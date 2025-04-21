Top Events Happening This Week (Abuja)

There’s always something going on in Abuja, and this season is no different. From fun festivals to inspiring talks, the city is full of events that unite people. Whether you’re looking for a weekend hangout, a chance to learn something new, or just want to try something different, there’s plenty to check out.

Here are the top events happening in Abuja that you won’t want to miss.

Easter Tournament

Enjoy the final day of the Easter Tournament taking place today, April 21st, at the Guards polo club, Nigerian Army Resort, Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro Abuja.

Easter at Blucabana

Join others at the Blucabana restaurant this April 21 to enjoy an evening of excitement, fun and delicacy.

Easter Vibe at the Rink

Hop into the Easter Vibe at the Rink Arena on April 21st as you experience loads of fun while roller skating, playing on hover board, video gaming, and more.

Singing in the Shower

Join Oiza and Meyi as you sing and dance in the shower (not literally) on April 21.

Abuja Easter Fiesta

Looking for things to do this Easter? Well, look no further as the Abuja Easter Fiesta is taking place today, April 21.

Young Women’s Leadership Conference

Young women are welcome to attend the event which will be taking place on April 24 as President Tinubu will be the guest speaker as he speaks on digital literacy, financial inclusion and leadership and representation.

Delphino Runway

Enjoy the Delphino Runway fashion show on April 25 as many A-star fashion designers will be in attendance, showcasing their latest fashion styles and innovations.

Romie with D wave

Groove to the rhythm of the beat at Romie with D Wave which will be happening on April 26, this weekend in Abuja.