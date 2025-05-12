Top 5 Events Happening in Abuja This Week

Several events have been organised in Abuja this week, from educational to motivational to social. They are all in store for you, and here are some of them:

Abuja International Education Fair 2025

If you’re considering studying abroad or exploring international education opportunities, mark your calendar for the Abuja International Education Fair 2025. Scheduled for Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, this event will take place at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

The fair aims to connect students with representatives from over 20 prestigious institutions across the USA, UK, Canada, Türkiye, Switzerland, Germany, UAE, and Australia. Attendees can look forward to engaging seminars, personalised guidance from university representatives, and insights from student testimonials. Best of all, registration and attendance are free.

Silent Book Club Abuja

In the Silent Book Club, you will experience a unique twist on the traditional book club experience. Instead of discussing a specific book, participants bring their reads and enjoy a silent reading session. This event is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, 2025, at LOMO Coffee and Restaurant, located at 107 Ebitu Ukiwe Street, Abuja.

The agenda of this meeting includes 30 minutes of settling in, during which you can order drinks or food and share what you’re reading with fellow readers. It’s a relaxed environment where you can indulge in your favourite book and connect with fellow readers.

CITN Annual Tax Conference

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) will host its Annual Tax Conference in Abuja on May 15, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. This event will be held at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Yaradua Express Road. It is a great avenue for networking with people from diverse careers and gaining impactful knowledge.

Get Loud with Meadowsland Canadian School

This event is where you tour high schools in Abuja alongside other interested parties. You get to see how they learn, and the state of the schools just to feed your eye. If you like to explore in a unique way that doesn’t have to do with bopping your head in a new fine dining location in town, then this is for you.

Afrohouse in the Capital

If you are going to attend this event, you should get ready to groove to the rhythms of Afrohouse music in Abuja. This event celebrates African music and culture, featuring live DJ sets, dance performances, and more. If you are a music enthusiast, this is the perfect event for you.