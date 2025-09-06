Top 5 Pictures Of The Week

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from studio pictures, to vacation pictures and pictures from campaigns for jewelry brands, there have been beautiful pictures at every turn.
- Priscillia Ojo
The fashion influencer posted pictures of herself in Toronto, Canada wearing a dress and carrying shopping bags.
- Nancy Isime
The actress posted pictures of herself in an old Nollywood inspired look to a watch party for her show “The Nancy Isime Show”
- Burna Boy
The musician posted pictures of himself besides his new Lamborghini, in a shirt matching the new car.
- Enioluwa
The fashion and lifestyle influencer shared pictures of himself and his Tanzanian partner in a shoot for Swarovski.
- Diana Eneje
The digital influencer shares pictures of herself in a Burberry outfit, while on vacation in Japan.
Leave a reply