Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Trump Vows More US Airstrikes if Killings Persist in Northern Nigeria

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Trump vows more US airstrikes if killings persist in Northern Nigeria

Fresh warnings have come from President Donald Trump that American airstrikes in northern Nigeria will continue if terrorists and bandits keep attacking Christians. Speaking in an interview, he said the strikes would not be a one-off if the violence goes on.

Trump confirmed that US forces carried out air raids on Christmas Day against what he described as ISIS-linked targets, marking Washington’s first direct military action in Nigeria. He said the attacks were ordered after reports of growing killings in the region.

According to the US president, intelligence flights had already been underway for weeks. He insisted the strikes were deliberate, powerful and meant to send a clear message that such violence would not be tolerated.

Price hikes stir concerns as new tax laws take effect

Barely weeks after Nigeria’s new tax rules kicked in, signs have emerged that some traders are quietly pushing up prices across several cities. Many customers report higher charges for goods and services, with sellers blaming the increases on the revised tax regime.

Although the Federal Government insists the laws are meant to ease taxes and support growth, some businesses are adding extra VAT-related costs or making broad price adjustments. These moves appear to conflict with official assurances that there is no immediate financial pressure.

Signed into law in June, the reforms merged several tax systems under the Nigeria Revenue Service. Authorities maintain the changes aim to boost investment and stability, not justify sudden price rises.

Pope sounds alarm over global attacks on Christians

Fresh concern over faith-based violence was raised on Friday as Pope Leo XIV spoke of growing attacks on Christians worldwide, naming Nigeria among the worst-affected countries. He called on governments to protect freedom of religion and worship for all citizens.

Addressing diplomats at the Vatican, the Pontiff cited deadly incidents in Nigeria, Bangladesh, the Sahel, Syria and Mozambique, warning that religious violence and terrorism continue to claim innocent lives across regions.

He described the persecution of Christians as one of today’s gravest human rights crises, noting that more than 380 million believers face discrimination, violence or oppression, with conditions worsening in 2025 due to conflict, extremism and authoritarian rule.

Health Ministry cracks down on JOHESU strike with pay cut order

Federal hospitals have been directed to enforce a “no work, no pay” policy against striking members of the Joint Health Sector Unions, following a new instruction from the health ministry. The order applies to chief medical directors and medical directors nationwide.

In a circular dated January 8, 2026, the ministry said the policy takes effect this month and stressed that emergency services must continue. Hospital heads were told to deploy locum staff where necessary to keep critical units running.

The directive also calls for the protection of patients, facilities and non-striking workers. JOHESU has been on strike since November 15, 2025, over unpaid salary adjustments and unresolved welfare concerns.

Court blocks planned doctors’ strike days before take off

An Abuja industrial court has stopped members of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) from going on strike. The ruling followed an emergency application filed by the Federal Government through the Attorney General.

Justice E. D. Subilim said the request met all legal requirements and granted an interim injunction on Friday. The case was brought against the association and its national leaders over the planned action.

Resident doctors had announced a strike starting January 12 over unresolved welfare and professional issues. The court order bars the union, its officials and members from organising or taking part in any industrial action until further notice.