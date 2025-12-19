The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Fola David Becomes Guinness World Record Holder for Largest Drawing by an Individual

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Behind The Scenes

A successful real estate mogul is forced to learn about setting boundaries when she starts facing tough times due to her overly generous nature.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

A Very Dirty Christmas

When a Christmas family gathering turns sour, everyone is caught in the mess and forced to revisit old trauma and face the consequences of secrets being unearthed.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Oversabi Aunty

This movie follows the life of a self righteous aunty who brings chaos along with her. Her actions eventually turn dangerous when she brings chaos to a family wedding.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Avatar: Fire And Ash

When the conflict on Pandora continues to escalate, Neytiri and Jake’s family is faced with a new and aggressive Na’vi tribe.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

10 Dance

When two dancers who are opposites agree to train together, tensions fly and they clash but they soon find themselves drawn to each other.

It is available for streaming on Netflix

Emily In Paris

This series follows the life and adventures of Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive hired to provide an American perspective at a Parisian marketing firm.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Karate Kids: Legends

When a Kung Fu prodigy moves to New York with his mum, he faces a struggle with letting go of his past and eventually enters a competition when his friend needs his help.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Ride

When an estranged father and son set on an harmless trip back home, they are faced with danger and an out of control situation when the criminal past of the father comes back to haunt them.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Tell Me Softly

A teenager’s life delves into chaos when two brothers from her past come back into her life.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Merv

A broken up couple is forced into learning how to co-parent when the beloved dog loses his spark due to their split, while helping their dog find his spark, they discover their own sparks.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.