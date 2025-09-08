Article

10 Must-See Art Exhibitions in Lagos Before September Ends

Art exhibition to visit in Lagos in September

This month art lovers are spoiled for choice with several art exhibitions to visit and explore all through the month of September, some of these art exhibitions are; 

  1. On The Wings Of Icarus 

Hosted by the Nahous gallery, this is a group show by Addie Mak, Adeniyi Adewale, Aghogho Otega, Amarachi Nnali, Nola Ayoola, Lawal Oyewole, Richardson Ovbiebo, Femi Okediji, Fidelis Eze Odogwu, Babatunde-Tribe Akande, George Matthew and Chuwkuemeka A Chukwu. 

It is running until the 26th of September.

  1. A Collective Remembering 

Hosted by the Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos. It is a group show and it runs until the 22nd of September.

  1. In Bloom

Hosted by the Alliance Francaise Lagos, and it is a solo exhibition by Omolola Coker and it runs from the 6th of September to 27th of September.

  1. Anywanwu: The New Light

This is a group exhibition by Emmah Mbanefo, Obi Okigbo, JC Bright, Mobolaji Otuyelu, Chiagoziem Orji, Chinwo Uwatse and it is hosted by the art bridge project, and curated by Tony Agbapuonwu and it goes on until the 28th of September.

  1. EBB & Flow

Hosted by The AC gallery, it is an exhibition by Dennis Onuofa and Nosawema Ayela-Uwangue and it runs until the 28th of September.

  1. In Bloom-A Collector’s Evening

Hosted by TR Art Gallery, this is a group show opening on the 13th of September.

  1. Enduring Legacies 

Hosted by the Ecobank Pan African Center, this is a group exhibition and it is a collectors tribute to masters and it runs until the 21st of September. 

  1. Mirror: A Visual Dialogue Of The Nigerian Society

Curated by Charles Udeh, it is hosted at the Yemisi Shyllon Museum Of Art and it runs until the 30th of September.

  1. Remember When? 

This exhibition is catered towards artists and designers and it is hosted by the Nomadic art gallery and it is a group show. 

It opens on the 13th of September.

  1. Wind Chimes, Gongs And Bells: For Whom Is This Call?

This is a group show hosted by the Centre for Contemporary Art in Lagos, and it is a group exhibition that runs on all through September. 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 18, 2025

Top 10 Wonders to Explore in Nigeria

Nigeria is a country filled with amazing tourist destinations and wonders in almost every region, and some of them are ...

YNaija August 14, 2025

10 Talk Shows Defining African Conversations in 2025

Africa’s talk show landscape has evolved dramatically over the past decade, with diverse talk shows being created by media personalities ...

YNaija August 13, 2025

What’s Trending On The Nigerian Internet: “Escaladizzy II”

“Escaladizzy II,” The remix of a song by Mavo, featuring hitmakers Ayra Starr, Shallipopi and Zlatan has been the trending ...

YNaija August 12, 2025

Check Out These 5 Restaurants If You Are Visiting Kano State

Kano is a bubbling state, with an abundance of good hotels, places to tour, shop and also places to find ...

YNaija July 30, 2025

Top 10 Recreational Activities To Do In Lagos State Under A Budget

Lagos is filled with a lot of recreational activities to partake in and places to visit beyond just the generous ...

YNaija July 17, 2025

“Who Dig This Pit” The New Trending Sound On Nigerian TikTok

Nigerian TikTok is always buzzing with new sounds and new viral trends, to keep you in touch with what sound ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail