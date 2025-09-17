10 Underrated Nollywood Films To Watch 

Nollywood has put out so many amazing movies, and every year there are movies that get so much attention, and there are some that are just not talked about enough, even with how beautiful the storytelling is. In this article, we list ten criminally underrated Nollywood movies that are a must watch.

Amina

This movie follows a story set in the 16th century, in a fictional country of Zazzau and follows the life of Amina who must make use of her military training skills and tactics to save her kingdom.

It was directed by Izu Ojukwu and it is available for viewing on Netflix.

The Figurine

After discovering a mystical sculpture that is known to bestow seven years of Goodluck, two best friends soon learn that luck does not come without consequences.

It was directed by Kunle Afolayan and it is available for viewing on Netflix. This 2009 film is an underrated watch.

The Wildflower

This 2022 film directed by Biodun Stephen is an expose into the many ways women face domestic violence in their day to day lives.

It focuses on the lives of three women living in the same compound, facing assault in different ways.

It is available for streaming on Netflix and it is one of the most underrated Nollywood movies.

Black Rose

A young woman’s desire for a better life while staying on the right side of her morals is compromised when she falls in love with a man who changes her life drastically.

The film was directed by Okechukwu Oku and it is available for streaming on Netflix.

Up North

It is impossible to mention Underrated Nollywood movies and not include Up North.

This romantic drama about the experience of a young Nigerian man during his mandatory national youth service corps in the northern part of the country is a beautiful watch and it explores cultural differences and a fascinating look into life in the northern parts of the country.

It was directed by Tope Oshin and it is available for viewing on Netflix.

The Milkmaid

While in search for her younger sister during violent times in the state, a young woman is forced to approach the military group that triggered the separation to seek help, while fighting to stay alive.

The movie was directed by Desmond Ovbiagele and it is available for streaming on Prime video and it is an underrated watch in the Nollywood scene.

Citation

Another popularly but criminally underrated Nollywood movie is Citation.

Chaos ensues in a university when a bright student goes after the entire school when she reports a well known professor who tried to rape her.

This compelling 2020 movie is a masterpiece and it was directed by Kunle Afolayan and it is available for streaming on Netflix.

Lionheart

Adaeze takes it upon herself to take charge of her family’s sickness, after her father’s sudden illness keeps him incapacitated but the arrival of her eccentric uncle comes with chaos.

Directed by Genevieve Nnaji, Lionheart paved the way for Nollywood in the international space, and yet it is not talked about nearly enough.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Meeting

This romcom is another underrated masterpiece in the Nollywood space and it follows the story of a chance meeting between a government contract seeker and an NYSC member that develops into more.

It was directed by Mildred Okwo and it is available for streaming on YouTube.

Flower Girl

This 2013 classic romance drama details the story of Kemi, a florist who gets broken up with by her longtime boyfriend and enters a fake relationship in order to make him jealous, and ends up falling in love with her fake boyfriend.

For its time, Flower Girl is a masterpiece and for those who enjoy romantic Nollywood films, it’s a great watch.

It was directed by Michelle Bello and it is available for streaming on Netflix.