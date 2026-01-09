The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
- Behind The Scenes
A successful real estate mogul is forced to learn about setting boundaries when she starts facing tough times due to her overly generous nature.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Oversabi Aunty
This movie follows the life of a self righteous aunty who brings chaos along with her. Her actions eventually turn dangerous when she brings chaos to a family wedding.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- The Funeral of Kwadae
A struggling boutique owner is forced to come to terms with the reality of his once thriving business becoming a shadow of itself due to economical misfortunes.
It is available for viewing in Cinemas.
- Raja Saab
As he rises to power, a young heir makes the decision to embrace both his royal heritage and rebellious spirit, both of which help him establish an unprecedented ruling.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Greenland 2: Migration
After a comet strike decimates a large majority of the planet, a family is forced to leave the safety of their Greenland bunker in search of a new home on a decimated planet.
It is available for viewing in cinemas.
- Run Away
A desperate father’s search for his missing daughter gets him caught up in a murder case, leading him to stumble on secrets with the power to destroy his family for good.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- Haq
This is an Indian courtroom drama which follows the life of a woman fighting for justice when her husband abruptly stops sending child support, and attempts to silence her protests.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- His & Hers
A journalist on a mission to uncover the mystery behind a murder in her hometown clashes with a suspicious detective, who eventually begins to suspect her role in the murder.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- To My Beloved Thief
This series follows the story of a woman who becomes a righteous thief and a man who prides himself in solving crimes.
It is available for streaming on Netflix.
- The Tank
A German troop on a dangerous quest to rescue a missing officer finds themselves forced to face their own demons and enemy forces at the same time.
It is available for streaming on Prime Video.