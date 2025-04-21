Top 5 Stories Of The Day | SEC Warns Celebrities, Influencers Against Promoting Fraudulent Investment Schemes

SEC warns celebrities, influencers against promoting fraudulent investment schemes

Tunde Onakoya sets Guinness World Record with 64-hour chess marathon

FG warns retiring civil servants: clear housing loans or risk losing properties

State Police not on agenda as National Economic Council meets on April 24

Nine Nigerian banks earn ₦14 trillion in interest from loans in 2024

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

SEC warns celebrities, influencers against promoting fraudulent investment schemes

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned celebrities, social media influencers, and bloggers to stop promoting fake or unregistered investment platforms.

The commission said doing so is against the law, especially under the new Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, which carries strong punishments like heavy fines and possible jail time.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SEC said it is working with law enforcement agencies, including the EFCC and the Nigerian Police, to track down and take legal action against those helping to advertise or run illegal investment schemes.

Tunde Onakoya sets Guinness World Record with 64-hour chess marathon

Tunde Onakoya has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records for completing the longest chess marathon, clocking 64 hours alongside chess partner Shawn Martinez of Puerto Rico.

The duo broke the previous record of 61 hours, 3 minutes, and 34 seconds set by Norway’s Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in June 2024.

The marathon, held in New York’s Times Square from April 17 to 20, was initially aimed at 70 hours but ended after surpassing the existing record.

Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, celebrated the milestone on social media, writing, “We did the impossible and gave the world something new to believe in.”

FG warns retiring civil servants: clear housing loans or risk losing properties

Civil servants approaching retirement risk forfeiting their properties if they fail to repay housing loans obtained from the Federal Government Staff Housing Loan Board or registered cooperative societies.

This warning was issued in a memo by Patience Oyekunle, Permanent Secretary of the Career Welfare Office, reminding public servants to comply with provisions outlined in the Public Service Rules.

The memo emphasises that retirees must secure a Certificate of Non-Indebtedness from the relevant loan bodies, in line with Rule 021002(p), before exiting service. This certificate is a prerequisite for retirement clearance.

State Police not on agenda as National Economic Council meets on April 24

The National Economic Council (NEC) will meet on Thursday, April 24, under the chairmanship of Vice President Kashim Shettima. This will be the council’s second session of 2025, held in the Council Chamber at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Despite public interest, the creation of state police will not be discussed. An insider confirmed that the NEC secretariat has finalized the agenda and sent it to the Vice President’s office, and state policing isn’t included.

The meeting comes as fresh attacks grip Plateau, Benue, and Enugu states. Since early April, more than 120 people in Plateau alone have been shot, hacked, or burned to death, according to Amnesty International and eyewitness reports.

Nine Nigerian banks earn ₦14 trillion in interest from loans in 2024

An analysis of audited results filed with the Nigerian Exchange shows that nine banks earned a total of ₦14.26 trillion in interest income during 2024—up 119.6% from ₦6.49 trillion in 2023. During the same period, manufacturers paid ₦1.3 trillion in borrowing costs.

The banks in this group include First Holdco, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa, FCMB Group, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Access Holdings, and Wema Bank.