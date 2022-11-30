Student who criticized Aisha Buhari secretly arraigned, remanded in prison

The police have arraigned Aminu Mohammed, who was recently arrested by security personnel for reportedly criticizing the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

Adamu, a student at Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, was detained by authorities after he made a remark about Aisha’s weight.

Read also: Nigerian university confirms the arrest of a student in connection with ‘anti-Aisha Buhari tweet’

Read also: NANS issues an apology to Aisha Buhari over student’s arrest

According to the information received, Aminu appeared in FCT High Court No. 14 on Tuesday to face charges.

Shehu Baba-Azare, his uncle, claims the police did not inform the family of the arraignment.

“It’s clearly a secret arraignment because they did not inform us. We are very concerned about his situation. He will sit for his final exam on December 5,” Baba-Azare said.

