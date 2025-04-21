Top Events Happening In Nigeria This Week (Lagos)

Lagos is always buzzing with energy, and this season is filled with events you won’t want to miss. The city offers many activities, from creative festivals and business meetups to food fairs and unforgettable parties. Whether you’re looking to learn, connect, or have a good time, here are exciting events happening in Lagos that are definitely worth checking out.

Homecoming

Homecoming welcomes you to bask in the multiple list of events set in its itinerary from April 17 to 21.

Easter Cookout

Get ready to get wet and party all day long at the Easter Cookout happening on April 21.

Soakers

Maze & Mxtreme invite you to participate in the Soakers event taking place on April 21 at Queens Park Event Centre. Enjoy the past day of your Easter holiday partying with friends.

Hertitude

Calling all the girls to come dressed in their best outfits to Hertitude which will be happening on April 26.

Africa’s Biggest Talk Concert

Join Chude Jideonwo at Africa’s first and biggest talk concert on April 27. The event is lined up with various industry leaders willing to share their life stories with the world.

Home Sweet Home

Visit the “Home Sweet Home” art exhibition from now till April 25 and revel in the beauty of art.

Echoes of the Unseen

Bask in the serenity that the “Echoes of the Unseen” will provide as you study the art on exhibition at Windsor Gallery. The exhibition will end on April 27.

Ainaism: Untangled

Also happening at the Windsor Gallery is “Ainaism: Untangled”. The art exhibition invites you to immerse in art as you wonder about the innovation behind the art.