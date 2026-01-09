The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Fire Outbreak in Canadian High Commission, Abuja; Naira Gains Against the Dollar, Rises to ₦1,025/$ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Behind The Scenes

A successful real estate mogul is forced to learn about setting boundaries when she starts facing tough times due to her overly generous nature.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Oversabi Aunty

This movie follows the life of a self righteous aunty who brings chaos along with her. Her actions eventually turn dangerous when she brings chaos to a family wedding.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Funeral of Kwadae

A struggling boutique owner is forced to come to terms with the reality of his once thriving business becoming a shadow of itself due to economical misfortunes.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Raja Saab

As he rises to power, a young heir makes the decision to embrace both his royal heritage and rebellious spirit, both of which help him establish an unprecedented ruling.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Greenland 2: Migration

After a comet strike decimates a large majority of the planet, a family is forced to leave the safety of their Greenland bunker in search of a new home on a decimated planet.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Run Away

A desperate father’s search for his missing daughter gets him caught up in a murder case, leading him to stumble on secrets with the power to destroy his family for good.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Haq

This is an Indian courtroom drama which follows the life of a woman fighting for justice when her husband abruptly stops sending child support, and attempts to silence her protests.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

His & Hers

A journalist on a mission to uncover the mystery behind a murder in her hometown clashes with a suspicious detective, who eventually begins to suspect her role in the murder.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

To My Beloved Thief

This series follows the story of a woman who becomes a righteous thief and a man who prides himself in solving crimes.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Tank

A German troop on a dangerous quest to rescue a missing officer finds themselves forced to face their own demons and enemy forces at the same time.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.