Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Week

Top 5 Stories Of The Day

This week has been filled with news from all fronts, some heartbreaking news from the writing front, and exciting news from the Nollywood and Music industries.

It has been a week of mixed emotions and news, and in this article, we share a bit of what you may have missed over the week.

Purple Hibiscus Author, Chimamanda Loses Son

The well renowned and activist, Chimamanda has lost her 21 month old son, Nkanu Nnamdi, one of her twins who she had via surrogacy in 2024.

The statement sharing the death was revealed by Omowumi Ogbe on behalf of the author and her family, stating that their son had passed away on the 7th of January after suffering a brief illness.

YouTube Takes Down Seyi Vibez’s Video Over Copyright Infringement Claim

Seyi Vibez is involved in drama with the streaming company YouTube after his video “Different Pattern” was taken down due to Copyright violation claims.

The action was taken due to unauthorised samples used in the song’s introduction, and also included in the video, with the intro being an incorporation of elements from the works of two late Nigerian music legends: highlife maestro Orlando Owoh and Apala pioneer Musiliu Haruna Ishola.

It is unclear if the intro and samples will be edited out and the video uploaded again.

Ayra Starr Nominated In iHeart Radio Awards

The afrobeat popstar has been nominated for an award in the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards slated to Take place on the 26th of March, 2026.

The Hot Body singer was nominated alongside artistes like South Africa’s Tyla, Hong Kong’s Jackson Wang, and Ghanaian-American singer, Moliy in the category for “World Artiste of The Year.”

Donald Trump Rejects Sean Combs’ Clemency Request

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has declined the request to grant clemency to black American music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The singer who was sentenced to 50 months in jail in October 2025 after being arrested in September 2024, and accused of crimes by over 120 people, including a minor, is currently serving time at FCI Fort Dix, a federal low-security prison in New Jersey.

Kemi Adetiba Teases New Film

Popular film producer Kemi Adetiba has teased the production of her fifth film.

The producer and film maker who is responsible for some of Nollywood’s biggest movies like “The Wedding Party”, “King Of Boys” and the 2025 hit series, “To Kill A Monkey” shared with fans via her instagram on her birthday, that she had begun working on her fifth film.

While Kemi refrained from sharing the name of the latest project, she asked fans to expect more news in the coming days.