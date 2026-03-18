Does Iyabo Ojo Have The Potential To Beat Her Own Box Office Record With “The Return of Arinzo”?

Iyabo Ojo has been promoting the upcoming release of her latest project, “The Return of Arinzo,” a sequel to the 2013 film “Arinzo.” The excitement surrounding the project has us thinking of the potential the actress has in becoming one of the highest-earning female filmmakers alongside her colleagues Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

In 2025, Iyabo Ojo’s film “Labake Olododo,” made the list of one of the highest-earning Nollywood films of the year with over ₦264 million, which positioned her as one of the female Nollywood producers with the potential to break the box office records. Labake Olododo was a traditional and culturally-inclined film, and with how well promoted it was at the time of its release, the success was refreshing to see.

Now with the announcement of “The Return of Arinzo,” a movie coming to cinema on the 3rd of April, with a star studded cast including Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Funke Akindele, and an international cast of Tanzanian actors, and Tanzanian landmarks, the film is a highly anticipated one.

The Return of Arinzo, follows the story of an armed robber whose disappearance caused a scene and whose reappearance unleashes a world of chaos to the lives of her adversaries. The movie’s prequel was also produced by Iyabo Ojo and followed the life of two sisters whose relationship deteriorates as one sister is a police officer, whilst the other is involved in robberies.

How Can ‘The Return of Arinzo’ Become A Success In The Box Office?

Nostalgia

One of the many ways “The Return of Arinzo,” can become a box office success is the nostalgia behind it. The sequel coming over 13 years after the first film is a well thought out plan, as many people who watched the film over a decade ago would be willing to rush to the cinemas to watch and know what life looks like now for their favorite characters from the prequel. Characters like Arinzo, Louisa, Bright, and Folake.

The Storyline

The storyline for “The Return of Arinzo” is one that is typically well-received in the Nigerian cinema, which is evident in the reactions to the film’s trailer. As with movies like “King of Boys” and “Omo Ghetto: The Saga,” films with strong female protagonists are often well-received by the public.

The Marketing

The Nollywood scene of this age thrives with marketing done for a movie, and it has been evident in how well-received movies like “Behind The Scenes” and “Oversabi Aunty,” were, due to the way they were marketed to every demographic. Marketing for films have evolved beyond just film premieres and now requires the filmmakers to connect with the fans and also make use of the social platforms that attract the most attention. It is evident that Iyabo Ojo is following this marketing route and it has the potential to work really well for her.

The Star-studded Cast

The presence of a star-studded cast is an unfailing strategy for a film to do well in the “box office”, as it not only intrigues the audience but also pushes the fans of the cast members to go watch the film in cinema to support it. With “the return of Arinzo,” the cast members represent almost every generation, from the GenZs to the Millennials and others, there is a sense of belonging for everyone.

What We Think

While there is no guaranteed path to creating a movie with box office success, with Iyabo Ojo’s promotion and a movie with what seems to be a well-written storyline, the possibility of “The Return of Arinzo” surpassing the ₦263 million that “Labake Olododo” made is a high possibility. There is also a high chance of Iyabo Ojo ending the year as one of the highest-earning female filmmakers alongside her colleagues, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.