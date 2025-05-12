Top 5 Events Happening in Lagos This Week

Several events have been organised in Lagos this week, from educational to motivational to social. They are all in store for you, and here are some of them:

Lagos Slush’D 2025

If you are an entrepreneur and a startup enthusiast, you should not miss Lagos Slush’D 2025, which will take place from May 14 to 16, 2025, in Lekki, Lagos. This event celebrates the resilience and vision of Nigerian founders.

You can expect various events such as keynotes and panel discussions, investor networking opportunities, talent discovery sessions, exhibition booths, multiple stages for different events, pitch meetings, side events, workshops, startup spotlights, and founder stories. It’s an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and explore the future of innovation and business.

Theatre Show: Daughters of the Dance

Daughters of the Dance is a theatre performance that explores Nigerian culture in the best way possible. It is not just an exploration of culture; it is entertainment that enriches your mind on cultural values.

This show will take place in Lagos on May 17th, at Alliance Francaise, from 3 pm to 6 pm. It will offer captivating performances by talented actors and dancers and an experience into the world of Nigerian folklore.

Who is Chisom?

If you love music and comedy, this event is for you; why get one when you can get both? Featuring Timi Dakolo and MC Monica, it will be held on May 18th, 2025, at Eko Suites, Lagos. It combines music and comedy where you laugh and dance until you can’t anymore.

The Young Leaders Breakfast Meeting

This is an event to empower youths over breakfast. It is organised considering the status of youths in the country and the economic state today. If you are willing to be impacted, then this is for you. It is held on 17th May, 2025, from 9 am to 3 pm. This event also provides for skill acquisition, such as graphic design, makeup, etc.

Art Meets Fashion Lagos

This event is tailored for those who love fashion and recognise that fashion is, in fact, a form of art. Lovers of art are not left out, as they will discover different dimensions of art through this fusion of art and fashion. This event will be hosted at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, on the 17th of December, from 3 pm.