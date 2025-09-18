Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Industrial Court Stops NUPENG From Disrupting Dangote Refinery Operations

Industrial Court stops NUPENG from disrupting Dangote Refinery operations

Nigeria to receive the first batch of dry lease aircraft in October

FG disburses ₦330bn to 8.1m households under social safety net scheme

28 kidnap victims freed in Katsina after peace talks

Thousands march in London to oppose Trump’s state visit

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The National Industrial Court has issued an interim order preventing the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) from blocking roads or disrupting the operations of Dangote refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Limited, and MRS Oil and Gas Company Limited.

Justice Emmanuel Subilim delivered the ruling on Wednesday after an ex parte motion was filed by the refinery’s lawyer, George Ibrahim. The judge noted that the companies could suffer “irreparable damage” if the orders were not granted. The court also barred NUPENG and related associations from embarking on strike actions or forcing truck drivers to join such actions.

According to an affidavit submitted by Ahmed Hashem, the refinery’s general manager for government and strategic relations, the applicants pledged to compensate for damages should the court later decide against the restraining order. Ibrahim had also asked the court to ensure NUPENG and its members continue petroleum trucking services until the motion on notice is determined.

Nigeria to receive the first batch of dry lease aircraft in October

Nigeria is set to take delivery of its first dry lease aircraft on October 6, according to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo. He announced on Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony for Air Peace’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Lagos.

A dry lease means the aircraft is hired without crew, leaving the lessee responsible for operations such as staffing and maintenance. Keyamo explained that this arrangement will help strengthen the aviation sector and reduce the country’s heavy reliance on foreign operators.

In a statement, the minister’s media adviser, Tunde Moshood, said the introduction of dry lease aircraft under government-backed plans will reduce capital flight while boosting capacity in the local aviation industry.

FG disburses ₦330bn to 8.1m households under social safety net scheme

Over 8.1 million households in Nigeria have so far benefited from the National Social Safety Net Programme, with the Federal Government disbursing a total of ₦330bn to cushion the impact of ongoing economic reforms.

The update was given on Wednesday in Abuja by the Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, after a review session of the Special Presidential Panel on Social Investment. He explained that earlier delays in the programme had been resolved following the integration of biometric data through the National Identification Number, which has strengthened transparency and reduced leakages.

Out of 19.7 million households captured in the National Social Register, representing about 70 million citizens, 8.1 million households have already received at least one ₦25,000 payment. In contrast, some have received two or three, depending on verification. Edun added that an additional 2.2 million households were paid in the last round after their BVN and NIN were validated, and assured that all outstanding payments would be cleared before the end of 2025.

28 kidnap victims freed in Katsina after peace talks

Twenty-eight people abducted in Katsina’s Faskari LGA have regained freedom following a peace arrangement between suspected bandits and local authorities.

The victims, who were mostly residents of Mairua, Kanen-haki, and Yar Dabaru communities, were released on Wednesday and handed over to council officials, according to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region.

Sources disclosed that no ransom was paid, with the bandit leader honoring his pledge under the peace talks. Community leaders welcomed the development, describing it as a promising step and urging both sides to remain committed to the reconciliation process.

Thousands march in London to oppose Trump’s state visit

Central London witnessed a large protest on Wednesday as thousands turned out to oppose US President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK. Police estimated the turnout at approximately 5,000 people, with the march concluding in a rally outside the Parliament building.

While Trump was being received with full honors at Windsor Castle, demonstrators filled the streets of the capital carrying placards and chanting against his policies. Some protesters, like 67-year-old former teacher Dave Lockett, said there were “too many things to dislike” about Trump, accusing him of spreading “destruction and disorder” globally.

The rally also drew left-wing politicians, including Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who joined comedian Nish Kumar in addressing the crowd. Polanski told protesters they stood united in rejecting Trump’s invitation from the Labour government, insisting “this is not in our name.”