Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Last Weekend

The weekend was packed with exciting events that kept us on our toes, every one of which was a hit. In case you missed it, here’s a list os some of the events that took place:

The viewer’s choice award was a thrilling event as it kept the audience glued to their phones to know if their fave won the category they were nominated in. Lots of deserving awards were won, and the fashion statements? Astonishing.

Nigerian artists were also a part of this big day as the likes of Johnny Drille performed and gave the audience reasons to bop their heads in excitement.

Odumodu Blvck Cancelled his Performance at Veritas

The Nigerian artist, Odumodu, was scheduled to host an event where he’d get to perform at Veritas, but called it off due to security reasons. He asserted that he deemed it necessary to cancel in order to prevent potential harm, as there were safety concerns regarding the concert taking place.

Although there hasn’t been a rescheduled date, Odumodu’s action is considered selfless and reflects genuine concern for his fans.

Uriel Claimed She Could Have Won Best Dressed

Former BBN housemate and chef, Uriel, claimed she could have won best dress at the AMVCA cultural night instead of Liquor Rose if she had arrived earlier. This statement was controversial; while some people agreed, others did not.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Uriel went about business as usual as she hosted Burna Boy to her show. The title of the show was Deal or No Deal, where she was constantly putting him on the spot by asking whether or not he was going to accept some deals she was asking about.

Media Personality, Mr Macaroni, Gifted a Follower on X his Outfit for Asking for it

Following a post Mr Macroni made about his outfit to the AMVCA cultural night, a follower quote tweeted the post, asking that he give it to him since he may not wear that same outfit again. Mr. Macaroni acknowledged the tweet, asking for the delivery details of this follower.

Although this act was not surprising because he is known as a philanthropist, it sparked emotions, regarding him as a generous man who cares about his fans.

The ISWIS Podcast Addressing Misogyny

FK, a presenter on the ISWIS podcast, revealed her driver’s act of misogyny when he refused to drive her to her desired location because he insisted she had been out all day as a woman. This podcast sparked lots of debates and emotions on the internet as women who have experienced similar occurrences expressed their disdain for such acts.

It also garnered the attention of not just women, but men, too, as they asserted that misogyny should be curbed in every means possible.