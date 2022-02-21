NAFDAC warns of contaminated ponmo in Lagos, intercepts 120 tons | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigeria news stories you shouldn’t miss:

NAFDAC intercepts 120 tons of poisonous ponmo

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Sunday, said it intercepted 120 tons of dangerous animal hides and skin popularly known as ponmo with seven merchants of the deadly product in Lagos.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye warned the general public, particularly consumers of ponmo, against the activities of some unscrupulous businessmen and traders who sell industrial and chemical-laden animal hides as food.

Tunde Onakoya, Tems, Kayode Kasum, others win at #TFAA16

The winners of the sixteenth edition of The Future Awards Africa, which took place Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos, have been announced.

See full list of winners here.

BUK first-class graduate shot dead in Anambra

A first-class graduate from the Faculty of Communication, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Sule Mathew, has been killed on his way to Anambra for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.



Mathew, who hailed from Ayangaba in Kogi, was killed with other passengers at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Council of Anambra. He was the co-founder of hostutors.com, a Nigerian social enterprise, which focuses on making learning in formal and vocational education accessible and affordable for everyone.

It’s not time to issue queries over dirty fuel, says FG

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva Sunday, insists it isn’t time to query anyone over the development.

The minister said, “This is a time that calls for collective action to save a situation that was not foreseen. It is not a time to trade blames as is customary in Nigeria. It is, therefore, not a time to query anyone but a time to come together to salvage the plight of the average Nigerian.

“After the storm settles, there will be time enough to investigate and get to the bottom, so that this does not repeat itself.”

ASUU NEC converges on Abuja today, to meet FG

The National Executive Council of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will meet on Monday night.

According to Punch newspaper, after the meeting, the NEC members will meet Federal Government officials later in the week.