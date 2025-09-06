Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Tightens Border Checks Over Ebola Outbreak in DRC

FG tightens border checks over Ebola outbreak in DRC

World Bank explains delay in Nigeria’s $2bn loans

NUPENG threatens strike over Dangote Refinery policies

NRC suspends Port Harcourt-Aba train service

Democracy to return as Rivers Emergency Rule nears end

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Federal Government has stepped up monitoring and screening at all entry points in response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Director of Port Health Services, Dr. Akpan Nse, said more staff have been deployed to boost border surveillance and ensure early detection of possible cases.

Health officials in Congo confirmed the outbreak in Kasai Province, reporting 28 suspected cases and 16 deaths, including four health workers, as of September 5, 2025.

World Bank explains delay in Nigeria’s $2bn loans

The World Bank has clarified why about six loans worth $2bn, approved for Nigeria in 2024, are yet to be disbursed almost a year later.

This comes amid reports that the bank has approved a total of $8.40bn in new loans for Nigeria between June 2023 and August 2025, covering 15 projects across key sectors such as energy, education, healthcare, rural infrastructure, and governance.

Of the total, $1.95bn came from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, while $6.50bn was provided by the International Development Association, based on the official exchange rate of ₦1,535.93 to $1 as of August 11, 2025.

NUPENG threatens strike over Dangote Refinery policies

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to begin a nationwide strike on Monday, involving its members, particularly tanker drivers.

In a statement signed by President Williams Akporeha and General Secretary Afolabi Olawale, the union said the decision was taken after reviewing the situation.

They accused the management of Dangote Refinery of enforcing anti-labour policies that threaten the survival and livelihoods of workers under its Petroleum and Tanker Drivers Branch.

NRC suspends Port Harcourt-Aba train service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended the Port Harcourt-Aba train service.

Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, said the suspension was necessary to allow for maintenance work.

He assured passengers that normal operations would resume on September 9, 2025.

Democracy to return as Rivers Emergency Rule nears end

The six-month emergency rule in Rivers State is almost over, and Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas is preparing to hand over. His exit will clear the way for suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Nma Odu, and lawmakers to return to office.

Speculation had spread that Ibas, a retired Vice Admiral, might be seeking an extension of his tenure, but officials at the Government House dismissed the claims.

Ibas also confirmed that there are no such plans, stressing that the recently concluded local government elections show the state is ready to embrace full democratic governance again.