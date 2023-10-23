Stars Shine Bright At The 2023 Future Awards Africa, Full Winners At The Awards

The Future Awards Africa is one of the most anticipated awards in the continent as it acknowledges the talent, skill, and consistency in the hard work of African creatives.

The Future Africa Awards respects the passion these creatives put into their content creations, from musicians to content creators, influencers, artists, and actors.

The Awards encompass all areas of African industries, from entertainment to activism, business, and governance, and they shed light on those deserving of the awards.

Hosted by Vee Iye and James Gardiner, the Future Awards Africa was held on October 22 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Here Are The Full Winners of The Future Awards Africa

Dance

Izzy Odigie

Regina Eigbe

Sherrie Silver

WINNER: Seyi Oluyole

Music

Arya Starr

Aya Nakamura

WINNER: Asake

Libianca

Tay C

Photography

Akindele Ibukun

Chika Onuu

WINNER: Opeyemi Femi Oke

Ngozi Eme

Bolarinwa (Horla of Lagos)

Deji Oluokan

Acting

Mike Afolarin

Rahama Sadau

Scarlet Gomez

Moshood Fattah

Emeka Nwagbaraocha

Ama Qatama

Olumide Oworu

WINNER: Tobi Bakre

Genoveva Umeh

Sport

WINNER: Victor Osimhen

Tobi Amusan

Asisat Oshoala

Michelle Alozie

Mary Busayo Olatunji

Ese Brume

Film

Abdulazeez Greene

TG Omori

Ovi Odiete

Nora Awolowo

Steven Ndukwu

WINNER: Ife Olujuyigbe

Niyi Fagbemi

Ifan Michael

Young Person of the Year

WINNER: Hilda Baci

Oluwaseyi Moejoh

Victor Osimhen

Rena Wakama

Precious Eniayeka

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Lawyer

WINNER: Bioku Benjamin

Chidi Odoemenam

Damilola Wright

Toyin Aiyepola

Education

Aliu Toluwani Victor

Sultan Akintunde

Demilade Adelaja

Adaora Nwodo

WINNER: Uchechi Rochas

Entrepreneurship

Nathan Nwachukwu

WINNER: Lukman Shobowale

Jumoke Dada

Victor Ehindero

Miracle Nwachukwu

Victor Adegbile

Bella Victor

Bright Sekoni

Sandra Chukwudozie

Noah Ibrahim

Fashion

Uyiosa Omoregbe

Rhoda Aguonigho

Thebetsile Thebe Magugu

WINNER: Veekee James

Gbemisola Okunlola

Content Creation

Layi Wasabi

Fisayo Fosudo

Eniola Korty Olanrewaju

Salem King

The Wisdom Man

Maryam Apaokagi

WINNER: Samuel A Perry (Broda Shaggi)

Governance

WINNER: Hakeem Onasanya

Igunbor Sarah

Mustapha Isa Ozo

Seun Olufemi White

Rukayatt Shittu

Khalil

Intrapreneurship

Tutu Adetunmbi

Solomon O. Ayodele

Ernesto O. Dibia

Victor Okpala

WINNER: Precious Akpan

Agriculture

WINNER: Emmanuel Negedu

Joshua Ifezue

Joshua Okpata

Journalism

Deborah Tolu Kayode

Akinlade Abiodun

WINNER: Pelumi Salako

Ore Ogunbiyi

Arts and Literature

Haneefah Abdulraman

Michael Dubby

WINNER: Morenike Olusanya

On-Air Personality

Emmanuel Onwuka

WINNER: Omonhinmin Ilooise

Karen Dimkpa

Laila Johnson Salami

Anita Akuffo

Adesola Balikis

Health and Wellness

WINNER: Mmekidmfon Umanah

Dr Princess Ike

Emmanuel Oni

Victor Amusan

Technology

Weevil Company

WINNER: Victor Fatanmi

David Onilude

Yanmo Omoregbe

Goodness Kayode

Shodipo Ayomide

Iyinoluwa Deborah Raj

Service to Young People

WINNER: Melody Fidel

WINNER: Bosun Tijani

Creativity and Innovation

Victoria Adesanmi

WINNER: Hauwa Lawal

Babatunde Sanni

Intissar Bashir Kurfi

Community Action

GodsFavour Ahimisi

WINNER: Ndasadu lau Idris Bilyaminu

Chioma Ukpabi

Salawu Azeez

Iresalewa Muhammed Bello

Advocacy and Activism

Muhammad Kolo Muhammad

Odanye Kehinde

WINNER: Osariemen Grace Omoruyi

Tobiloba Osogbiye

Professional Service

Oghenerukevwe Toka

WINNER: Phoebe Dami-Asolo

Olubukayo Ewuoso

Muhumuza Brian

Fatima Jimanate Umar