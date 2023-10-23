Stars Shine Bright At The 2023 Future Awards Africa, Full Winners At The Awards

The Future Awards

The Future Awards Africa is one of the most anticipated awards in the continent as it acknowledges the talent, skill, and consistency in the hard work of African creatives.

The Future Africa Awards respects the passion these creatives put into their content creations, from musicians to content creators, influencers, artists, and actors.

The Awards encompass all areas of African industries, from entertainment to activism, business, and governance, and they shed light on those deserving of the awards.

Hosted by Vee Iye and James Gardiner, the Future Awards Africa was held on October 22 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Here Are The Full Winners of The Future Awards Africa

Dance

Izzy Odigie

Regina Eigbe

Sherrie Silver

WINNER: Seyi Oluyole

Music

Arya Starr

Aya Nakamura

WINNER: Asake

Libianca

Tay C

Photography

Akindele Ibukun

Chika Onuu

WINNER: Opeyemi Femi Oke

Ngozi Eme

Bolarinwa (Horla of Lagos)

Deji Oluokan

Acting

Mike Afolarin

Rahama Sadau

Scarlet Gomez

Moshood Fattah

Emeka Nwagbaraocha

Ama Qatama

Olumide Oworu

WINNER: Tobi Bakre

Genoveva Umeh

Sport

WINNER: Victor Osimhen

Tobi Amusan

Asisat Oshoala

Michelle Alozie

Mary Busayo Olatunji

Ese Brume

Film

Abdulazeez Greene 

TG Omori

Ovi Odiete

Nora Awolowo

Steven Ndukwu 

WINNER: Ife Olujuyigbe

Niyi Fagbemi

Ifan Michael

Young Person of the Year

WINNER: Hilda Baci 

Oluwaseyi Moejoh 

Victor Osimhen 

Rena Wakama 

Precious Eniayeka 

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Lawyer

WINNER: Bioku Benjamin 

Chidi Odoemenam 

Damilola Wright 

Toyin Aiyepola

Education

Aliu Toluwani Victor 

Sultan Akintunde

Demilade Adelaja 

Adaora Nwodo

WINNER: Uchechi Rochas

Entrepreneurship

Nathan Nwachukwu 

WINNER: Lukman Shobowale 

Jumoke Dada

Victor Ehindero 

Miracle Nwachukwu 

Victor Adegbile

Bella Victor 

Bright Sekoni 

Sandra Chukwudozie 

Noah Ibrahim

Fashion

Uyiosa Omoregbe 

Rhoda Aguonigho

Thebetsile Thebe Magugu 

WINNER: Veekee James 

Gbemisola Okunlola

Content Creation

Layi Wasabi 

Fisayo Fosudo 

Eniola Korty Olanrewaju 

Salem King 

The Wisdom Man

Maryam Apaokagi 

WINNER: Samuel A Perry (Broda Shaggi)

Governance

WINNER: Hakeem Onasanya

Igunbor Sarah 

Mustapha Isa Ozo

Seun Olufemi White

Rukayatt Shittu

Khalil

Intrapreneurship

Tutu Adetunmbi 

Solomon O. Ayodele

Ernesto O. Dibia 

Victor Okpala 

WINNER: Precious Akpan

Agriculture

WINNER: Emmanuel Negedu 

Joshua Ifezue 

Joshua Okpata 

Journalism

Deborah Tolu Kayode

Akinlade Abiodun 

WINNER: Pelumi Salako 

Ore Ogunbiyi

Arts and Literature

Haneefah Abdulraman 

Michael Dubby 

WINNER: Morenike Olusanya

On-Air Personality

Emmanuel Onwuka 

WINNER: Omonhinmin Ilooise

Karen Dimkpa

Laila Johnson Salami

Anita Akuffo

Adesola Balikis

Health and Wellness

WINNER: Mmekidmfon Umanah 

Dr Princess Ike

Emmanuel Oni

Victor Amusan 

Technology

Weevil Company 

WINNER: Victor Fatanmi 

David Onilude 

Yanmo Omoregbe 

Goodness Kayode

Shodipo Ayomide

Iyinoluwa Deborah Raj

Service to Young People

WINNER: Melody Fidel

WINNER: Bosun Tijani

Creativity and Innovation

Victoria Adesanmi

WINNER: Hauwa Lawal 

Babatunde Sanni

Intissar Bashir Kurfi 

Community Action

GodsFavour Ahimisi 

WINNER: Ndasadu lau Idris Bilyaminu 

Chioma Ukpabi

Salawu Azeez 

Iresalewa Muhammed Bello

Advocacy and Activism

Muhammad Kolo Muhammad

Odanye Kehinde

WINNER: Osariemen Grace Omoruyi 

Tobiloba Osogbiye

Professional Service

Oghenerukevwe Toka 

WINNER: Phoebe Dami-Asolo 

Olubukayo Ewuoso

Muhumuza Brian 

Fatima Jimanate Umar

