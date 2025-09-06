Weekly Highlights: Here’s What Unfolded This Week

This week has been one filled with wedding announcements in the Nigerian space, the unfortunate death of a veteran’s son, and the loss of a great Olympic athlete for the country.

Here’s a recap of some of the things that happened in Nigerian media space this past week.

Power Outage Halts BBNaija Show

In the mid afternoon of Friday, viewers noticed that they couldn’t see what was going on inside the Big Brother Naija house as the broadcast went blank, and as people took to social media to wonder what had happened or if the blackout was another twist to the reality show.

The official page shared a report that the blackout was as a result of a power outage that was being resolved.

Veteran Nigerian Actress Peju Ogunmola Loses Only Son

Veteran Nollywood actress, Peju Ogunmola has lost her only son. The mother of two who is known for her roles in big Yoruba movies, lost her son who was 24 earlier this week.

The news was shared by her other industry peers on Tuesday as they all paid condolences to her.

Nigerian British Author Toni Tone Ties The Knot

The popular Nigerian British author shared pictures and videos of her traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos.

Toni Tone’s wedding to her husband, Taiwo Ogebule comes a year after their private engagement that broke the internet.

Temi Otedola And Mr Eazi share Details Of Their Cross Continent Wedding

The influential couple whose marriage videos came out last month at their white wedding, have shared via vogue that their nuptials started in May.

Temi Otedola shared that she and Eazi had been legally married since May 2025 in Monaco, and the couple’s traditional marriage ceremony took place in Dubai in July, with the last one their white wedding ceremony In August, in a beautiful church in Iceland.

Nigerian Trackstar Favor Ofili Set To Represent Turkey In Next Olympics

The Nigerian trackstar who went viral on Nigerian social media for calling out the Nigerian Olympics athletic committee for sabotaging her chances in the last Olympics has announced her intentions to compete for Turkey.

The athlete shared the news of her decision on her Instagram account while also articulating all her previous achievements.