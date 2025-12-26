The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

See Your Favourite Film Stars Glow at the Premiere of “Something About The Briggs” This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Oversabi Aunty

This movie follows the life of a self righteous aunty who brings chaos along with her. Her actions eventually turn dangerous when she brings chaos to a family wedding.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Colours of Fire

When two rivals meet and unexpectedly become attracted to each other, their affair triggers a world of chaos for an empire.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Anaconda

Two best friends follow their dreams amidst a midlife crisis and head to the jungle with a filming crew in hopes of sighting an Anaconda, when life starts to imitate art, they fight to get out alive.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

A Very Dirty Christmas

When a Christmas family gathering turns sour, everyone is caught in the mess and forced to revisit old trauma and face the consequences of secrets being unearthed.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

David

This animated movie follows the story of a mother whose whispered prayers to God saves her son. It is the retelling of the Bible story of David and Goliath.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Stranger Things

The series follows a group of teens unraveling supernatural and extraordinary mysteries, after witnessing the government’s secret exploits.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

I Dol I

A successful criminal lawyer and a K-pop fan girl finds herself face to face with her favorite idol when he becomes a suspect in a murder case.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Great Flood

This movie follows the struggles a single mother faces to save her son when all of humanity as she knows it crumbles.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Colour Me True

A woman is forced to confront her hidden past after a scandal forces her to return to the orphanage where she grew up, and there she discovers her love for art and a bridge to heal her pain.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Dog Patrol

A dog and his owner find themselves on a thrilling journey to stop a mob boss and save Christmas from chaos.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.