Get To Know Nimiie: A Gen Z Model, Digital Creator, And Actor

If you are conversant with Instagram, then you are most likely familiar with Nimiie.

Ifeoluwa Ogunjebe, born on the 12th of June, 2001, is a 24-year-old Gen Z model, actor, and digital creator, with thousands of followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She is also a graduate of the University of Lagos.

Nimiie started content creation years ago, but gained attention when she won a date with Rema as a fan. The date increased her popularity and pushed her into the limelight.

Nimiie has worked with brands like Coca-Cola, Spotify, Hennessy, and Nivea and has created content for even more brands. Also an actor, Ifeoluwa has featured in movies that have done really well, one of which is “All Of Us,” a Nigerian teen thriller, and “Diary Of A Virgin Boy,” both of which can be found on Netflix.

With over 268k Followers on Instagram and over 49k followers on TikTok, Nimiie is on the path to stardom that many can only dream of.

Nimiie might only have a few movies to her name now, but at the rate she is going, the actress has the chance to be in more movies, and her future in the industry is bright.