Watchout for “Adunni: Ogidan Binrin” Release This Week

A powerful female-led film, “Adunni: Ogidan Binrin,” is set to hit cinemas this week across Nigeria from April 25.

The epic drama follows the story of Adunni, a courageous woman who rises up in a time when women were heavily oppressed and dehumanised. Defying the tyrannical leader of her land, Adunni leads a fight for justice, ultimately freeing her people from his brutal rule.

Directed by Yemi Amodu, the film features a star-studded cast including Funmi Ogidan-Bello, Odunlade Adekola, Tina Mba, Nancy Isime, Lateef Adedimeji, Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Keppy Ekpenyong, Iyabo Ojo, Patrick Doyle, and Afeez Oyetoro.