, including the Herbert Smith Freehills International Negotiation Competition in New Delhi, India, the International Law Weekend in New York, USA, and the John H. Jackson WTO Law Moot in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kelechi Ibe (27)

Kelechi Ibe founded GreenRidge Foundation, a non-profit using Tech to connect SMEs with Lawyers for free legal services. Kelechi Ibe is a Nigerian lawyer and Associate at Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie – one of Nigeria’s highly regarded law firms. He advises on Tax, Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity and General Corporate issues. He has been involved in several community development projects and routinely supports Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise with free legal assistance on business formation and regulatory compliance. His work earned him a 30 under 30 award in recognition of the efforts of GreenRidge Foundation in supporting the startup ecosystem through access to free legal aid. He has deep interests in Human Capacity Development, Purpose-Centered Living and Africa’s Economic Transformation.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM

Akay Mason (28)

Akhigbe Ilozobhie also known as Akay Mason is a filmmaker with over 5 years of experience as a feature filmmaker, documentary filmmaker, and scriptwriter. He is credited as the writer and director of the award-winning film Elevator Baby that gained so many Indian fans, it was adapted for Indian audiences. He has worked on other projects, including the time loop sci-fi comedyDay of Destiny. As a young Nigerian director, he has earned his place in the Nollywood industry as the youngest box office film director and he remains keen on exploring and telling stories from a unique angle.

Kayode Kasum (30)

Kayode Kasum is a movie director and cinematographer. He is popularly known for the movie “Oga Bolaji” which was shot in 2018. His more recent work “Sugar Rush” grossed ₦40 million in its opening weekend at the cinemas.Kayode has been working with important organizations like WAP, ACTV and advertising agency Neuklous. And so far, he has shot 12 short films. Kayode is the youngest director of an African magic TV series. He is also the director of Phases, an original web series by Ndani TV. In 2019 Kayode Kasum was nominated for The Future Awards Prize for Film. Kasum’s latest project was the Christmas dramedy, Soole.

Dada ‘Oluwadabest’ Temitope (29)

Dada Temitope ‘Oluwadabest’ is a Commercial and Documentary Filmmaker with several years of experience in Graphics Design, Photography, and Cinematography. He currently works as a Director and Creative lead at his company, FilmbyDT Production Company, where he helps brands, locally and internationally, to tell their stories with Television Commercials and Documentaries. He has worked with Guinness Plc, Octa FX, Abeg, PiggyVest, GTBank, Bamboo, Andrea Iyamah, Sterling Bank, Nigerian Bottling Company, Total, Origin Nigeria and many others. Several other young cinematographers and filmmakers have been beneficiaries of his tutelage through internships at his company or through his cinematography training programme, Shoot Edit Repeat.

Victor Edem (25)

Victor Edem is a cinematographer and professional skit Lagos who has worked with popular comedians and industry titans such as Don Jazzy, Oluwadolarz, Mr Macaroni, Clarence Peters, and TG Omori since he began in 2016. In addition to producing collaborative videos with comedians, he has amassed over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 200,000 followers on Instagram. He’s also a cinematographer on Visa On Arrival, a sitcom on theAccelerate TV that parodies the difficulties of obtaining a Visa in Nigeria.

Nora Awolowo (22)

Nora Awolowo is a filmmaker, cinematographer, documentary photographer, producer, and creative director. She is the founder of Rixel Studios and has created incredible commercial videos and photo documentaries. She recently had a private screening for Baby Blues, a documentary about the difficulties of childbirth and bridging the knowledge gap in Nigeria about postpartum depression. In 2020, Nora Awolowo was nominated for The Future Awards Prize for Film.

Abdul Tijani ‘Abdul TJ” Ahmed (27)

Abdul Tijani Ahmed is an actor, producer, and scriptwriter. He is the founder of Dinoy Media. Tijani has worked as a producer on several film projects and has produced highly rated commercial videos ranging from Cadbury’s Indulge Campaign, which stars celebrities such as Nancy Isime and Venita Akpofure, to TomTom and Cloret’s AD campaigns. Ricordi, his 2021 co-produced film series with Diane Russet, has received over 1 million views.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Omoye Abulimen (28)

Omoye Abulimen is the founder of De Chayil Shoes. Dé Chayil Footwears is her idea for transforming the footwear industry by changing the negative perception of Made in Nigeria products by producing high-quality leather shoes. Through her start-up De Chayill, Abulimen manufactures footwear, bags, belts, and other leather goods for men and women, made from 100% genuine animal skin leather, catering primarily to an African audience and exporting to other markets.

Olatunji Adenike Rukayat (28)

Olatunji Adenike Rukayat, is the founder and chief operating officer of House of Denny, an event planning company that emphasizes providing premium experiences at events. She is also a co-owner of D’farm house, an organic food processing company that currently operates in Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna Nigeria. Since House of Denny began operations, it has provided services for clients such as MTN Nigeria, First Bank of Nigeria, Show Gear, Mayor of Lagos and Ogun State Government, not to mention organizing over 4000 events.

Lade Lois Olaiya (27)

Lade Lois Olaiya is the creative director and founder of Lois Regalia, an accessories brand that focuses on creating long-lasting pieces that emphasize love and culture. Celebrities and fashion influencers such as Fireboy, Joeboy, Denola Grey, Denrele, and Enioluwa have worn her designs. As an entrepreneur, she has been able to weave charity into her collection releases, one of which was “Colours of Agape,” which used sales proceeds to empower and encourage children in the craft of jewellery making.

Jerry Mallo (27)

When Jerry Malle began Bennie Agro-processing in 2012, all he had was a little crowdsourced funding and massive ambition. Today his gamble has paid off into a growing technology company operating from Plateau Jos. Bennie Agro-Processing Company Nig. Ltd is a manufacturer of machines for agricultural practices and industrial purposes and the designing Nigeria’s first carbon fibre sports car, called the “Bennie Purrie”. Jerry Malle’s interests extend beyond building a sustainable business, he also wants to make a lasting impact in the communities that play host to his businesses. During the Coronavirus pandemic, Malle redirected resources towards successfully fabricating a low-cost Made-in-Nigeria ventilator, vital lifesaving equipment in short supply. As Nigeria battles with the novel coronavirus pandemic and a paltry number of ventilators across various states, a Jos-based fabrication engineer, Jerry Mallo, has unveiled a made in Nigeria ventilator.

Jumoke Dada (27)

Jumoke Dada is the founder and chief executive officer of Taeillo, a start-up brand that produces urban furniture using African-inspired pieces. From creating 3D visuals as an extra source of income in University to creating her own VR showroom, she has always been obsessed with creating her own virtual world.mTaeillo has become the shorthand for accessible luxury in Nigeria, embraced wholly by Nigerian millennials and seen as an aspirational status symbol by the Gen-Z. Dada has progressive ideas on how Taeillo is run and is ever excited to share her thoughts on how Taeillo is leveraging immersive technologies.

Ore Runsewe (31)

Ore Runsewe is the Founder of Arami Essentials, a natural beauty brand based in Lagos, Nigeria. Arami was born in 2016, 3 years after Ore moved back to Nigeria from the UK, when Ore found it difficult to access beauty essential products. In the past few years, Arami has grown from offering simple beauty solutions to being a brand centered on beauty with integrity. Arami now exists out of a strong desire to see real improvement and make a tangible impact in Africa’s beauty and wellness sector. Ore’s vision is for Arami to become a platform for positioning Africa at the forefront of the global beauty industry and promoting other thriving African brands.

Joel Ogunsola (28)

Joel Ogunsola is the Founder and CEO of Prunedge – a social enterprise technology solutions company focused on delivering software, data and AI, cybersecurity, and IoT solutions for enterprise organizations across Africa, with a vision to solve the world’s biggest problems using technology. Most recently at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prunedge as part of its social impact mission designed, developed and donated a COVID-19 pandemic management solution (GloEpid) that was adopted and is still in use by the National Centre for Disease Control, Lagos, Delta and Oyo state government for day to day management of infection data, resource planning and allocation and other core functions of pandemic management – reaching 10 million Nigerians at the peak of the pandemic; with support from Ventures Platform, the US Mission to Nigeria, Diro Systems and Microsoft. Prunedge serves over 50 medium and enterprise organizations annually with a team of over 120 employees.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY

Kennedy Ekezie (24)

Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph is the founder and CEO of Kippa, a finance management solution for small businesses in Africa, providing merchants with simple-to-use digital tools to run their businesses profitably and sustainably. Before starting and working at his startup, he helped lead TikTok’s entry into Africa. Now, the start-up, Kippa, co-founded in February 2021, has raised over $3.2 million in pre-seed funding to unlock socio-economic prosperity for Africans.

Abubakar Nur Khalil (22)

Abubakar Nur Khalil is the CEO and CTO of Recursive Capital. In 2020, he co-founded Recursive Capital, a Bitcoin Venture Capital Fund that provides crypto-focused startups with seed and early-stage investments towards advancing Africa’s bitcoin ecosystem. Khalil, along with Bernard Parah, Carla Kil-Cohen, Tim Akinbo, and two others, founded Qala to launch a revolutionary campaign to expand the continent’s pool of Bitcoin and lightning developers. Khalil is a board member of Trust, a new endowment started by Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO, in partnership with rapper Jay-Z to fund Bitcoin development in India and Africa.

Dare Adekoya (22)

Dare Adekoya is a tech entrepreneur and co-founder of Abeg App. In December 2018, Dare Adekoya cofounded Abeg Technologies with Akanni Muheez, a technology firm that developed the famous Abeg app, an online payment app that enables users to send and receive money using their mobile phone numbers. The Abeg app has now gained popularity among Nigerian youths, boasting of about 2 million users.

Yanmo Omoregbe (28)

Yanmo Omorogbe is a Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Bamboo, the first online brokerage service that gives wealthy Africans and their wealth managers direct access to US and global securities. Before co-founding Bamboo, she was an Investment Associate at the African Infrastructure Investment Managers. She was featured on Forbes Africa in recognition of her incredible work in financial innovation and billion-dollar startup success. She holds a Masters in Chemical Engineering at Imperial College, London and has interned at various financial institutions.

Timi Ajiboye (28)

Timi Ajiboye is a software developer and entrepreneur based in Lagos, Nigeria. He co-founded and currently runs BuyCoins, an exchange platform that lets Africans easily buy and sell bitcoin with their local currency. He is also the CEO & CTO of Helicarrier, a tech group on the mission to financially connect Africans, wherever they are in the world. He is also the co-founder of Backdrop, a hospitality startup that seeks to reward users for rating hospitality spots.

Hanu Fejiro (26)

Hanu Fejiro is the Founder and CEO at Patricia Technologies, a well known cryptocurrency company from Nigeria. He founded Patricia in August 2017, as a fintech company focused on easing access to alternative financial solutions that empower the processing of cryptocurrencies as means of payment for goods and services with a presence in Nigeria, Ghana, UAE, China, United States, United Kingdom & South-Africa.

Eluan Ben (24)

Eluan Ben is a software engineer who is the CEO and Co-founder at Flux, a mobile app for sending and receiving money and making and accepting payments in Africa from anywhere in the world. It has been tagged the PayPal of Africa. With a burning passion for entrepreneurship and problem-solving with technology, he started the crypto remittance company with three of his friends with coding and programming skills during his undergraduate studies at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ART AND LITERATURE

Chigozie Obi (24)

Chigozie Obi, 24, is a multi-dimensional visual artist. Her work is consistent in the use of vibrant colours and figures to portray emotions and stories formed from personal/shared experiences and focuses on the representation of Black people in their diversity. Her work has been featured in several group exhibitions and sales, which include, GTBank Art635 Inspire Auction (2020), MoCada Museum’s silent auction (2019), Collective Renditions, African Artists Foundation, Lagos (2019), Rele in Lekki, Lagos (2018), The Studio Scout, Omenka Gallery, Lagos (2018). She was selected as Arthouse Contemporary’s Artist of the month in July 2018, one of the recipients of the inaugural Tilga Fund for Arts Grant (2020) and the Art.ng Grant for Visual Artists (2020). She’s been one of the nominees for The Future Awards Africa Prize For Art (2020), one of the shortlisted artists for The Alpine Fellowship Art Prize (2020) and recently concluded her residency with Bethany Arts Community, New York, USA (2020). She recently won the 2021 Art X Prize and will be creating work over the course of the year to showcase at Art X 2022.

Mayowa ‘Shutabug’ Alabi (27)

Mayowa ‘Shutabug’ Alabi works as a visual artist for BBC Africa. His work and first exhibition focused on transportation in Lagos and its streets, depicting both the beauty and the ghetto, hustle and bustle of the city. When he decided to pursue visual art as a career, he won an EU-UN competition, which gave him the idea that he could make money from his art. He was also commissioned by Facebook to create artwork for their Lagos, Nigeria hub. Shutabug is a foremost NFT artist, combining digital art, technology, cryptocurrency in his practice.

Niyi Okeowo (27)

Niyi Okeowo is a photographer and multidisciplinary art director based in Lagos, Nigeria. He has worked in various creative capacities, both as a full-time employee and as a freelancer. His design and direction approach is thoughtful, minimal, and expressive. He has collaborated with well-known companies such as Uber, Guaranty Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank, Facebook, Martini, Belvedere, and Guardian Life. He started HelloMrColor in 2017 and has continued to be an ongoing expressive project centered around futurism, storytelling, and colours from different ends of the spectrum. Okeowo is creative director for Astra, a digital ecosystem created in the metaverse that seeks to encourage Africans to embrace Web 3.0, the metaverse and virtual technology.

Renike Olusanya (27)

Renike Olusanya is a visual artist with a background in graphic design. Her current works are mostly illustrations and traditional art, a mix of watercolour, charcoal, and acrylic paintings.

She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Arts from the University of Lagos in 2017. And now, she has produced several cover artworks for writers and book publishers, including ones that stand out, such as the New York Times Bestselling Author of Everything, Everything and Instructions for Dancing.

Eloghosa Osunde (29)

To encounter Eloghosa’s work in any medium is to be enthralled by a master of the form. Eloghosa Osunde is a true disciplinary savant, mastering every medium she encounters. Eloghosa is an alumna of the Farafina Creative Writing Workshop (2015), New York Film Academy (2017) and the Caine Prize Workshop (2018). She is a 2019 Lambda Literary Fellow, a 2020 MacDowell Colony Fellow and the 2021 prose judge of Fugue Journal’s annual writing contest. She is the recipient of the 2017 Miles Morland Scholarship and the winner of the 2021 Plimpton Prize for Fiction. Her writing has appeared in multiple publications including Paris Review, Gulf Coast, Georgia Review, Guernica, Catapult, Berlin Quarterly. Her debut novel, Vagabonds, is set to be released by March 2022.

T.J Benson (30)

T. J Benson is a Nigerian writer and portrait photographer. His stories have appeared in literary magazines including Catapult and Transition Magazine. He won the Amab-HBF Prize in 2015 and was the first runner-up for the Short Story Day Africa Prize in 2016. In 2018 he published his debut, We Won’t Fade into Darkness, a collection of science and fantasy fiction short stories. His first novel, ‘The Madhouse’, was published in February 2021, and his new novel, ‘People Live Here’ will be published by Masobe Books in the third quarter of 2022.

Arinze Ifeakandu (27)

Arinze Ifeakandu is a writer. In 2013, he was selected for the Farafina Trust Creative Writing Workshop hosted by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. He is an MFA graduate from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where he was the winner of the 2018 Richard Yates Short Story Contest. Arinze is the winner of the 2015 ‘A Public Space’ Emerging Writer Fellowship, for his story “God’s Children Are Little Broken Things”, and was shortlisted for the Caine Prize for African Writing in 2017. He is currently pursuing his PhD at Florida State University, and his collection of short stories, titled ‘God’s Children are little broken things’ will be released on June 7th, 2022.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Dr. Chinonso ‘Aproko Dr’ Egemba (31)

Dr. Chinonso ‘Aproko Dr’ Egemba is a medical doctor and the founder of AprokoDoctor.com, a healthcare-focused information outlet known for sharing health and public safety advice in a less complex form by changing habits and influencing decisions to help prevent diseases and improve Nigerian health care. He is known on social media for using all different storytelling tools in an engaging format to convince people to live healthier lives.

Dr. Chioma ‘Dr Zobo’ Nwakanma (29)

Dr. Chioma ‘Dr. Zobo’ Nwakanma is a medical doctor with a speciality in public health. She is passionate about social engagement to tackle ill medical practices that are seen as normal practice and are gradually claiming the lives of uninformed Africans. She has been able to use social media to drive public health education and advocacy in order to close the African health gap. She is an SGS Geneva Changemaker, a UN development programme helping to promote access to quality health in Africa. She is also the founder of S.M.I.L.E With Me, a non-governmental organization that aims to educate people about their health and provide health aids.

Dr. Princess Ifeoma Ike (29)

Dr. Princess Ifeoma Ike is a public health optometrist, social entrepreneur, and management professional with over 8 years of professional experience in designing and implementing integrated eye care and advocacy programs aimed at closing the yawning gap in eye health delivery in Nigeria. She has worked in the public and private sectors to ensure that marginalized and high-risk groups have access to eye care and the necessary support for equity and inclusion. Princess is currently the CEO of Princess Vision Eye Clinic Limited Abuja, Awka Eye Clinic Limited, and Awka Eye Foundation, all of which are located in Anambra State, Nigeria, and focus on providing qualitative, accessible, and affordable eye care services to all Nigerians, regardless of social status.

Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30)

Dr. Cassandra Akinde is a medical practitioner with a proven track record and demonstrated expertise in preventive medicine, public health advocacy, and sustainable development goals who has worked in Nigeria for the past four year. She earned a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of Lagos’ College of Medicine and MSc. Tropical Medicine and Hygiene at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom. She is the team lead at the Neo Child Initiative, which aims to save children through community health outreaches. This has earned her numerous humanitarian awards, including a Chevening Award Scholarship funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office to further her studies in the UK, being named one of the 100 most inspiring women in Nigeria by Leading Ladies Africa, a LinkedIn Health Influencer Award, and most recently, winning a fellowship with British Council Future Leaders Connect at the University of Cambridge.

Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi (29)

Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi has an MSc. Public Health, she is the author of the book “I’m A Lady Now: Your Passbook to Womanhood,” which seeks to promote healthy practices among young girls and teach them everything they need to know about their bodies.

The book covers essential topics such as breast examination, menstruation, menstrual hygiene, vaginal discharge, sexual molestation, sexually transmitted diseases, and much more. She also runs a Brave Girls Club, where teenagers receive extensive sex education as well as free sanitary pads. As of February 2019, the club had reached out to over 2,000 girls.

Dinatu Emmanuel Ishaka (26)

Dinatu is a Health literacy expert with over 6 years of active involvement in Kano state, Nigeria leading her organization, Kasham Initiative. She is an Health Enthusiast and a Fellow of the West African Institute of Public Health with a track record of career excellence. She is also the assistant regional coordinator of Africa leaders Malaria Alliance working to achieve near-zero malaria deaths in Africa by the end of 2030. For many young girls and women in Kano, Dinatu is serving as a source of inspiration, with lots of admiration for her resilient spirit and passion for serving her community.

Odunola Olabintan (25)

Odunola Olabintan is the founder and team leader of The Health City, a social enterprise that provides young people with accurate health information. She is a medical student at Ekiti State University, and she has demonstrated resilience and a wide range of skills in fusing media and health together; and driving young people who, like her, are passionate about driving social change and innovation. She is a strategic health planner who volunteered with the UNICEF/UNFPA JOINT project to end female genital mutilation, and her public health advocacy is as strong in local communities in the southwest as it is on social media. She and her team launched Panacea First Aid under The Health City in 2021, collaborating with medical doctors throughout Nigeria’s South West to ensure safety at events. The Health City has organized a number of social projects ranging from HIV/AIDS awareness to the sickle cell crisis and mental health to fitness and diet.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT

Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29)

Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar graduated with a CGPA of 4.96 in Agricultural science breaking a 60 years old jinx with the highest record in a 5.0 grading student from Ahmadu Bello University.

Ikanna Okim (23)

Ikanna Okim graduated with a CGPA of 4.61, emerging the overall best Law graduate in the 2020/2021 academic session of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; breaking a 36-year jinx in the federal institution which has not produced a first-class student in the Faculty of Law.

Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21)

Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour graduated with a CGPA of 5.00, emerging overall best student from a total number of 1,400 graduates of Covenant University 2020/2021 set.

Goodness Adesewa (24)

Goodness Adesewa graduated with a 3.98 out of 4.o grading system, being the best graduating student at The Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

Uchechi Promise Echefu (29)

Uchechi Promise Echefu graduated with a CGPA of 4.92 emerging as the best cadet from Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna in Computer Science from the Faculty of Military Science and Interdisciplinary Studies. She also received the following academic awards – Commander in Chief best graduating cadet Academic Award, Afe Babalola best-behaved graduating cadet Award, Chief of Defence staff best graduating cadet Award in Military Science and Interdisciplinary Studies, Commandant Best graduating cadet in Computer Science and best graduating cadet in Navy.

Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28)

Joseph Oloruntola Adeola graduated with a CGPA of 4.92 emerging as the overall best graduating student of the University of Ilorin from the department of Mathematics.

Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24)

Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi graduated with a CGPA of 4.92 emerging as the best graduating student, Anatomy, Physiology, Clinical Biochemistry and family medicine, at the University of Uyo.

Joy Adesina (24)

Joy Adesina graduated with a CGPA of 4.84, emerging as the best graduating student in the history of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU, Ile-Ife), coveting 9 awards and 10 distinctions in Medicine.

Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21)

Elizabeth Ekeosey happened to be the star attraction at the 52nd convocation of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos, for the 2019/2021 session. She emerged the overall best graduating student with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.95, beating 7,799 others.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION

Weiz Dhurm Franklyn (30)

Weizdhurm Franklyn is one of Nigeria’s only couturiers, creating distinct, one of a kind designs that incorporate architecture, design and history. The brand is founded and run by Wisdom Adaba. The label creates a blend of African heritage with a modern elegant twist. Each collection and design is carefully crafted to give the ultimate elegance experience to the Weizdhurm Franklyn Woman.

KIING DAVIIDS (28)

Kiing Daviids was founded in 2014 by David Enyinnaya Eze, out of the desire to deliver class, style, and alter the norm in the Nigerian shoe industry. The brand is known for its uniqueness, which ranges from the designs to the intriguing selection of leather fabrics, and has seen growth as well as an increasing level of acceptability and love from its customers.

Temitayo Ilesanmi Nathan (28)

Temitayo Ilesanmi is the Creative Director at T.I Nathan. Temitayo Ilesanmi was a member of Team Elan, which won a whopping $20,000 USD prize and other fashion opportunities in the 2014 Fayrouz L’Original competition. T.I. Nathan wears has been seen on Richard Mode-Damijo, Joseph Benjamin, 2face, Wizkid, Patoranking, Skales, and others.

Seun Olopade (28)

Seun Olopade (styled by Seun) is a fashion and bridal stylist who has worked with celebrities like Tomike Adeoye as well as high-profile bridal icons and brands. He has made a name for himself as a bridal and editorial stylist, leveraging his relationships in the industry, his innate understanding of colour theory and his eye for silhouettes to create unforgettable fashion moments adorned by many celebrities and brides.

Bolajo Fawehinmi (30)

Bolajo Fawehinmi is the founder and CEO of FeW Models Africa, a well-known modelling agency. It was established in 2014. Since its inception, the agency has been recognized for discovering diverse and unique modeling talents and placing them in top international model management companies. Few is well-known for discovering new talents from unimaginable parts of Nigeria and Africa. Bolajo has led her team in reestablishing modelling as a respected art form across Africa, redefining the uninformed definition of an undiluted African beauty around the world, establishing modelling as a financially sustainable career path for Africans, and rewriting the narrative of unconventional entrepreneurs who are perceived to be less successful than traditional professionals.

Mariam Afolabi (28)

Mariam Afolabi is the creative director at Mazelle Studios. She has a master’s degree in fashion and luxury brand management. Her first academic pursuit was law, and she earned a master’s degree in international maritime law before returning to Nigeria to focus on her fashion label, Mazelle Studio. Although she began with women’s wear, she has allowed her company to diversify by creating menswear, and her brand signature has continued to evolve, exploring aspiration luxury as it regards, menswear, womenswear, bridal and accessories.

Davou Pwajok (24)

Davou Pwajok is a fashion model who has walked several runways—both local and international—worn a variety of collections and worked with industry top stylists and fashion leaders. His experience dates back to 2016, when he started professionally as a model, and in 2017, when he joined FowlerModels

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR SERVICE TO YOUNG PEOPLE

Femi Falana

Femi Falana is a human rights activist and lawyer. Falana and Falana Chambers, his law firm, has represented many victims of human rights violations in Nigerian courts and the ECOWAS Community Court, and has been recognized for speaking out against the government and calling for accountability in all sectors. With nearly 40 years of active protests against successive governments, Falana provides a clear example of integrity and compulsion to honour for a generation of youth sorely disappointed by Nigeria’s leaders. He was a key figure who spoke out against police brutality during the ENDSARS protests.

Tony Elumelu

Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu is a Nigerian economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is the chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa, Transcorp and founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation. In 2010, he created The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the pan-African philanthropy empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs. Since its inception, the Foundation has funded just under 10,000 African entrepreneurs as part of its ten years US$100m commitment through its flagship Entrepreneurship Programme. But Elumelu’s greatest achievement is modelling excellent stewardship of wealth and privilege to a generation of young entrepreneurs.

Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu is a Nigerian activist and businesswoman. She co-founded the #BringBackOurGirls movement, which drew global attention to the terrorist group Boko Haram’s abduction of over 200 girls from a secondary school in Chibok, Nigeria, on 14 April 2014. In 2020 she took on the mantle of protesting alongside young Nigerians against police brutality during the #EndSARS protests, her bravery and refusal to cower to police brutality making her an instant symbol of the movement. She continues to be vocal about social causes in Nigeria and routinely calls the government to task on issues of human rights.

Dr Akintoye Akindele

Dr. Akintoye Akindele is a serial entrepreneur and tech investor. He is the founder and chairman of Platform Capital, a venture capital firm focused on providing principal investment as well as advisory services to African startups, and the current CEO of Duport Midstream, an oil and gas company focused on technology and innovation. He participates in a variety of community-led actions in primary, secondary, and tertiary schools, where he also shares financial and investment tips with students, catching them at a young age.

Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is the current Ooni of Ife, the 51st King of Ile-Ife. He honoured at least 100 youths at the Royal African Young Leadership Forum in 2021 for their outstanding performance in various disciplines. He has continued to show his support and acknowledgement for young people who are doing incredible work, and their admiration has skyrocketed for his stewardess, advice and mentorship.

Atedo Peterside

Atedo Peterside is a serial entrepreneur, founder and pioneer CEO of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. He is the Chairman of ART X Collective Limited, a cultural management company that works closely with creatives and cultural entrepreneurs to celebrate and amplify creative expressions. He is also the president and founder of the Anap Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to promoting good governance. During the #EndSARS protest and in the aftermath of the Lekki toll gate incident, he criticized the incidents, demanded accountability, and has continued to write and speak out against the government. In 2021, the ANAP Foundation launched the #GoNigeria initiative to encourage Nigerian youths to become politically active and register to vote in the upcoming General Elections in 2023.

Olowogboyega A. Olayemi

Olowogboyega A. Olayemi is the Principal at Ijeshatedo Senior Grammar School, Lagos.

Mrs Olowogboyega is a prime example of cumulative power of diligence, training successive generations of young Nigerians to not only excel in academics but to embrace cognitive reasoning, empathy and leadership. In recognition of her discipline and devotion to education,, she was named the best principal in District VI, Lagos, following a thorough assessment of the performances of the district’s selected principals organized by the Lagos State Government.

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) (29)

Mohamed Salah is a professional Egyptian footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Liverpool and captains the Egypt national team. He is known for his finishing, dribbling, and speed and is regarded as one of the best players in the world. Salah has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League Golden Boot twice, and was named Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2018 and 2021. He also holds the record for the most Premier League goals (32) scored in a 38-game season and is Liverpool’s tenth-highest all-time top goalscorer.

Angeline Makore (Zimbabwe) (32)

Angeline Makore is a young leader from Zimbabwe, campaigning for health and the well-being of women and girls in her country. After nearly becoming a victim of child marriage herself when she was 14 years old, she became an activist against the practice. She’s rescued victims of child marriage and sexual abuse, and is the founder of the organisation Spark R.E.A.D (Resilience, Empowerment, Activism, and Development), a non-profit organisation that focuses on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health issues.

Jerry Mallo (Nigeria) (27)

Jerry Mallo is a Fabrication Engineer that runs a company operating from Plateau Jos, Bennie Agro-Processing Company Nig. Ltd is a manufacturer of machines for agricultural practices and industrial purposes and the designing Nigeria’s first carbon fiber sports car called the “Bennie Purrie”. As Nigeria battles with the novel coronavirus pandemic and a paltry number of ventilators across various states, a Jos-based fabrication engineer, Jerry Mallo, has unveiled a made in Nigeria ventilator. From their expertise in mechanical, and various forms of engineering, they design, fabricate and deliver products and services to aid farmers and agro processing companies to ease the process of their activities and also to achieve maximum results at the lowest cost possible without compromising safety or efficiency. The company began its operations since 2012 with little capital investment through self-funding.

Andrea Iyamah (Nigeria) (28)

Andrea Iyamah is a fashion designer and founder of a custom couture brand named “Andrea Iyamah” founded her line of innovative, adventurous resort wear that pays homage to her Nigerian heritage. She taught herself the craft of garment-making and design as a teenager, and later used the coding she learned in college to build the first iteration of her website, and she has been able to grow her business through marketing and communications. In the years since, her line has evolved into A.I. Studio, a multifaceted endeavour that includes accessories and homeware. In addition, she recently launched Seed Ambition. She is part of a dynasty of successful siblings that include Oby who is the CEO of Switch Cosmetics and seasoned actress Somkhele Idhlama.

Lelise Neme (Ethiopia) (29)

Lelise Neme is the Commissioner at Ethiopian Investment Commission Previously served as Director General at the Office of Oromia Industrial Development Agency and as Deputy CEO at the Oromia Industrial Park Development Corporation. She was a lecturer at Jimma University, Institute of Technology, and School of Civil & Environmental Engineering before assuming a higher official government position.