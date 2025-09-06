Article

Top 5 Pictures Of The Week

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from studio pictures, to vacation pictures and pictures from campaigns for jewelry brands, there have been beautiful pictures at every turn. 

  1. Priscillia Ojo

The fashion influencer posted pictures of herself in Toronto, Canada wearing a dress and carrying shopping bags.

  1. Nancy Isime 

The actress posted pictures of herself in an old Nollywood inspired look to a watch party for her show “The Nancy Isime Show”

  1. Burna Boy 

The musician posted pictures of himself besides his new Lamborghini, in a shirt matching the new car.

  1. Enioluwa

The fashion and lifestyle influencer shared pictures of himself and his Tanzanian partner in a shoot for Swarovski.

  1. Diana Eneje 

The digital influencer shares pictures of herself in a Burberry outfit, while on vacation in Japan.

