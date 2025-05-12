The Best of Nigerian Fashion at the 2025 AMVCA Red Carpet

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has become one of the most prestigious events celebrating excellence in African film and television. Beyond the awards, the AMVCA red carpet is known for its stunning display of fashion, where celebrities showcase the best of African style.

The AMVCA this year was no different, as Nigerian designers and fashion creatives delivered bold, elegant, and innovative looks. From intricate traditional ensembles to modern high-fashion statements, both men and women turned heads, proving once again that Nigeria’s fashion industry is a powerhouse of creativity and craftsmanship.

Check out the best of Nigerian fashion at the 2025 AMVCA.