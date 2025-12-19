theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
December 19, 2025
0 Comment
64 Views

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

by YNaija
The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging. A successful real... Read More
Fola David Becomes Guinness World Record holder of the Longest Drawing by an Individual
Fola David Becomes Guinness World Record Holder for Largest Drawing by an Individual
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (September 12th-14th)

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

  1. Behind The Scenes 

A successful real estate mogul is forced to learn about setting boundaries when she starts facing tough times due to her overly generous nature. 

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. A Very Dirty Christmas 

When a Christmas family gathering turns sour, everyone is caught in the mess and forced to revisit old trauma and face the consequences of secrets being unearthed. 

It is available for viewing in cinemas. 

  1. Oversabi Aunty 

This movie follows the life of a self righteous aunty who brings chaos along with her. Her actions eventually turn dangerous when she brings chaos to a family wedding. 

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

  1. Avatar: Fire And Ash

When the conflict on Pandora continues to escalate, Neytiri and Jake’s family is faced with a new and aggressive Na’vi tribe. 

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

  1. 10 Dance 

When two dancers who are opposites agree to train together, tensions fly and they clash but they soon find themselves drawn to each other.

It is available for streaming on Netflix 

  1. Emily In Paris

This series follows the life and adventures of Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive hired to provide an American perspective at a Parisian marketing firm. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Karate Kids: Legends

When a Kung Fu prodigy moves to New York with his mum, he faces a struggle with letting go of his past and eventually enters a competition when his friend needs his help. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. The Ride

When an estranged father and son set on an harmless trip back home, they are faced with danger and an out of control situation when the criminal past of the father comes back to haunt them. 

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

  1. Tell Me Softly

A teenager’s life delves into chaos when two brothers from her past come back into her life. 

It is available for streaming on Prime Video. 

  1. Merv

A broken up couple is forced into learning how to co-parent when the beloved dog loses his spark due to their split, while helping their dog find his spark, they discover their own sparks. 

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Film Blog
, , , , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Reopens Unity Colleges After Weeks of Closure Due to Insecurity
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Reopens Unity Colleges After Weeks of Closure Due to Insecurity
Previous Post
You May Also Like
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
The Year-On-Year Success Of Funke Akindele’s Film Releases Since The 2020s
Funke Akindele Drops Trailer For Her Highly Anticipated Film “Behind The Scenes”
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Reopens Unity Colleges After Weeks of Closure Due to Insecurity
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Reopens Un...
Remember How Christmas Was Celebrated Before "Detty December"?
Remember How Christmas Was Celebrated Be...
Top 5 Styles Of The Week You Should See
Top 5 Styles Of The Week You Should See
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Farouk Ahmed and Gbenga Komolafe Resign as Dangote Opens Up
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Farouk Ahmed ...
Aji Anje: A Gen Z Model, Actor and Content Creator
Aji Anje: A Gen Z Model, Actor and Conte...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1