Get To Know John Oseni: A Gen Z Tech Savvy

If you’ve ever doubted what a young Nigerian can achieve in tech, John Oseni is here to change your mind. This Gen Z tech-savvy is already doing big things globally and racking up international awards like it’s nothing.

The 20-year-old Gen Z tech-savvy was born on the 4th of February 2005, and he is recognised for his groundbreaking work in software development, systems architecture, and digital strategy. Oseni is widely regarded as one of the most promising young innovators of his generation (Gen Z).

In 2022, he was honoured with the Global Child Prodigy Award in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, an event that brings together exceptional young talents from around the globe. John represented Africa and received the award from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. The recognition highlighted his outstanding achievements in technology and his impact at such a young age.

He began his tech journey at an early age of 15, after his encounter with “Green Garage”, a centre where they taught computer science in Akure, and his growth has been nothing short of impressive.

Over the years, he has served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for several companies across different continents, helping build digital solutions. His work is focused on solving real-world problems through innovative thinking and purposeful design.

Oseni currently serves as an Advisory Board Member at the Lifeboat Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to using science and technology to help safeguard the future of humanity. This is both an admirable and inspirational feat for Gen Z to learn from and gain insight from.

In November 2022, he was also named Best Young Innovator by the Nigeria Metro Award, becoming more influential and a role model for young Gen Zs.

From Fintech to Edtech, John Oseni’s portfolio continues to grow “as he ages”. His achievements are undoubtedly setting an example for young Gen Zs across the world who are passionate about technology, innovation, and making a lasting impact.