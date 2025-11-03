Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

Infinix Summer Sales Goes Live This Friday on Instagram & Tiktok: Shop, Save & Win Big with Papeeyah and Style Connoisseur

The Nigerian space was slow paced this weekend, with most of the big news happening from strikes, and concerts. However, most of the news has been relatively positive, in this article, we discuss what you need to know.

Nigerian doctors begin nationwide strike

Nollywood actress Peju Ogunmola announces return to acting, months after son’s death

Nigerian activist Rinu Oduala announces degree completion

Davido’s concert reportedly a security disaster

16 year old Nigerian ballet dancer becomes Emmy winner

Nigerian Doctors Begin Nationwide Indefinite Strike

In a statement issued on Saturday, the president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors announced the intentions of the doctors to strike, insisting on the importance of the strike after multiple failed attempts at getting the government to fulfill promises made to the association.

The strike began on Saturday the first of November and it is an indefinite strike.

Nollywood Actress Peju Ogunmola Announces Return To Acting, Months After Son’s Death

The Nollywood actress, Peju Ogunmola took to Instagram to thank her fans for the love and support she had received after the death of her son, months ago.

The actress also shared her intentions to make a return back to acting soon.

Nigerian Activist Rinu Oduala Announces Degree Completion

Rinu Oduala who first came into the limelight as a core activist during the 2020 EndSars protest, and went on to become a representative and activist working with the UN has shared the news of her degree completion with her supporters.

While the activist dropped out of school soon after EndSars, she has now received her degree in Public Health.

Davido Concert Reportedly A Security Disaster

Singer and label owner, Davido has been on his 5ive tour and his latest stop was at Enugu, and while the concert received positive reviews and praises from all corners, one cause of concern was the lack of proper security.

Many fans complained about the lack of appropriate security, theft and overcrowding as the concert was reported to have had 20,000 attendees.

16 Year Old Nigerian Ballet Dancer Becomes Emmy Winner

The 16 Year old, Anthony Madu who made the brave move as a ballet dancer from the streets of Ikorodu to the United Kingdom has captivated the world, and the media by winning an Emmy for Outstanding documentary by documenting his life.

The 16 year old documented his life as a ballet dancer and a lover of arts, and the dedication to his craft and interest won him the Emmy. Making him one of the youngest Emmy winners.