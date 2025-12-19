Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Reopens Unity Colleges After Weeks of Closure Due to Insecurity

FG reopens Unity Colleges after weeks of closure due to insecurity

President Tinubu displays confidence in state police creation

World Bank lines up $500 million boost for Nigerian small firms

UN marks new anti-colonialism day as migration impact comes into shape

Nigerian arrested over global Microsoft 365 cyber fraud

Federal authorities have approved the reopening of all Unity Colleges that were earlier shut over security concerns. About 44 schools were closed in November after repeated bandit attacks and student abductions across parts of the country.

In a statement on Thursday, education ministry spokesperson Boriowo Folasade said the move was taken to ensure that no child is denied access to learning. She assured parents that students’ safety and welfare have been prioritised.

The ministry said security agencies remain actively involved, adding that the academic calendar will not be disrupted. It thanked school managers and students for their patience and cooperation during the closure period.

President Tinubu displays confidence in state police creation

Speaking at an APC caucus meeting in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu said he is confident Nigeria will adopt state police to strengthen security nationwide. He told party governors that he had discussed the plan with US and European leaders and assured them it would succeed with party support.

The president also urged governors to implement the Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy fully. He stressed that councils cannot be truly independent without direct funding.

Tinubu called on governors to show flexibility and leadership at all levels. He said direct allocation of funds to local governments is non-negotiable if autonomy is to work in practice.

World Bank lines up $500 million boost for Nigerian small firms

Plans are underway for the World Bank to approve a $500 million loan to Nigeria to expand access to finance for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. The support is tied to the Fostering Inclusive Finance for MSMEs project, known as FINCLUDE, which focuses on attracting private capital and new financial products.

The approval is expected on Friday, December 19, 2025. Of the funding, 400 million dollars will come from the IBRD and 100 million dollars from the IDA, with Nigeria as the borrower.

The Development Bank of Nigeria will manage the funds, while commercial lenders are expected to provide the remaining 1.89 billion dollars needed for the project.

UN marks new anti-colonialism day as migration impact comes into shape

A new UN observance was marked in New York on Thursday as the General Assembly held the first International Day against Colonialism in all its forms. The event backed long-standing efforts to end colonial rule, with UN officials warning that remnants of empire still shape global power and institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the UN chief, Elizabeth Spehar said 17 non-self-governing territories remain. She urged countries to renew the promise of equality and self-determination made at the UN’s founding.

Meanwhile, a migration report showed that Venezuelans abroad add over 10.6 billion dollars to regional economies annually. The UN said migration pressures are rising due to conflict, climate change, and hardship.

Nigerian arrested over global Microsoft 365 cyber fraud

Police have arrested a Nigerian, Okitipi Samuel, over his alleged involvement in a worldwide cyberattack targeting Microsoft 365 users. The Nigerian Police said the arrest followed an investigation by its National Cybercrime Centre.

According to police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin, the probe was carried out with support from Microsoft and security agencies in the United States and the United Kingdom. Investigators uncovered the use of a phishing tool called Raccoon 0365 to steal login details.

The fake portals reportedly allowed access to emails of firms, banks, and schools. Police said forensic checks and cryptocurrency tracking linked Samuel to the operation.