Top 5 Stories Of The Day | U.S Military Begins Airstrikes Attacks In Northern Nigeria

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

U.S military begins air strikes in northern Nigeria

At the orders and directions of the President of the United States, the U.S military launched an air strike against terrorists in Northwest Nigeria in a bid to combat the Christian genocide.

The air strike attacks came after the United States military announced that they’d have been gathering information on the Nigerian airspace for over a month.

The Nigerian government is yet to address this move by the U.S.

Jigawa auto crash leaves many dead

The federal road safety corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of 11 persons and the injuries of 12 others in an auto crash that happened along Ringim-Sankara-Beguwa road in Ringim Local government area of Jigawa.

The accident which occurred on December 25th, was reportedly caused by excessive speeding by a Volkswagen car carrying 23 passengers.

The 23 victims were taken to Ringim General Hospital by the FRSC.

Presidency dismisses reports of replacement of Chief of staff

The president’s office has dismissed growing claims of a replacement or total removal of his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the president’s office described the reports on the dismissal floating around social media as “viral falsehoods,” and urged that citizens disregard them.

Federal Government announces plans to increase security in the north due to suicide bombing attack

The federal government has announced their plans to increase security in the northeastern states as directed by the president of Nigeria.

This comes after the recent Christmas Eve suicide bombing attack in Maiduguri which claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

Vice president Sheittima conveyed news that the ongoing operations by the military against the terrorists would not only lead to the arrest of the attackers but also unravel the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

CITN warns Nigeria of the risks of tax law mismatch

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria has issued warnings of the risks the nation could become exposed to due to reported discrepancies in the tax laws passed by the National Assembly and the version of the laws which were gazetted.

The tax laws which are scheduled to go into effect on the 1st of January, 2026 have received pushback from different arms of the government and finance agencies due to the alleged discrepancies in them.

The tax office is yet to respond to recent claims.