Top 5 Celebrity Pictures Of The Week

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat pictures wise this week, from studio pictures, to vacation pictures and pictures from fashion week and all of these pictures have had us shocked and at the edge of our seats for more.

  1. Tiwa Savage 

The singer stunned her Instagram followers with pictures of her in a well tailored suit by Eleven Sixteen.

  1. Davido

The singer posed in front of a plane, dressed in native attire, and stunned his fans on instagram. 

  1. Enioluwa

The influencer and digital creator created a stir on instagram when he posted pictures of himself and his Tanzanian girlfriend decked in Swarovski.

  1. Chioma Ikokwu 

The entrepreneur and influencer posted pictures of herself dressed up while on vacation in Canada and looked gorgeous in a stunning animal print outfit.

  1. Denola Grey

The fashion and lifestyle creator posted pictures on his instagram, wearing a stunningly tailored cropped suit shirt, while announcing his excitement about the London Fashion Week.

