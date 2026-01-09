Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (January 9th-11th)

Tems Performs “Born In The Wild” and “Love Me Jeje” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The holiday festivities are drawing to a close, but for Lagos, there is still an array of events happening to ensure that you enjoy your time in the city, from karaoke nights to concerts and even vision board events to plan out your year.

Agenda vs Agenda

This event, hosted by Nok By Alara, is the best way to kick off your weekend, featuring a variety of DJs for house music lovers, and it is happening on the 9th of January.

Afrima Music Village

Happening on the 9th of January, this music concert is the perfect way to close out your holiday festivities and let loose after the first week back.

Salsa Saturday

This event is the perfect one for people who are looking to pick up new hobbies or get better at dancing and it is happening on the 10th of January.

Map On Cap Live In Concert

Happening on the 10th of January, this event is perfect for lovers of Afrobeats, and it is the perfect way to start out your weekend festivities.

Eko Groove At The Beach

This event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a beach day, and it is happening on the 11th of December.

Vision Board Party

This event is the perfect way to close out the week and the best way to start your new year. It is an event for people who love planning out their year, and it is happening on the 11th of January.

Afo Anuri

Happening at Locale on the 11th of January, this event is catered towards people who want to network and map out their year.

King Femi Silva Live

This collaboration of King Femi Silva and the New Lagos Band is a perfect event for lovers of live music, and it is happening on the 11th of January.

Fela And The Kalakuta Queens

Happening till the 11th of January, this event is perfect for fans of the Afrobeat legend, and it is a great way to close out the holiday festivities and celebrate the new year.

Paint Therapy And Sip

Happening on Sunday, the 11th of January, this is the perfect artistic event for art lovers and the best way to close out the weekend.