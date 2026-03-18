Funke Akindele’s ‘Behind the Scenes’ Set for Netflix Release After Record-Breaking Run

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Funke Akindele’s hit film Behind the Scenes will begin streaming on Netflix in Nigeria from April 3, 2026, following a strong cinema run.

The film tells the story of Aderonke Faniran, a successful businesswoman overwhelmed by growing demands from those around her. It explores themes of boundaries, emotional strain, and the cost of success for women in leadership.

Released in December 2025, the film broke box office records, earning over ₦2 billion and becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood movie. It was produced and co-directed by Akindele alongside Wendy Uwadiae Imasuen and Tunde Olaoye.