Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

This weekend was a slow paced one in the country, with most of the excitement coming from the Big Brother Naija reality show and the Video Music Awards (VMA). Here’s what you might have missed this weekend.

Three Evicted From Big Brother House

Tyla Wins Best Afrobeat Over Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy Amongst Others

Nigerian Entrepreneur And Influencer Kika Osunde Saved From Kidnap Attempt By French Police

Nollywood Actor Ibrahim Chatta Loses Son

Doctors In FCT Begin Seven-Day Warning Strike

After two weeks of no evictions from the big brother house, three housemates have been removed from the house.

Ivatar, Big Soso, and Doris have been evicted from the house, making ten housemates that have been evicted out of the 29 contestants who were put in the house at the beginning of the reality show.

The South African Pop Star came out on top over Nigerian artists at the just concluded 2025 Video Music Awards (VMA), where she won the awards for best afrobeats for her single “push 2 start.”

This win makes it her second time in a row winning the best afrobeats awards at the Video Music Awards, for her single “Water.”

Kika Osunde Saved From Kidnap Attempt By French Police

The entrepreneur and influencer was saved from a kidnap attempt outside of her building in Paris and was saved by the French police.

The news was shared by bloggers and Kika Osunde shared on her Snapchat her account of the experience and details of her safety.

Nollywood Actor Ibrahim Chatta Loses Son

Popular Yoruba actor Ibrahim Chatta lost his son last weekend, throwing the Nollywood industry into turmoil.

The news comes just a few days after Nollywood actress Peju Ogunmola lost her only son.

The news was shared by his peers on Friday, and they all paid their condolences to him.

Doctors In FCT Begin Seven-Day Warning Strike

Nigerian resident doctors in Abuja have begun a seven day warning strike to protest against the unresolved issues in the country’s health sector.

The issue spiked after the loss of one of the resident doctors who died from working for long hours, due to the lack of manpower and proper welfare.