Watch: Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour Concert Film

Beyoncé Renaissance film

Beyoncé has just announced a film documenting her just concluded 39-city Renaissance world tour which is set to premiere in theaters on December 1st, 2023.

The film would be Beyoncé’s second theater appearance after her highly acclaimed 2019 Netflix special “Homecoming” which documented her performance at Coachella in 2018. 

The film features Beyoncé’s tour with respect to her Grammy-winning album, “Renaissance”, trailing her performances from the debut performance at Stockholm, Sweden on May 10th, 2023 till its finale on October 1st, 2023 at Kansas City, Missouri. The tour broke ticket sales records worldwide and became the highest grossing tour ever by a female artist, achieving the two highest monthly tour-grosses in history.

The film describes Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

The multi-grammy winning artist released a trailer on her Instagram account with the caption: “Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply.”

Click here to watch the full trailer.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 29, 2023

Victony Dedicates New Song to Deceased Friend, Reminisces About His Accident 2 Years Ago

Popular Nigerian Singer-Songwriter Anthony Victor (Victony) released a new single this weekend, dedicating it to his friend who died in ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 29, 2023

Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 26, 2023

YNDiscovr | 5 Afrobeats Rising Artistes to Watch this Week

The Nigerian music industry has a very vibrant scene, with new and talented artists constantly emerging. On today’s YNDiscovr, we ...

YNaija September 16, 2023

The Music Blog: Could The Nigerian Music Industry Be As Dark As Artistes Say?

The past few months have been revelatory for Nigerians and the world. The Nigerian music industry is being painted as ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka September 8, 2023

5 Artists to Watch Out for This Week

The Nigerian music industry is teeming with brilliant and talented artists, and it cannot be easy to keep up with ...

YNaija September 4, 2023

The 2023 Headies Award Winners; Rema’s Speech and Tacha’s Advice

September 3, 2023, marked the day all Nigerian and African artists would be recognised by Headies for their artistry, talents ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail