TECNO “show me love” promo is ongoing, do not be left behind!

Valentine has come and gone but with the TECNO “Show Me Love” promo, the party is just getting started! You know you’re in love when you hear you can be the lucky winner with TECNO.

TECNO “Show Me Love”

TECNO is not leaving anyone behind with it’s ongoing “Show me love” promo which ends on the February 28, 2022. People have been winning, and you too can be among these lucky winners, after all it’s the month of Love…The Blue Love!!

TECNO “Show Me Love”
TECNO “Show Me Love”

TECNO is rewarding its customers with the opportunity to win a 30-second shopping spree! This means you and your family get to shop for FREE in thirty seconds. Sounds like so much fun yeah? Trust it is!

Watch as these lucky winners go through their fun shopping experience.

Are you ready to be a lucky winner?

Simply walk into any authorised retail store nationwide and purchase any of the TECNO devices listed for the promotion:

  • Purchase the Phantom X and get an instant ₦15,000 discount, a Phantom bag, and a lovely Phantom X silver necklace.
  • Get an instant ₦2,000 and ₦3,000 discount on the TECNO Pop 5Go and Pova Neo smartphones, respectively.

That’s not all, you can participate via the online engagement: 

  • Watch out for the #TECNOShowMeLove nomination post on all social media handles.
  • Nominate someone you would like TECNO to show love to this season.
  • Stand a chance to win awesome gifts. 

Visit TECNO’s social media pages and TECNO official forum – TSPOT for more information on T&Cs.

So spread love with TECNO.

What will you be picking in 30 seconds?

