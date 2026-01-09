FourthMainland Fund Opens for Applications, Targets African Digital Creators and Storytelling Ventures

The Fourth Mainland Fund, a new investment vehicle focused on African digital creators and storytelling ventures, has officially opened for applications.

The fund is anchored by a minimum personal commitment of $500,000 from Chude Jideonwo. The capital will be deployed gradually as fund managers identify investible creators and ventures. The fund is structured as an investment, not a grant, and is designed to support African creators and ventures in building sustainable businesses.

FourthMainland Fund focuses on storytellers and creators working on digital platforms, with particular attention to subscription, community, and streaming-based revenue models. There are no fixed requirements for audience size or revenue. Each potential investment will be assessed on its own merits.

The fund operates a flexible investment approach, ranging from hands-off investment to active support, depending on what works best for each creator or venture. Investment structures will vary and may include licence rights, equity investment, and intellectual property rights, based on the specifics of each business.

Pitches will be accepted on a rolling basis, and only successful pitches will be contacted. Visit https://www.fourthmainland.com/pitch to submit your pitch. Recommendations for digital creators are also welcome.

Following the announcement of the fund, individuals expressed interest in contributing capital. As a result, the fund has been opened beyond the initial $500,000 commitment through a closed, private investment club. Those interested in joining the fund can reach the team at ceo@joyinc.xyz.

WATCH EXCERPT: https://www.instagram.com/p/DTLR0hcjJ9p/