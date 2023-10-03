NLC, TUC Suspended Strike; NBS report reveals that Nigerians are paying more for yam, garri, and rice | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NLC, TUC suspended strike after meeting with FG

NBS report reveals that Nigerians are paying more for yam, garri, and rice

Emir Daura admits to assisting Tinubu by calling on a notable figure in Buhari’s government

Chicago State University (CSU) allegedly releases President Tinubu’s certificates

Sacked Nasarawa governor opts for option to appeal Tribunal’s ruling

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC, TUC suspended strike after meeting with FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have announced their decision to call off the strike after meeting with the federal government in due respect to the president, Tinubu, fulfilling some of their requests.

The strike, meant to begin on October 3, has now been cancelled in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) letter signed by NLC president Joe Ajaero, Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Lalong, and NUC president Festus Osifo.

On Sunday, the president announced that federal government workers would be paid 35,000 for the next six months, while 25,000 would be given to 15 million households for the next three months, pending when a new national minimum wage is signed into law.

The Organised Labour has, therefore, shelved the proposed plan for a strike for thirty days.

NBS report reveals that Nigerians are paying more for yam, garri, and rice

The National Bureau of Statistics has glimpsed into the daily lives of Nigerians, revealing that people spend more on garri, rice, and yam.

In a report titled ‘Selected Food Prices Watch (August 2023)’, the NBS stated that prices of these food items have surged and left some Nigerians unable to afford them and cut down on eating staple foods.

The food items reviewed are beans, bread, fish, local rice, plantain, veggies, and yam.

“The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of Oil and fat, Bread and cereals, Fish, Fruit, Meat, Vegetables and Potatoes, Yam and other Tubers, Vegetables, Milk, Cheese and Eggs,” the report reads.

Emir Daura admits to assisting Tinubu by calling on a notable figure in Buhari’s government

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk, mentioned his accomplishments in the 2023 presidential elections and how he contributed towards the success of his choice of candidate, President Bola Tinubu.

The Emir revealed this accomplishment as he received the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Dr Alhaji Abdullahi Gan­duje, who accompanied the newly constituted electives to pay tribute to the Emir’s palace.

Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk boasted of seeing the capabilities of Tinubu, hence why he supported the president with all he could.

“I called Bola Ahmed Tinubu and summoned a key figure within Buhari’s kitchen cabinet and asked him to support Tinubu and work with other key party leaders to ensure his victory at the prima­ry and general elections,” he said.

“After he emerged at the prima­ry election, I continued to mobilise support for him because I had faith in his capacity to deliver the Nige­ria of our dreams.”

Chicago State University (CSU) allegedly releases President Tinubu’s certificates

CSU has allegedly released the certificates of Tinubu into the hands of the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, per his request.

The University released the documents into Atiku’s hands on October 2, in compliance with the order of a US District Court in the Northern District Court of Illinois.

Atiku had requested the certificate for months following a leak on social media that the President may have forged his diploma at CSU. However, Tinubu has been against the Chicago State University releasing his documents as he pleaded against the judge.

The judge ruled in favour of Atiku, saying for the foregoing reasons, the court overruled President Tinubu’s objections to Magistrate Judge Gilbert’s recommended ruling and, therefore, adopted the verdict in full.

Now in possession of the documents, Atiku intends to use them as evidence in his legal battle against the justification of Tinubu’s legitimacy as president of Nigeria.

Sacked Nasarawa governor opts for option to appeal Tribunal’s ruling

The sacked Nasarawa governor has decided to join Peter Obi of LP and Atiku of PDP in pleading his case before the Supreme Court in what he believes was an unfair ruling by the Tribunal against his win as governor of the state.

The governor, Abdullahi Sule, revealed on October 2, in the capital city of his state, Lafia, claiming that the Tribunal’s judgement was a temporary setback that he aims to learn from and re-strategise.

“I still remain the governor till the Supreme Court decides otherwise because the law allows me to appeal, and we will do that to reclaim our mandate,” he declared.

The Tribunal, however, in a split judgement, annulled Governor Abdullahi Sule’s (APC) claim to the governor’s least while announcing Mr David Ombugadu (PDP) as the election winner.