theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
FourthMainland Fund Opens for Applications, Targets African Digital Creators and Storytelling Ventures
January 9, 2026
0 Comment
138 Views

FourthMainland Fund Opens for Applications, Targets African Digital Creators and Storytelling Ventures

by YNaija
The Fourth Mainland Fund, a new investment vehicle focused on African digital creators and storytelling ventures, has officially opened for applications.  The fund is anchored by a minimum personal commitment of $500,000 from Chude Jideonwo. The capital will be deployed gradually as fund managers identify investible creators and ventures. The fund is structured as an investment, not a... Read More
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
10 Must-See Art Exhibitions in Lagos Before November Ends
10 Must-See Art Exhibitions in Lagos Before November Ends

The Fourth Mainland Fund, a new investment vehicle focused on African digital creators and storytelling ventures, has officially opened for applications. 

The fund is anchored by a minimum personal commitment of $500,000 from Chude Jideonwo. The capital will be deployed gradually as fund managers identify investible creators and ventures. The fund is structured as an investment, not a grant, and is designed to support African creators and ventures in building sustainable businesses. 

FourthMainland Fund focuses on storytellers and creators working on digital platforms, with particular attention to subscription, community, and streaming-based revenue models. There are no fixed requirements for audience size or revenue. Each potential investment will be assessed on its own merits. 

The fund operates a flexible investment approach, ranging from hands-off investment to active support, depending on what works best for each creator or venture. Investment structures will vary and may include licence rights, equity investment, and intellectual property rights, based on the specifics of each business. 

Pitches will be accepted on a rolling basis, and only successful pitches will be contacted. Visit https://www.fourthmainland.com/pitch to submit your pitch. Recommendations for digital creators are also welcome. 

Following the announcement of the fund, individuals expressed interest in contributing capital. As a result, the fund has been opened beyond the initial $500,000 commitment through a closed, private investment club. Those interested in joining the fund can reach the team at ceo@joyinc.xyz. 

WATCH EXCERPT: https://www.instagram.com/p/DTLR0hcjJ9p/

Partnered Content
, ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
View All Posts by Author
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Previous Post
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

FourthMainland Fund Opens for Applications, Targets African Digital Creators and Storytelling Ventures
FourthMainland Fund Opens for Applicatio...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
events in january
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCC and CBN Launch 30-Second Refund Rule for Failed Data and Airtime Purchases
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCC and CBN L...
Love in the Spotlight: Celebrity Couples That Have Shaped Romance in Nigerian Entertainment
Love in the Spotlight: Celebrity Couples...
Top 5 Pictures of the Week

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1