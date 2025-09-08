10 Must-See Art Exhibitions in Lagos Before September Ends

This month art lovers are spoiled for choice with several art exhibitions to visit and explore all through the month of September, some of these art exhibitions are;

On The Wings Of Icarus

Hosted by the Nahous gallery, this is a group show by Addie Mak, Adeniyi Adewale, Aghogho Otega, Amarachi Nnali, Nola Ayoola, Lawal Oyewole, Richardson Ovbiebo, Femi Okediji, Fidelis Eze Odogwu, Babatunde-Tribe Akande, George Matthew and Chuwkuemeka A Chukwu.

It is running until the 26th of September.

A Collective Remembering

Hosted by the Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos. It is a group show and it runs until the 22nd of September.

In Bloom

Hosted by the Alliance Francaise Lagos, and it is a solo exhibition by Omolola Coker and it runs from the 6th of September to 27th of September.

Anywanwu: The New Light

This is a group exhibition by Emmah Mbanefo, Obi Okigbo, JC Bright, Mobolaji Otuyelu, Chiagoziem Orji, Chinwo Uwatse and it is hosted by the art bridge project, and curated by Tony Agbapuonwu and it goes on until the 28th of September.

EBB & Flow

Hosted by The AC gallery, it is an exhibition by Dennis Onuofa and Nosawema Ayela-Uwangue and it runs until the 28th of September.

In Bloom-A Collector’s Evening

Hosted by TR Art Gallery, this is a group show opening on the 13th of September.

Enduring Legacies

Hosted by the Ecobank Pan African Center, this is a group exhibition and it is a collectors tribute to masters and it runs until the 21st of September.

Mirror: A Visual Dialogue Of The Nigerian Society

Curated by Charles Udeh, it is hosted at the Yemisi Shyllon Museum Of Art and it runs until the 30th of September.

Remember When?

This exhibition is catered towards artists and designers and it is hosted by the Nomadic art gallery and it is a group show.

It opens on the 13th of September.

Wind Chimes, Gongs And Bells: For Whom Is This Call?

This is a group show hosted by the Centre for Contemporary Art in Lagos, and it is a group exhibition that runs on all through September.