Nigerian university confirms the arrest of a student in connection with ‘anti-Aisha Buhari tweet’

Aminu Adamu, a student at Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, was arrested for making a tweet that was critical of Aisha Buhari, the wife of Nigeria’s president.

The student, identified as Aminu Adámù, posted a picture of Mrs. Buhari on June 9, 2022, with the message in Hausa, “Mama is feeding fat on poor people’s money.”

According to Abdullahi Bello, the institution’s spokesman, classes were not in session at the time of the occurrence, therefore the student was not under the supervision of the university when he made the tweet.

“The unfortunate incident involving Aminu Adamu who made a Twitter post happened during the break.

“He did the posting in his capacity as Aminu Adamu, not as a student of FUD.

“He was trailed to Dutse where he was arrested.

“The university authorities have spoken to the parent who has already engaged the services of a lawyer to handle the matter and they are hopeful for an amicable resolution soon,” the university said in a statement on Monday.

Mr. Aminu is in his final year of study in the university’s Department of Environmental Management.

His detention has been widely reported, and he has been widely criticized by Nigerians. Despite this, the secret police, SSS, has remained silent.

Human rights violations, such as the wrongful detention of civilians, have been blamed in the past on the SSS, which is directly under the president’s command in Nigeria.

Jigawa police, however, have denied any knowledge of the detention.

Lawan Adam, the force’s spokesman, said that any arrest made by personnel outside of the Jigawa command must be reported to the Jigawa force before it takes effect.

He added the command has not been updated on any arrests made by police in other jurisdictions in connection with this event.

