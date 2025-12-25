Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC Appeals To Federal Government For Justice In New Tax Policies

Simi Reconnects with Falz in the Studio for New Single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | British Petroleum Set to Cut 7,700 Jobs for Cost Control

NLC appeals to Federal Government for justice in new tax policies

House of Representatives begins tax law probes

The ICPC calls for in person testimony from Aliko Dangote

Federal Government gives ultimatums to MDAS

Bomb rocks Maiduguri

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC appeals to Federal Government for justice in new tax policies

The Nigerian Labour Congress has called on the Federal Government to appeal for a fair and inclusive tax system with the incoming tax laws, insisting that workers in the country are involved in the formation of the new tax laws.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero also asked for tax policies that would see wealthy individuals and corporations pay a fair share, while regressive tasks that placed the heavier burden of payment on low-income earners are eliminated.

House of Representatives begins tax law probes

The House of Representatives Committee in Nigeria has begun investigating alleged problematic clauses in the new tax policies coming into effect by January 1st, 2026.

The probe comes after the public backlash and institutional scrutiny of Nigeria’s tax laws, particularly those amended or introduced through in the recent Finance Acts.

Lawmakers have claimed the new tax law policies and the alterations made to Nigeria’s finance acts have raised concerns about the integrity of the legislative system in the country.

The ICPC calls for in person testimony from Aliko Dangote

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) has asked that Aliko Dangote appear personally to make a testimony in order for his corruption allegations to be adopted.

This comes after the business mogul’s public allegations against former Chief Executive of

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Alhaji Farouk Ahmed, alleging fraud, and a petition made with the ICPC themselves.

The agency gave the billionaire businessman a deadline of December 29th to make an in person petition and testimony of the allegations he had made.

Federal Government gives ultimatums to MDAS

The federal government has announced sanctions for any Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAS) who fail to prepare and present their statement of accounts to the official treasury on or before the 31st of December.

The warning was put out in a secular document authorized by the Accountant-General of the Federation (AG-F), Dr. Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, and warns that any MDAs that fail to comply and submit their annual financial statements will have their release of funds indefinitely suspended.

Bomb rocks Maiduguri

Multiple people have been killed, and some injured in a Christmas Eve bombing in Maiduguri.

The bomb explosion happened amidst evening prayer at a mosque in Gamborun market, Maiduguri, the blast killed some worshippers on the spot and left many others with varying degrees of injuries.

The security agencies who were called to the scene have ruled the case as one of possible suicide bombing.