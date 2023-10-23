Stars Shine Bright At The 2023 Future Awards Africa, Full Winners At The Awards

The Future Awards Africa is one of the most anticipated awards in the continent as it acknowledges the talent, skill, and consistency in the hard work of African creatives.
The Future Africa Awards respects the passion these creatives put into their content creations, from musicians to content creators, influencers, artists, and actors.
The Awards encompass all areas of African industries, from entertainment to activism, business, and governance, and they shed light on those deserving of the awards.
Hosted by Vee Iye and James Gardiner, the Future Awards Africa was held on October 22 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.
Here Are The Full Winners of The Future Awards Africa
Dance
Izzy Odigie
Regina Eigbe
Sherrie Silver
WINNER: Seyi Oluyole
Music
Arya Starr
Aya Nakamura
WINNER: Asake
Libianca
Tay C
Photography
Akindele Ibukun
Chika Onuu
WINNER: Opeyemi Femi Oke
Ngozi Eme
Bolarinwa (Horla of Lagos)
Deji Oluokan
Acting
Mike Afolarin
Rahama Sadau
Scarlet Gomez
Moshood Fattah
Emeka Nwagbaraocha
Ama Qatama
Olumide Oworu
WINNER: Tobi Bakre
Genoveva Umeh
Sport
WINNER: Victor Osimhen
Tobi Amusan
Asisat Oshoala
Michelle Alozie
Mary Busayo Olatunji
Ese Brume
Film
Abdulazeez Greene
TG Omori
Ovi Odiete
Nora Awolowo
Steven Ndukwu
WINNER: Ife Olujuyigbe
Niyi Fagbemi
Ifan Michael
Young Person of the Year
WINNER: Hilda Baci
Oluwaseyi Moejoh
Victor Osimhen
Rena Wakama
Precious Eniayeka
Enioluwa Adeoluwa
Lawyer
WINNER: Bioku Benjamin
Chidi Odoemenam
Damilola Wright
Toyin Aiyepola
Education
Aliu Toluwani Victor
Sultan Akintunde
Demilade Adelaja
Adaora Nwodo
WINNER: Uchechi Rochas
Entrepreneurship
Nathan Nwachukwu
WINNER: Lukman Shobowale
Jumoke Dada
Victor Ehindero
Miracle Nwachukwu
Victor Adegbile
Bella Victor
Bright Sekoni
Sandra Chukwudozie
Noah Ibrahim
Fashion
Uyiosa Omoregbe
Rhoda Aguonigho
Thebetsile Thebe Magugu
WINNER: Veekee James
Gbemisola Okunlola
Content Creation
Layi Wasabi
Fisayo Fosudo
Eniola Korty Olanrewaju
Salem King
The Wisdom Man
Maryam Apaokagi
WINNER: Samuel A Perry (Broda Shaggi)
Governance
WINNER: Hakeem Onasanya
Igunbor Sarah
Mustapha Isa Ozo
Seun Olufemi White
Rukayatt Shittu
Khalil
Intrapreneurship
Tutu Adetunmbi
Solomon O. Ayodele
Ernesto O. Dibia
Victor Okpala
WINNER: Precious Akpan
Agriculture
WINNER: Emmanuel Negedu
Joshua Ifezue
Joshua Okpata
Journalism
Deborah Tolu Kayode
Akinlade Abiodun
WINNER: Pelumi Salako
Ore Ogunbiyi
Arts and Literature
Haneefah Abdulraman
Michael Dubby
WINNER: Morenike Olusanya
On-Air Personality
Emmanuel Onwuka
WINNER: Omonhinmin Ilooise
Karen Dimkpa
Laila Johnson Salami
Anita Akuffo
Adesola Balikis
Health and Wellness
WINNER: Mmekidmfon Umanah
Dr Princess Ike
Emmanuel Oni
Victor Amusan
Technology
Weevil Company
WINNER: Victor Fatanmi
David Onilude
Yanmo Omoregbe
Goodness Kayode
Shodipo Ayomide
Iyinoluwa Deborah Raj
Service to Young People
WINNER: Melody Fidel
WINNER: Bosun Tijani
Creativity and Innovation
Victoria Adesanmi
WINNER: Hauwa Lawal
Babatunde Sanni
Intissar Bashir Kurfi
Community Action
GodsFavour Ahimisi
WINNER: Ndasadu lau Idris Bilyaminu
Chioma Ukpabi
Salawu Azeez
Iresalewa Muhammed Bello
Advocacy and Activism
Muhammad Kolo Muhammad
Odanye Kehinde
WINNER: Osariemen Grace Omoruyi
Tobiloba Osogbiye
Professional Service
Oghenerukevwe Toka
WINNER: Phoebe Dami-Asolo
Olubukayo Ewuoso
Muhumuza Brian
Fatima Jimanate Umar
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
