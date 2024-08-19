YN Top 50 content creators of 2024 | The Master List

2024 has indeed shown the extent to which content creators build themselves and their brands despite the challenges that they may have faced.

These 50 content creators of 2024 have been consistent with their work, showing us newer sides to their talent and entertaining us by giving us reasons to subscribe for data.

Whether it is Gilmore reminding us of our childhood in a trending skit, Layi Wasabi’s view on law and how he handles his clients or Kie Kie’s hilarious YouTube videos, we have selected only the best of the best content creators who wowed us, evolved in their art and gave us wholesome memories so far.

The 50 content creators have stuck with us in good times and bad, delivering videos and shows that will forever live rent-free in our memories.

Justin UG

https://www.instagram.com/justinug_/

Justin Ug, born on December 6, 1997, in Nigeria, has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry through his creative endeavors and charismatic presence. Hailing from Imo State in the southeastern part of Nigeria, Justin spent his formative years in Abuja.

His academic journey led him to Georgia University, where he majored in Information Technology. However, it was his passion for bringing joy to people that catapulted him into the limelight, primarily through his engaging online skits.

Justin’s foray into the entertainment world began in 2009 with the creation of online comedy skits and dance videos. His multi-talented nature and innovative mindset have allowed him to evolve continuously, making a significant impact across various social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Vine. The relatable content of his skits has resonated with a wide audience, boosting his online popularity.

Expanding his horizons, Justin transitioned into event hosting, which provided him with additional exposure. A notable highlight of his career was hosting the birthday party of Nigerian singer Davido’s daughter in 2019. The same year, Justin made his acting debut in “Requital,” a short action comedy film, further showcasing his versatility.

Before gaining fame, Justin worked as a photojournalist at Naij.com (now Legit.ng) for six months. In addition to his on-screen ventures, he also ventured into publishing, releasing his first comic book, “High School Chronicles,” which centers on high school experiences.

Justin Ug’s journey is a testament to his dedication, creativity, and unwavering commitment to making people happy. With a growing influence and a multitude of talents, he continues to be a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Purple Speedy

https://www.instagram.com/official_purplespeedy_

Peace Pever Anpee, widely known by her fans as Purple Speedy, is a dynamic content creator, dancer, social media influencer, and TikTok sensation. She captivates audiences with her energetic and entertaining dance videos, alongside her engaging lifestyle, fashion, and beauty content. Occasionally, she also ventures into skit-making, showcasing her versatility.

She was born on December 10, 1998, in Gboko, Benue State, where she spent most of her life. She completed her secondary education at WM Bristow Secondary School and later pursued a degree in guidance and counselling at Nasarawa State University.

Purple Speedy’s journey on TikTok began in 2019, but it was the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020 that catapulted her into the spotlight. Her quirky dance videos and participation in various TikTok challenges quickly garnered attention. Her first viral moment came in December 2020 with a dance-along to Goya Menor’s “Ameno Amapiano,” which significantly boosted her popularity. Today, she boasts a following of over 11 million on TikTok and 1.2 million on Instagram.

Before discovering her passion for dance content, Purple Speedy initially aspired to act and enjoyed lip-syncing to viral TikTok sounds. Her love for the color purple is well-known among her fans. Growing up, she longed to have her possessions in that vibrant hue but lacked the resources. Now, she is celebrated for her purple hair, clothing, and accessories, which have become her signature look.

Purple Speedy now resides in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria. She is also in a relationship with fellow TikTok star Elijah Chinye, known as Crispdal.

In recognition of her significant impact on Nigeria’s social media scene, Purple Speedy has received several awards. She was honored with the Dance Influencer of the Year Award at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards and the TikTok Influencer Award in 2024.

Purple Speedy’s vibrant personality and engaging content continue to make her a beloved figure in the world of social media, inspiring many with her journey and creative spirit.

Meshkiey

https://www.instagram.com/meshkiey

Meshkiey is a widely known Nigerian content creator based in Canada who creates comedy skits on various social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok.

Meshkiey launched his Instagram channel in January, 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic and the channel currently has a follower count of 81.3K. He has uploaded 276 posts as of July, 2024. His TikTok page is even bigger, with over 100K followers and 3.6M likes.

So far, his social media channels have gained popularity because of the hilarity and relatibility of his content. His satirical videos on real-life situations based on Nigerian superstitions and realities offer a level of uniqueness within his niche.

Papeeyah

https://www.instagram.com/papeeyah

Adisa Ayomide Jesse, popularly known as “Papeeyah,” has rapidly become a notable figure in the social media landscape. Born on May 6, 2003, in Ogun State, Nigeria, he initially pursued a passion for singing, even auditioning for season 6 of Nigerian Idol.

Papeeyah has since transformed into an Instagram sensation, captivating over 500,000 followers on his account. His dynamic content, characterized by comedic skits, engaging brand collaborations, and updates on his career, has resonated deeply with his audience. Papeeyah’s expressive demeanor and enthusiastic engagement with both African and global pop culture trends contribute to his widespread appeal.

Expanding his reach beyond Instagram, Papeeyah has also amassed a significant following on TikTok, where his dance routines and humorous sketches, rooted in African culture, entertain 1.4 million followers. His influence extends into the entrepreneurial realm with his clothing brand, Papeelion, which aligns seamlessly with his vibrant persona and attracts his dedicated fan base. Additionally, as an ambassador for Kise Skincare, Papeeyah continues to make strides in the lifestyle and fashion sectors through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

He frequently engages with other celebrities and influencers, highlighting his collaborative spirit within the industry. A notable example of this was in September 2023, when he released a YouTube video titled “Starting Up Fights with Celebrities BBN All-Star Edition.” The video featured prominent figures such as Cross Okonkwo and Mercy Eke, showcasing Papeeyah’s interactive approach and further solidifying his presence in the entertainment world.

Steve Chuks

https://www.instagram.com/stevechuks_

Akaele Steven Ebuka, popularly known as Steve Chuks, is a celebrated Nigerian comedian, actor, and content creator born on June 19, 1997. He gained widespread recognition through his engaging Steve Chuks comedy series on YouTube.

Steve Chuks was born and raised in Lagos State, although his roots trace back to the Nnewi local government area of Anambra State. Despite losing his father at a young age, he was brought up in Lagos alongside his two sisters by their single mother.

For his education, Steve attended Genesis Nursery and Primary School and completed his secondary education at Unique Height Secondary School. He then pursued higher education, earning a degree in Theatre Arts from the prestigious University of Lagos.

Steve’s career began in 2013 as a vlogger with the launch of The Steve Show and his comedy skits. His acting debut came with the role in the movie “To Have and Hold,” directed by Alex Mouth. He further established his acting credentials with appearances in the Africa Magic series “Hush,” as well as in “Industreet” and “Agony.”

In 2018, Steve premiered his stage play “I Be Man” and has since participated in other notable stage productions, including “Wizard of Law” and “Human Cargo.” Additionally, he serves as the editor of the magazine Radronline.

Steve Chuks has captivated audiences on YouTube with numerous comedy series such as “Chronicles of Sister Ebele,” “The Kidnap,” “The Ex,” and “Typical Igbo Women’s August Meeting,” showcasing his versatility and talent in the entertainment industry.

Caramel

https://www.instagram.com/caramel.plugg

Ogechi Ukonu (born May 8, 2000), popularly known by her professional name Caramel Sugar, is an Instagram star and content creator who first captured the internet’s attention in 2019. She went viral with a comedic rant about the “overhyped” television series Game of Thrones, which resonated with many and launched her into social media stardom.

Born in Nigeria, Ukonu moved to Canada in 2016 to pursue her studies at the University of the Fraser Valley. Her content, which includes fashion and lifestyle posts as well as comedy videos, has garnered a significant following on Instagram. Her unique blend of humor and style has made her a beloved figure among her fans.

In December 2020, Ukonu expanded her influence by partnering with Payporte, becoming their Brand Ambassador. This collaboration highlighted her growing prominence in the digital marketing space. As an entrepreneur, she also established herself as the CEO of Caramel Shop, a clothing brand that reflects her distinctive fashion sense.

In addition to her achievements, 2023 saw Ukonu collaborate with fellow content creator Sophia Chisom on a comedy sketch, further solidifying her status as a versatile and influential content creator.

Currently residing in Canada, Ogechi Ukonu continues to captivate audiences with her relatable humor, stylish content, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Nikos babii

https://www.instagram.com/nikos_babii

Adenike Adeleke, born on March 17, 1995, has become a prominent Instagram star, captivating over 650,000 followers on her account, nikos_babii. Known for her love of fashion, makeup, and sharing glimpses of her daily life, Adenike has established herself as a go-to source for beauty and lifestyle inspiration.

Adenike’s journey into the world of social media began with her first YouTube video, posted in September 2015. A makeup tutorial video. This video marked the start of her career as a beauty influencer, where her makeup tutorials quickly gained popularity due to their beginner-friendly approach and her engaging personality.

In June 2017, Adenike hosted a successful meet-and-greet event in Toronto, allowing her to connect with her fans and followers in person. The same year, she shared a touching moment on Instagram, posting a picture with her son in July 2017, showcasing her personal life and endearing her to her audience even more.

Adenike Adeleke’s content primarily focuses on makeup videos, which have become her signature. Her ability to create stunning looks, coupled with her passion for fashion and beauty, has earned her a dedicated following. Through her engaging posts and tutorials, Adenike continues to inspire and empower her followers to embrace their own beauty and style.

Balancing her roles as a mother and an influencer, Adenike Adeleke remains a shining example of how to turn a passion for beauty and fashion into a thriving career, while also sharing authentic and relatable moments from her daily life.

Adetola films

https://www.instagram.com/adetolafilms

Adetola Films is a renowned creative director, photographer, and videographer with a global footprint in the industry. Known for his exceptional ability to capture the essence of intimate moments, Adetola has garnered a significant following and a stellar reputation.

With a preference for portraits and intimate events such as weddings and graduations, Adetola Films brings a unique artistic vision to every shoot. His work is characterized by a deep understanding of human emotions, making each photograph and video a timeless piece of art. His creative approach and keen eye for detail have led him to work in various locations around the world, from scenic landscapes to vibrant urban settings.

Adetola’s talent and dedication are reflected in his impressive social media presence. Across his three Instagram pages, he has amassed over 54,000 followers who eagerly await his latest creations. His engaging and visually stunning content has also attracted 14,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he shares behind-the-scenes footage, tutorials, and highlights from his projects.

Kagan tech

https://www.instagram.com/kagantech

Oladapo-Ogunsanya Segun, known as Kagan, is Nigeria’s leading tech content creator with over 900,000 followers on social media. Born on March 5th in Lagos State and raised in Ibadan, Kagan’s journey began with a deep curiosity for technology, leading him to become a self-taught expert in the field.

Starting his career in 2011 as a music producer, Kagan soon expanded into blogging, founding Dindindara and Joblanda to help young Nigerians find jobs. His expertise grew to include social media management, digital marketing, SEO, web design, and graphic design. Kagan’s ability to simplify complex tech concepts has made his content widely popular and accessible.

From 2017 to 2021, Kagan built a substantial YouTube presence before moving to TikTok, where his influence surged. In just 30 days, he gained 200,000 followers, 6 million likes, and over 100 million views. His Instagram following also grew from 6,000 to 120,000 within four weeks.

Passionate about Apple products, Kagan educates users on maximizing their device functionalities. His impact in the tech industry earned him nominations for the Trendupp Awards in 2021 and 2023. Outside of tech, Kagan enjoys personal fitness and exploring culinary delights, sharing his tech-savvy insights to enhance everyday life.

Miss techy

https://www.instagram.com/misstechy

Ayeni Oluwatobi Dorcas, professionally known as MissTechy, is a renowned Nigerian tech content creator celebrated for her creative, engaging, and captivating content that informs and educates her audience about technology. A graduate of Banking and Finance from Covenant University, Nigeria, Tobi Ayeni has made significant strides in the tech industry.

Tobi began her tech journey in February 2015 with a blog named Misstechy. This platform laid the foundation for her subsequent ventures into video content on YouTube and Instagram. Her engaging style and insightful content quickly garnered attention, leading to a substantial following.

With over 143,000 followers on Instagram and a growing presence on YouTube, MissTechy has achieved remarkable milestones, including a feature on CNN’s African Voices, a show dedicated to celebrating Africans who are making significant impacts.

Currently, Tobi boasts a social media presence with over 100,000 Instagram followers and more than 30,000 followers on Twitter. Her influence has attracted partnerships with high-profile brands such as Google, MTN, Nescafe, Microsoft, Oppo, Smoov, and most recently, Standard Chartered Bank.

In recognition of her contributions to the tech community, Tobi has received numerous accolades, including the YTech100 award and the title of Best Tech Content Creator in Nigeria. MissTechy’s journey from a tech blogger to a celebrated tech influencer showcases her dedication and impact in the tech space.

Nons Miraj

https://www.instagram.com/nons_miraj?igsh=bjU2am5kajVlanpj

Eleanya Chinonso Jennifer Ukah, widely known as Nons_Miraj, has become a beloved figure in the YouTube community as a star and online gameshow hostess. Since joining YouTube in 2020, she has captivated audiences with her humorous and engaging content, quickly amassing over 600,000 subscribers who have collectively given her videos millions of views.

Ukah’s channel is particularly renowned for its entertaining dating games, which have attracted a significant portion of her viewership. One of her signature segments is the “Smash or Pass” game, a popular format across the internet that has resonated strongly with her audience. Additionally, her “Eject with Balloon” series has become a fan favorite, contributing to her rapid rise in popularity.

Operating out of Nigeria, Ukah has established herself as a prominent figure in the digital entertainment landscape. Her ability to blend humor with interactive content has set her apart, making her a go-to source for lighthearted and fun viewing experiences.

A notable highlight of her career was featuring the popular singer Kizz Daniel in one of her short videos, showcasing her growing influence and the appeal of her platform. With her dynamic presence and creative approach, Eleanya Chinonso Jennifer Ukah continues to entertain and engage viewers, solidifying her place as a leading YouTube star and game show hostess.

Asherkine

https://www.instagram.com/asherkine

Born Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo in 1998, Asherkine hails from Lagos State, Nigeria. Renowned as a Nigerian YouTuber, content creator, and philanthropist, Asherkine has gained prominence for his positive and uplifting online presence. His unique approach in the social media space focuses on spreading positivity and optimism, carving out a distinct niche for himself.

Asherkine’s rise to fame began with his YouTube channel, where he creates engaging content centered around positivity, social experiments, and acts of generosity. His videos, which often feature surprising strangers with gifts and offering random people life-changing experiences, have garnered him a significant following. Through these acts, he promotes a spirit of community and kindness.

In addition to his online content, Asherkine is celebrated for his philanthropic efforts. He actively gives back to his community, inspiring others to do the same. Asherkine exemplifies how social media can be harnessed to foster a positive mindset and spread love within the online community.

Korty

https://www.instagram.com/korty_eo

Eniola Stella-Maris Olanrewaju, widely recognized as Korty EO or simply Korty, is a prominent Nigerian filmmaker and YouTuber. Born on April 2, 1998, in Bodija, Ibadan, Southeast Nigeria, Korty has made significant strides in the entertainment industry.

Korty’s journey began in 2017 when she modeled for Few Models, gracing the runways at Lagos Fashion Week, Design Week, and GTB Fashion Weekend. Following her graduation from the University of Ibadan in 2018 with a degree in computer science, she seamlessly transitioned into a career that blended filmmaking with fashion modeling.

Her rise to fame can be attributed to her engaging video series “Flow, With Korty.” This series highlights the personal experiences of successful African guests, shedding light on their journeys to success in various fields. Another popular series, “Love or Lies,” delves into themes of love, lust, and relationships, resonating with a broad audience.

Korty’s career trajectory took a significant turn when she shifted from modeling to working as a video producer for Zikoko Magazine. She later served as the Head of Content for Mr. Eazi’s emPawa Africa. However, in January 2020, Korty decided to focus exclusively on her YouTube channel, dedicating herself to content creation, filming, editing, and managing collaborations with other creators.

Her dedication has paid off, as evidenced by her substantial following on her YouTube channel. Her main channel, kortyeo, boasts over 319,000 subscribers. Korty’s influence and creativity continue to grow, making her a notable figure in the digital content creation space.

Kingie

https://www.instagram.com/_kingie_

KingDavid Ayo-Loto, popularly known as Kingie, is a dynamic content creator, actor, and model. With over 200,000 followers on Instagram and 1,500 subscribers on YouTube, Kingie has made a significant impact in the digital space. He is celebrated for his engaging content that blends humor, fashion, and lifestyle insights.

As an actor, Kingie has showcased his talent in various independent films and web series, earning praise for his versatility and charismatic on-screen presence. His modeling career is marked by collaborations with notable fashion brands, highlighting his unique style and appeal. Kingie continues to inspire and entertain a diverse audience, solidifying his status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Veekee James

https://www.instagram.com/veekee_james?igsh=MWgya2xva3dwbzBuNQ==

Ruth Erikan James, widely known as Veekee James, is a multifaceted Nigerian talent who excels as a fashion designer, gospel singer, and entrepreneur. Born on June 9, 1995, in Nsit Atai, Akwa Ibom State, Ruth’s creative journey was deeply influenced by her parents: her father, an architect, and her mother, a tailor. Tragically, Ruth lost her father at the age of five. This period saw the family relocate to Ajegunle, Lagos State, where Ruth spent her formative years alongside her two brothers.

Ruth’s education began in Lagos, where she completed her primary and secondary schooling. In 2015, she enrolled at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to study Biochemistry. However, driven by a passion for fashion, she left her academic pursuit to follow her creative dreams.

Veekee launched her fashion brand in 2019. Her brand rapidly expanded, leading to the establishment of Veekee James Man, catering to men’s fashion, and Shoprikan, focusing on women’s wear.

Her talent and dedication did not go unnoticed. In 2021, Veekee James was honored with the AMVCA award for Best Designer of the Year. The following year, she received both the AMVCA and Hercomony Awards for Best Fashion Designer, and in 2023, she was recognized with three prestigious accolades, including the Future Awards Africa.

Beyond fashion, Veekee is also a passionate gospel singer and the organizer of Zion Warship, a monthly gospel concert. In May 2023, she made her musical debut with the single “Nothing Less.” Additionally, she ventured into podcasting with the launch of ‘Bible Stories With Veekee James’ in March 2023. She held her first masterclass in February 2023, where she helped over 100 fashion creatives from various countries enhance their skills.

Poetic Sparkles

https://www.instagram.com/poeticsparkles

Portic Sparkles is a talented Nigerian photographer and videographer based in Nottingham, England. With a substantial online presence, she boasts over 320,000 followers on Instagram and 5,000 subscribers on YouTube. Known for her captivating visuals and storytelling, Portic has established herself as a leading creative in the industry.

She owns and operates a photo studio and a podcasting studio in Nottingham, providing a versatile space for her artistic endeavors. Her work reflects a unique blend of her Nigerian heritage and her experiences in the UK, making her a distinctive voice in the photography and videography community.

Niyi Fagbemi

https://www.instagram.com/theniyifagbemi

Born on November 3, 1982, in Ondo State, South West Nigeria, Niyi Akinmolayan hails from a Yoruba background. He initially pursued a degree in engineering at the Yaba College of Technology. Akinmolayan’s journey in the creative industry began as a graphic and website designer and an apprentice to Nollywood filmmakers, where he honed his skills in video editing, animations, after-effects, and visual effects.

Akinmolayan made his directorial debut with the film “Kajola” in 2010, an ambitious experiment in visual effects that, despite its critical reception, marked his entry into the industry. In 2008, he founded Anthill Productions, which provided the visual effects for “Kajola” and later evolved into Anthill Studios, a leading media production facility. In January 2022, Anthill Studios signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime Video, making it the exclusive global streaming platform for its cinematic releases post-theatrical run in Nigeria.

In 2014, Akinmolayan directed “Make a Move,” a Nigerian dance movie that earned a nomination for Best Movie at the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. His subsequent film, “Out of Luck,” earned him a Best Director nomination at the 2016 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Akinmolayan’s success continued with the release of “The Arbitration” in 2017, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. Following this achievement, he launched a writing competition on his blog, which received over 300 entries and led to the production of the short film “Room 315.”

Embracing animation, Akinmolayan released the short 3D animated film “PlayThing” in December 2016, premiering at the FilmOne IMAX cinema in Lagos to critical acclaim. This success inspired the creation of the animated series “Adventures of Lola and Chuchu” in collaboration with Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria Plc in 2017. In 2019, he executive produced “Malika: Warrior Queen,” a Nigerian animated film based on Roye Okupe’s graphic novel.

Akinmolayan is renowned for his contributions to Nollywood. Five of his films rank among the top 50 highest-grossing Nigerian films: The Wedding Party 2, Chief Daddy, Prophetess, My Village People, and The Set Up. As the founder and Creative Director of Anthill Studios, he continues to be a pivotal figure in advancing Nigerian cinema.

Opeyemi famakin

https://www.instagram.com/opeyemifamakin

Opeyemi Famakin, widely recognized as the biggest food critic in Nigeria, hails from Ile-Ife in Osun state. Born the eldest of three siblings, Opeyemi spent his formative years in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state, Nigeria, and abroad. This unique upbringing was influenced by his father’s government job, which often required the family to relocate, including a stint in the United States.

Famakin’s passion for food can be traced back to his mother, who shared his enthusiasm for culinary experiences. She frequently took Opeyemi and his siblings to various restaurants, both locally and internationally, fostering an early appreciation for diverse cuisines and cultures. These family outings became educational excursions, where young Opeyemi would eagerly inquire about different dishes and their preparation. His mother’s encouragement extended to buying him cookbooks and visiting upscale restaurants, further igniting his interest in food journalism.

Opeyemi pursued his academic journey in Mass Communication at the University of Lagos, majoring in Journalism. His professional career began early; during his sophomore year, he joined Pulse Ng, quickly rising to the position of senior editor by the age of 23/24. His initial work as a lifestyle journalist focused on food and relationships, and his editorial talent soon became evident.

After a few years in journalism, Famakin transitioned to advertising, feeling he had reached a plateau in his initial career path. However, his journey as a food critic was already underway, even before he officially embraced the title.

Today, Opeyemi Famakin stands as one of Nigeria’s most renowned food and drink critics. Dubbed the “Minister of Food Tourism,” his dedication to providing honest and insightful reviews of both major and minor dining establishments has set him apart in the industry. Famakin’s unwavering commitment to his craft continues to influence Nigeria’s culinary scene, making him a trusted voice among food enthusiasts nationwide.

Jay on Air

https://www.instagram.com/jay_onair

Joseph Onaolapo, professionally known as Jay On-air, has become a prominent figure in the Nigerian media landscape. Currently, he hosts the popular evening show, the Touchdown Lagos drive time show, on 88.5 UFm. In addition to his role as a broadcaster, Jay is also a content creator, actor, and event host.

Jay’s journey into the media industry began nearly a decade ago as a radio intern. Over the years, he has ascended to the position of a prime-time radio host at 88.5 UFm, one of Lagos’s rapidly growing stations.

On social media, Jay has gained a substantial following with his unique observational comedy. He is well-known for recreating everyday scenarios using relatable characters such as The Finished Man, Madam Sheo, Mrs Olaitan, and Tech Bro.

In recognition of his work, Jay was featured in Ynaija’s New Establishment list in 2021 and named one of the 150 most interesting Nigerians in culture by “With Chude” in 2022. Additionally, he was honored as one of TikTok’s breakthrough stars of 2022. His contributions to journalism and content creation have earned him multiple award nominations, including the Trend Up Awards, Pulse Influencer Awards, and La Mode Awards.

With thousands of followers and millions of views across various social media platforms, Jay On-air is building an ever-evolving brand and community, positioning himself to become a global household name.

Neekah’s luxury beads

https://www.instagram.com/neekahs_luxurybeads__

Neekah is an award-winning content creator and brand influencer with over 500,000 Instagram followers. Based in Ibadan, she is the founder of Beads by Neekah, a business specializing in unique beaded bags. Her journey began with comical videos aimed at promoting her products, which quickly gained popularity and marked the start of her career as a full-time content creator and influencer.

Neekah’s engaging and relatable content has attracted a diverse audience, leading her to collaborate with brands across various industries, including fashion, wellness, food, and travel. Her ability to seamlessly integrate promotional content with her authentic style has made her a sought-after influencer in the digital marketing space.

Her efforts were recognised in 2024 when was recognized by Leading Ladies Africa as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Women for 2024.

Dikeh

https://www.instagram.com/iamdikeh

Born on May 11, Nigerian comedian and content creator Chukwudike Damian Akuwudike has become a prominent figure in the comedy scene. His journey began at Duntro High School, where he first laid the groundwork for his career. Following his high school education, Chukwudike pursued his passion for film at the Pefti Institute in Ajao, Lagos State, studying cinematography. This education equipped him with the skills needed to create compelling and engaging content.

In 2018, Chukwudike launched his OfficialiamDikeh YouTube channel, showcasing a variety of sketches that often evoke the childhood experiences of an African kid. His relatable characters, such as Papa Boyo and Mrs. Dikeh, quickly resonated with a wide audience. This unique approach to comedy earned him the title of Most Influential Comedian in 2019.

Chukwudike’s social media following extends beyond YouTube. On TikTok, he has amassed a following of over 8.3 million fans, solidifying his status as a significant social media influencer.

Before his comedy career took off, Chukwudike also explored his athletic talents, playing football at Help the Talent Academy in Lagos. However, his life took a somber turn with the passing of his father in January 2020, a loss that had a profound impact on him.

In the tightly-knit comedic circles of Nigeria, Chukwudike has been influenced by his peers, including fellow comedian Chief Obi. Together, they have made significant contributions to Nigerian comedy, highlighting the vibrant culture and unique humor of their homeland.

Brainjotter

https://www.instagram.com/brainjotter

Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie (Born on February 5, 1995), popularly known by his stage name Brainjotter, has carved out a unique space in the Nigerian comedy landscape. This talented comedian, content creator, and brand influencer has captured the hearts of many with his distinctive style and creativity, making him a standout among his peers.

Hailing from Owerri, Imo State, Brainjotter’s journey to stardom began early. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos and is also an alumnus of the Ghana National University. Despite his academic background, his passion for comedy was evident during his university days.

Brainjotter officially launched his comedy career in 2020, utilizing Instagram as his primary platform to share his humorous videos. His comedy skits often feature a laid-back character who effortlessly navigates through potentially stressful situations with ease and nonchalance, a theme that has resonated with many viewers.

His relatable and entertaining content has amassed a significant following, with over 2.5 million Instagram followers and more than 946,000 subscribers on his self-titled YouTube channel. In addition to his comedy career, Brainjotter is also a sought-after brand influencer. With an estimated net worth of $500,000, Brainjotter’s success story continues to inspire many aspiring comedians and content creators. His rise in the comedy world is a testament to his talent and hard work, securing his place as one of Nigeria’s most promising entertainers.

Winnyberry

https://www.instagram.com/official_winnyberry

Winifred Peter, known by her social media handle Winnyberry, is a rising star in the world of content creation and comedy skits. Based in Port-Harcourt, she has garnered over 20k followers on Instagram thanks to her relatable humor, engaging personality, and creative skits.

Her content often highlights everyday scenarios with a humorous twist, resonating with a broad audience. Her ability to blend comedy with insightful commentary on social issues has made her a favorite among her followers. As an influencer, Winnyberry continues to grow her online presence, bringing laughter and joy to her expanding fanbase.

Omoye cooks

https://www.instagram.com/omoyecooks

Omoye Isabota, widely known by her online persona Omoyecooks, is a distinguished Nigerian chef, food blogger, and content creator who has captivated a substantial audience with her engaging cooking and recipe videos on YouTube and Instagram. With a following of 650K on Instagram and 31K subscribers on YouTube, Omoye has established herself as a prominent figure in the culinary world.

In addition to her online presence, Omoye Isabota is the founder of a renowned cooking academy, where she imparts her culinary knowledge and skills through comprehensive classes. Her academy has helped aspiring chefs and home cooks, providing them with the tools and confidence to excel in the kitchen.

Omoye’s expertise and influence have attracted notable collaborations with major brands such as Arla and Maggi. Currently, she is an ambassador for the kitchen appliance brand Buchymix, further cementing her status as a trusted authority in the culinary industry.

Beyond her professional achievements, Omoye is dedicated to inspiring and empowering others through her culinary journey. She continuously strives to showcase the richness of Nigerian cuisine while embracing global culinary trends. Her contributions to the culinary world and her ability to connect with her audience make Omoye Isabota a celebrated chef and an influential figure in the world of culinary content creation.

Cheftemmie

https://www.instagram.com/cheftemmie

Faith Temitayo Oyebanjo, popularly known as Chef Temmie, is a renowned Nigerian food content creator who has captivated audiences with her cooking and recipe videos across various social media platforms. With a combined following of over 500K, Chef Temmie has established herself as a beloved culinary influencer.

Chef Temmie’s journey began with a deep-rooted passion for cooking and baking, inspired by her rich Nigerian heritage. Her unique approach to food content creation lies in her ability to simplify complex recipes and present them in an engaging, easy-to-follow manner. Her YouTube channel stands out for its tutorials on cooking food in bulk and catering to large gatherings and events.

Chef Temmie’s influence extends beyond YouTube, as she actively engages with her audience on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Her vibrant personality and authentic connection with her followers have contributed to her rapid rise in popularity. She frequently shares tips, tricks, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her culinary adventures, creating a sense of community among her fans.

With her extensive knowledge, engaging content, and commitment to her craft, Chef Temmie continues to inspire and educate food enthusiasts around the world. Her mission to make cooking accessible and enjoyable for everyone, coupled with her dedication to celebrating Nigerian cuisine, has firmly established her as a culinary icon in the digital age.

Mini celeb

https://www.instagram.com/pens_and_imagination

Mini Celeb, also known as Pens and Imagination, is a dynamic social media influencer, vlogger, brand promoter, and movie producer making waves across multiple platforms. With a charismatic personality and a diverse skill set, she has captivated an audience of over 500K followers on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, amassing over a million views on YouTube alone.

Mini Celeb’s journey began with her passion for creativity and storytelling. Her unique blend of content, ranging from engaging vlogs and comedy sketches to insightful brand promotions, has set her apart in the digital space. Her comedic talent shines through in her videos, resonating with a broad audience and bringing joy to her followers.

As a brand promoter, Mini Celeb has partnered with several prestigious companies, serving as an ambassador for Strix and Moontech Real Estate. Her authentic approach to endorsements and her ability to connect with her audience has made her a sought-after collaborator in the marketing world.

In addition to her social media prowess, Mini Celeb has ventured into movie production, showcasing her versatility and ambition. Her projects reflect her dedication to the craft and her desire to push creative boundaries.

Mofe_ade

https://www.instagram.com/mofe_ade?igsh=cjVlZTVhcThjenFo

Mofe Ade is a dynamic tech content creator with a significant presence on Instagram, where he has amassed a following of 29,000. A graduate of the University of Lagos, Mofe earned his degree in Building within the Environmental Sciences in 2019. His academic background provided a strong foundation for his analytical and strategic thinking, skills that have been crucial in his professional journey.

In his early career, Mofe worked as a digital manager, honing his expertise in digital marketing and online brand management. This experience proved invaluable when, in 2020, he launched his own brand management company, Crevtus. Under his leadership, Crevtus has grown into a respected name in the industry, known for its innovative approaches to brand development and digital marketing strategies.

Mofe is not only an entrepreneur but also a published author. In 2017, he released his first book, showcasing his ability to translate complex ideas into accessible and engaging content. This talent extends to his Instagram page, where he regularly posts informational and educational videos focused on business growth and development. His content is designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs and business professionals navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

Through his posts, Mofe provides valuable insights into various aspects of business, from digital marketing and brand management to growth strategies and industry trends. His commitment to sharing knowledge and empowering others has made him a respected figure in the tech and business communities.

Grace Lawrence

https://www.instagram.com/theladymotara?igsh=MTBjbmtud2VubXZ2NA==

Grace Lawrence is a prominent digital creator with nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram. Known for her engaging content and vibrant personality, she has made a significant impact in the digital space. Grace is the host of “Yoruba Bistro,” a popular podcast that delves into the intricacies of the Yoruba language, offering insights and fostering appreciation for this rich cultural heritage.

In addition to her work as a podcaster, she serves as a brand ambassador for RhodesbyMo, a leading makeup brand. Her collaboration with RhodesbyMo highlights her influence in the beauty industry and her ability to connect with her audience through authentic and relatable content.

Expanding her entrepreneurial endeavors, she recently launched her own clothing brand, “Something Good.” The brand reflects her keen sense of style and commitment to delivering high-quality, fashionable pieces. “Something Good” is rapidly gaining popularity, resonating with fashion enthusiasts who appreciate her unique vision and aesthetic.

Grace’s impressive portfolio includes collaborations with several notable companies, such as Baileys, Dominos, Xiaomi, and Vitafoam. These partnerships underscore her versatility and appeal across various industries, from food and beverages to technology and home essentials.

Sassy Funke

https://www.instagram.com/sassy_funke?igsh=Ynhvc2RpZDdhejI4

Funke Ogunkoya, widely known as Sassy Funke, is a distinguished travel content creator and the author of the highly acclaimed “Lagos Travel Guide,” which has garnered five-star reviews on Amazon. Recognized for her contributions to travel communication, she was honored as Nigeria’s Travel Communicator of the Year 2023 by the Board of ATQ News/Travellers Magazine.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Ogunkoya developed a passion for travel and storytelling early in life. She pursued higher education in business management, earning her bachelor’s degree from King’s College, London. She further honed her business acumen by obtaining a master’s degree from INSEAD, one of the world’s leading business schools.

In 2017, Ogunkoya co-founded BMP Entertainment, a TV content and media production company, where she serves as a director. BMP Entertainment quickly gained a reputation for producing high-quality content, reflecting Ogunkoya’s vision and creativity.

As Sassy Funke, Ogunkoya has built a substantial following across various social media platforms, where she shares her travel experiences, tips, and insights. Her content is celebrated for its authenticity, vibrant storytelling, and practical advice, making travel accessible and enjoyable for her audience. Her expertise and engaging personality have made her a trusted voice in the travel community.

The “Lagos Travel Guide” stands out as a comprehensive resource for both locals and tourists, offering detailed information on the best places to visit, dine, and experience the vibrant culture of Lagos. The guide’s success and positive reception highlight Ogunkoya’s deep understanding of her audience’s needs and her commitment to promoting Nigerian tourism.

Ogunkoya’s impact extends beyond travel content creation; she actively engages in initiatives that promote tourism and cultural exchange. Her work has inspired many to explore new destinations and appreciate the beauty of diverse cultures.

Adeife Adeoye

https://www.instagram.com/theadeifeadeoye?igsh=MTN0ZzJmYzNiajluOQ==

Adeife Adeoye is an Edu-lifestyle content creator, YouTuber, social media strategist, entrepreneur, and speaker. Adeife has amassed 60k Instagram followers by regularly posting educational content for professionals and freelancers.

Adeife graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Ilorin in 2021. She applies her analytical skills to her business ventures. Penpalms helps clients enhance their social media presence, while Career & Growth Hub offers mentorship to freelancers, aiding in skill development and business growth.

As a YouTuber and speaker, Adeife shares practical tips and motivational content on career development and social media strategies. Her journey from Mathematics graduate to successful entrepreneur and content creator exemplifies her dedication to empowering others.

Brian Nwana

https://www.instagram.com/briannwana_?igsh=MXhtbm9scm54dzd6Ng==

Brian Nwana is a prominent food and travel content creator, captivating over 90,000 Instagram followers and 60,000 TikTok followers with his global culinary adventures and insightful food reviews. His content showcases his journeys to diverse eateries worldwide and includes occasional cooking tutorials.

Nwana’s dedication to authenticity and quality in his food reviews has earned him a loyal fanbase. In April 2024, he gained widespread recognition by breaking the Guinness World Record for the most fast-food restaurants visited in 24 hours, with a remarkable 150 stops. This achievement highlighted his love for exploring diverse culinary landscapes.

Beyond reviews and record-breaking feats, Nwana shares his culinary skills through cooking tutorials, allowing followers to recreate dishes he encounters on his travels.

Brian Nwana’s engaging content and record-breaking achievements make him a beloved and influential figure in the food and travel content space, inspiring and entertaining food lovers worldwide.

Celyn Ukam

https://www.instagram.com/celynukam_?igsh=ZjAwNWluNTZzeHky

Celine Ukam, born on April 22, 2000, in Nigeria, is a graduate of Mass Communication from the State University of Cross River State. She has quickly risen to fame as a popular TikTok content creator, known for her comedic and acting skills under the username Celynukam.

Celine began her TikTok journey in 2019, creating content that resonated with a wide audience. Her unique blend of humor and relatable scenarios quickly gained traction, earning her over 1 million followers on the platform. Beyond her natural talent, Celine also engaged in various online tasks and challenges, which significantly boosted her visibility.

A pivotal moment in her career came when her content was reposted by Tunde Ednut, a prominent Instagram figure known for spotlighting emerging talent. This endorsement from the “Instagram King” provided a substantial push, propelling her into the limelight and broadening her audience.

Celine Ukam continues to captivate her followers with her engaging content, showcasing her comedic flair and acting prowess. Her journey from a university graduate to a celebrated TikTok star highlights her creativity, dedication, and the power of social media in shaping modern entertainment careers.

Shank Comics

https://www.instagram.com/shankcomics?igsh=bmxpNHI2bzU5Nnl6

Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, professionally known as Shank Comics, is making waves as a Nigerian actor, comedian, and media influencer. Born on March 23, 1997, in Iwere-Ile, Iwajowa-Oyo State, Shank Comics grew up in Olambe, Ogun State. He began his education at Goodness and Mercy Private School in Olambe, Ogun State, and continued his secondary education at Lagos State Model College Meiran. Shank pursued higher education in Electrical Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Shank Comics embarked on his skit-making journey in 2017, but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that he gained significant popularity. His YouTube channel, Shank Comics, boasts a substantial following of 651K subscribers and over 42 million views.

His impactful contributions to comedy and social media have earned him prestigious accolades, including the Social Media Content Creator Award and the Humor Award. On December 1, 2022, Shank Comics was featured on YouTube’s end-of-year Top 10 Breakout Creators List.

Expanding his creative ventures, Shank launched an online store called Lit Gang on April 6, 2022. The store offers a variety of branded headwear, including head warmers, face caps, and bucket hats, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit alongside his comedic talents.

Israelobasola

https://www.instagram.com/israelobasola

Israel Obasola, a Nigerian animator and illustrator, has refined his skills and grown his social media following recent times. Known as Isrealthecreator on TikTok, he has amassed over 32.2 million views.

Obasola’s passion for drawing began in childhood, inspired by Saturday morning cartoons, comic books, and superhero shows. Influenced by Stan Lee, his work today includes unique African interpretations of characters like Superman and Spider-Man. His ambition is to foster a vibrant comic book culture in Nigeria, showing young people that their dreams are valid.

Initially drawing on paper, Obasola transitioned to digital animation in 2019. His style, marked by simplicity, relatability, and undeniable talent, draws from his surroundings in Lagos, reflecting societal issues and contemporary trends.

Aiming to elevate African narratives globally, Obasola created the YouTube superhero show “Orisa,” honoring ancestral folklore. He collaborates with young Nigerians to build a network of change-makers, using his art to address social injustices, including the #EndSARS movement against police brutality.

Through his work, Obasola highlights the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal for Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions. By balancing creativity with social consciousness, Israel Obasola is making a significant impact in Nigeria and beyond.

Cook with izunna

https://www.instagram.com/cookwith_izunna

Izunna Dike, known online as @cookwith_izunna, is a talented Nigerian food content creator based in Vancouver. With a passion for culinary arts, Izunna has built a substantial following on social media, boasting over 256K followers on Instagram and 74K followers on TikTok.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Izunna developed a love for cooking early in life, inspired by the rich flavors and diverse cuisine of his homeland. His journey took him to Vancouver, where he continues to explore and expand his culinary skills, blending traditional Nigerian recipes with international influences.

Izunna’s engaging cooking and recipe videos have captivated audiences on both Instagram and TikTok. Vibrant visuals, easy-to-follow instructions, and a genuine passion for food characterize his content. Whether he’s preparing classic Nigerian dishes or experimenting with new ingredients, Izunna’s creativity and expertise shine through, making his content a favorite among food enthusiasts.

Through his platforms, @cookwith_izunna, Izunna aims to share his love for cooking with a global audience, inspiring others to explore the joys of culinary creativity. His dedication to showcasing the beauty of Nigerian cuisine while embracing the diverse food culture of Vancouver has established him as a prominent figure in the world of food content creation.

Cruise with Joe

https://www.instagram.com/cruisewithjoe?igsh=aWNlcTN6YmNoMXJu

Joseph Obasi, popularly known as Cruise with Joe, has become a prominent social media influencer in Imo State, Nigeria. Known for his engaging content that highlights the beauty of his hometown, Owerri, Joe uses his local dialect to connect authentically with his audience, showcasing the region’s rich culture, fashion, and cuisine.

Joe’s passion for his hometown inspired him to launch his social media platforms, where he offers followers genuine insights into Imo State’s best dining and entertainment spots. His unique approach has made him a trusted ambassador for the area.

In addition to his social media presence, Joe is a fashion model, brand promoter, and chef. As the CEO of Joseph’s Pot, he is known for his popular dish, Noodles wey burst brain, which has won the hearts of food enthusiasts for its unique flavor and affordability.

Joe’s influence has significantly boosted local businesses and contributed to the economic growth of Imo State. Committed to community service, he actively participates in charitable initiatives to improve local lives.

Joseph Obasi, aka Cruise with Joe, continues to inspire young people with his creativity and dedication, solidifying his status as an influential figure in Imo State and beyond.

Seniormanoa

https://www.instagram.com/seniormanoa

Olabisi Abimbola, widely known as SeniormanOA, is a renowned freelance content strategist, creator, and YouTuber. He has captivated audiences with his educational and relatable videos, earning over 6,000 YouTube subscribers and 246,000 Instagram followers.

Born and raised in Ibadan, Oyo State, Olabisi hails from Ikaram, Ondo State. His upbringing was unique; his father’s frequent travels for work and his siblings’ attendance at boarding schools meant Olabisi spent significant time with his mother. This dynamic fostered a close-knit bond and a fun, playful childhood.

Olabisi’s academic journey took him to Wisconsin University in Accra, where he excelled in his studies. Graduating with a first-class degree in Computer Science and a minor in Business Management, he laid a solid foundation for his future endeavors.

SeniormanOA’s content stands out for its blend of education and relatability, delivered in his unique style. His ability to connect with viewers on a personal level has earned him a loyal following on both YouTube and Instagram. As a freelance content strategist and creator, Olabisi continues to innovate, sharing valuable insights and engaging narratives that resonate with a broad audience.

Aunty legwork

https://www.instagram.com/queen.olu

Aunty Legwork is a dynamic content creator and social media personality known for her engaging dance, comedy, and lifestyle videos. Originally from Nigeria and now based in Atlanta, she has gained significant popularity, especially on TikTok, where she has 550,000 followers.

Her energetic and entertaining content has also attracted 41,000 followers on Instagram and 9,000 followers on X. She combines humor, dance, and relatable lifestyle content, reflecting her rich cultural background with a modern twist.

Her authenticity and creativity have earned her a dedicated fan base, making her a standout figure in the online community.

Uncle Azeez

https://www.instagram.com/uncle_azeez

Azeez Idowu, popularly known as Uncle Azeez, was born on December 10, 1993, in Lagos State, Nigeria. He received his primary and secondary education at Learning Park and Fortune Private School in Lagos. In 2013, Azeez enrolled in the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). However, in 2014, he transferred to Eastern Michigan University in the USA to study Mechanical Engineering.

Despite his engineering studies, Azeez’s true calling was in entertainment. He began his career as a comic dancer, quickly gaining international attention. Realizing his potential as an all-round entertainer, Azeez branched out into singing, songwriting, acting, comedy, and dancing. His single “Olobe” became famous for its unique dance steps, catapulting him to fame.

Azeez became an internet sensation by teaching Afro-dance classes worldwide, earning him the title “mood changer” for his engaging and creative content. He was featured in Google’s ‘Year in Search’ in 2018. In 2019, he co-founded the Rice n Stew Gang (RSG) with Yo’dele.

Azeez’s talent and versatility have led him to work with renowned labels and artists such as the US Quality Control Music Label, Mavin Records, DMW, Tekno, and Zlatan. His journey from engineering student to global entertainment icon showcases his undeniable prowess and passion for the arts.

Nasboi

https://www.instagram.com/iamnasboi

Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji ( born March 13, 1992), popularly known as Nasboi, has swiftly ascended the ranks of Nigerian entertainment as a singer and comedian. Renowned for his impeccable imitations and comedic skits, Nasboi has captured the hearts of many.

Originally from Odo, Otin in Osun State, Nasboi spent much of his youth in the bustling city of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Despite his diverse upbringing, he proudly embraces his Yoruba heritage and its rich cultural traditions.

Nasboi’s educational journey began at Bright International Nursery and Shalom International Nursery and Primary Schools in Rivers State. He continued his studies at Istan Comprehensive High School and Ogba Comprehensive High School. His academic pursuits led him to the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Initially driven by a passion for music, Nasboi faced challenges breaking into the industry. His pivotal moment came when he shifted to creating short comedy skits on Instagram, a move that significantly boosted his popularity. A viral video where he perfectly mimicked the voice of Nigerian music icon Davido marked his breakthrough.

Since then, Nasboi has made strides in both music and comedy. In November 2023, he released his debut single, “Umbrella,” featuring Wande Coal. The song became a massive hit, sparking the Umbrella Challenge on social media.

Nasboi’s YouTube channel, where he regularly posts his engaging skits, has amassed over 128,000 subscribers, reflecting his growing influence in the entertainment world.

Kikifoodies

https://www.instagram.com/kikifoodies

Kikifoodies is a passionate food content creator known for her engaging videos on YouTube and Instagram. With a flair for culinary arts and a love for sharing delicious recipes, she has built a loyal following of food enthusiasts.

In 2018, Kikifoodies launched her Instagram page to share their culinary creations with a broader audience. Initially starting with cooking tutorials, She quickly gained popularity for her creative and easily recreated recipes. Her Instagram page now has 1.8M followers with over 2000 posts. In 2019, she kick-started her YouTube page by posting long-form step-by-step videos of her unique dishes. Today, she has over 700 subscribers with over 80 million views on her 414 videos.

Kikifoodies’s content is characterized by unmatched creativity that attracts viewers from all walks of life with simple and tasty dishes. Their videos often feature step-by-step tutorials and detailed explanations, making cooking accessible and fun for everyone.

Ini_Cash

https://www.instagram.com/ini_cash?igsh=bjV6NThncnI1MWxl

Inioluwa Olu-Owotade (born 14 December, 1998)is a prominent content creator known for his engaging videos on lifestyle, travel, and comedy. With over 550,000 followers and 30 million likes on TikTok, he has made a significant impact on the social media landscape.

Born into a Nigerian family, Inioluwa has always had a rich cultural background influencing his creativity. He has a brother and a sister, who often feature in his anecdotes and family-centric content. Inioluwa’s educational journey led him to Kean University, where he studied Information Technology, equipping him with a solid foundation for his digital endeavors.

Inioluwa’s content stands out for its vibrant blend of humor, insightful lifestyle tips, and captivating travel experiences. His ability to connect with a diverse audience has made his TikTok page a go-to source for entertainment and inspiration. One of his notable achievements was creating a viral TikTok video set to a popular Chris Brown song, showcasing his knack for tapping into trending topics and music.

Beyond his personal content creation, Inioluwa is the founder and CEO of Vibes and Trips, an event planning company that reflects his dynamic and energetic approach to life. Through this venture, he has successfully organized numerous events, bringing people together to create memorable experiences.

Folagade banks

https://www.instagram.com/folagade_banks

Folagade Banks, a renowned actor and skit maker, rose to fame with his character ‘Mama Deola’ on social media. Born on August 29 in Osun State, Banks has collaborated with notable actors like Adunni Ade, Stephanie Coker, and Isaac Ayomide.

Banks, whose real name is Abiri Tobi Festus, was inspired by his mother, a headmistress, and his father, an engineer. Growing up in a disciplined household in Ife, Osun State, he attended Daysprings International School and later Ambassadors’ College Secondary School. Initially aspiring to be a doctor, his interests shifted towards entertainment by age 11. He went on to study Geography at Obafemi Awolowo University, graduating in 2021.

Banks began skit-making in university, gaining popularity with his content during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, he introduced the character Mama Deola, a portrayal of a stereotypical Yoruba mother, which resonated widely on social media.

Despite initial challenges like low engagement and time management issues, Banks persevered, organizing his schedule to balance his creative and personal time. His journey reflects his resilience and dedication, establishing him as a significant figure in the entertainment industry.

Sabinus

https://www.instagram.com/mrfunny1_

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, widely recognized as Oga Sabinus, has become a prominent figure in the Nigerian comedy scene. Born on January 30, 1995, in Rivers State, Nigeria, Sabinus’s journey into comedy began with his early education in Port Harcourt. He later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Linguistics and Communication Studies from the University of Port Harcourt.

Sabinus’s comedic career took off in 2015 when he started uploading humorous skits on social media. However, it was in 2019 that he truly broke into the industry, capturing the hearts of many with his signature funny facial expressions that add an extra layer of humor to his videos. His unique style and relatable content have earned him widespread recognition and numerous awards. In 2022, he was honored with the Elite Nigerian Star Awards for Creative Social Comedian of the Year and the AMVCA for Best Content Creator. Additionally, he won the Best Male Skit Maker category at the Legit.ng Awards 2022.

Beyond social media, Sabinus has also made his mark in Nollywood, featuring in films such as “Man of War.” In September 2022, he expanded his reach internationally with a debut performance in London at The Lighthouse Event Center.

Sabinus boasts a substantial social media following, with almost 1 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 5 million followers on Instagram. His popularity has also led to lucrative brand endorsements, including his role as a brand ambassador for Moniepoint Nigeria. As he continues to entertain and expand his influence, Sabinus remains a beloved figure in the world of comedy

Mr macaroni

https://www.instagram.com/mrmacaroni1

Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, is a renowned Nigerian actor and content creator. Born on May 3, 1993, in Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria, he spent his formative years in Magodo, Lagos. His early education was at Tendercare International Nursery and Primary School in Ojota and Ogudu, and he later relocated to Magodo Isheri. For his secondary education, he attended Babcock University High School.

He enrolled at Lead University around 2010 but had to leave due to accreditation issues. He then pursued a Law degree at Houdegbe North American University in Cotonou briefly before eventually finding his place at Redeemers University, where he graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts and Film Studies in 2018.

Transitioning from a career in Nollywood, Mr Macaroni became a prominent comedy content creator. He is famous for his characters like Daddy Wa and Professor Hard Life, using humor to address topics such as governance, human rights, and civic duties. His YouTube channel, MR MACARONI, boasts over 900,000 subscribers and more than 200 million views across 345 videos featuring comedic takes on societal issues in Africa.

Ebuuu

https://www.instagram.com/ebuuuuuuuu12?igsh=NWYxYnBwbWU2ZHY3

Ebuka Christantus, known as Ebuuu, is a rising Nigerian comedy content creator with 227,000 Instagram followers and over 3,000 on TikTok. Born and raised in Nigeria, Ebuka’s outlandish humor has captivated audiences across social media.

Ebuka’s comedy is characterized by wild imagination, unexpected twists, and a knack for finding hilarity in everyday situations. His Instagram is filled with skits, parodies, and humorous takes on daily life, while his TikTok showcases quick, witty videos that keep viewers engaged.

What sets Ebuka apart is his fearless creativity. He experiments with different characters and scenarios, resulting in unpredictable and entertaining content. His comedy often includes elements of Nigerian culture, resonating with both local and global audiences.

Layi Wasabi

https://www.instagram.com/layiwasabi

Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, more popularly known as Layiwasabi, has garnered widespread acclaim as a talented skit maker and content creator. Born on July 11th in Osogbo, Osun State, Layiwasabi’s journey to stardom is a testament to his resilience and creativity.

Growing up in Osogbo with his younger brother and mother, Layiwasabi faced the early loss of his father when he was only two years old. Despite describing his childhood as “quiet” and “without adventure,” Layiwasabi inherited his comedic flair from his mother’s humorous nature, which ultimately guided him towards his career in comedy.

Layiwasabi’s formal education began in Osogbo, where he completed his primary and secondary schooling. He later attended Bowen University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in law. However, it was during his junior secondary school years that Layiwasabi first explored his comedic talents, quickly becoming known for his ability to make his classmates laugh.

In high school, he formed a drama group called The Emerald Star, which he led until his final year. Their standout performance at a talent show marked a pivotal moment for Layiwasabi, solidifying his passion for comedy and the performing arts. He discovered a sense of authenticity and vitality on stage that affirmed his comedic calling.

His talents have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, Layiwasabi won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Content Creator. His contributions to successful films like “Adire” and “Anikulapo” have also been significant, helping these movies achieve box office success and gross millions of naira.

Layiwasabi’s unique approach to comedy involves the Point of View (POV) technique, a popular method in online comedy. He ingeniously combines this with insightful depictions of social issues and the everyday challenges faced by Nigerians. This blend of humor and social commentary has earned him widespread recognition, establishing him as one of Nigeria’s leading Gen Z comedians.

Gilmore

https://www.instagram.com/gilmooree

Muhammed Gilmore Adekunle, known as Gilmore, has rapidly become a notable Nigerian comedian, content creator, and skit maker. His engaging performances on TikTok and Instagram have captivated audiences since he began skit-making in 2022, drawing humor from everyday Nigerian life.

Gilmore, who resides in Nigeria, graduated with distinction from the University of Nigeria, Lagos, in 2023 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. This accomplishment highlights his intellectual prowess alongside his growing entertainment career.

A pivotal moment in Gilmore’s career came in 2022 when he proactively reached out to the global giant Nike, expressing his admiration for the brand and his desire to collaborate. This bold move paid off in 2023 when Nike invited him to create content, marking a significant milestone in his career. This collaboration not only highlighted his growing influence but also cemented his status as a rising star in the industry.

In 2023, Gilmore was nominated for the “Force of Comedy Skit” award at the Trendupp Awards, recognizing his impact in the digital realm. His contributions to Nike during the awards ceremony further boosted his reputation.

Starting on Instagram in early 2022, Gilmore quickly amassed a following with his humorous content. He then expanded to TikTok, where he now has over 1 million followers (glimorr1) and more than 800,000 followers on Instagram. With over 261 posts, he continues to entertain his growing fanbase with witty narratives and engaging performances.

Sisiyemmie

https://www.instagram.com/sisi_yemmie

Yemisi Sophie Odunsanya, popularly known as Sisi Yemmie, has made a significant mark as a Nigerian food and lifestyle blogger. Born in 1984 and raised in Warri, Delta State, Sisi Yemmie has built a reputation for her engaging content and innovative recipes.

Sisi Yemmie’s academic journey is as impressive as her blogging career. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Igbinedion University, Okada, and a Master’s degree in International Diplomacy from the University of Birmingham. Additionally, she has earned a Diploma in Internal Communications from the PR Academy in London.

Before diving into the world of content creation, Sisi Yemmie honed her editorial skills at Cosmopolitan Nigeria, a prominent quarterly fashion and entertainment magazine for women, where she served as an editorial lead.

Her passion for food and lifestyle led her to create and share food recipe videos on her YouTube channel, SisiYemmieTV. Here, she experiments with various dishes and shares content related to parenting, relationships, and general lifestyle topics. Her relatable and fresh ingredient-focused recipes have garnered a substantial following, with her channel boasting a million subscribers and over a million views. She is also an author of cookbooks that further showcase her culinary expertise.

Sisi Yemmie’s influence and creativity have not gone unnoticed. In 2018, CNN Africa profiled her as one of the “women who have struck social media gold.” Her channel received high praise from King Charles (then Prince) during his visit to the British Council in Lagos, where he described it as “Brilliant.” In 2020, she was recognized as a top female Nigerian YouTuber.

Her dedication and brilliance have earned her several accolades. In 2014, she won the Blogger of the Year award at both the ELOY Awards and the City People Entertainment Awards. In 2017, she received the Female YouTuber award at the ELOY Awards.

Beyond her professional achievements, Sisi Yemmie is also known for her milestone of winning the first season of the My Big Nigerian Wedding reality show with her then-fiancé, Yomi Odunsanya. The couple is now blessed with three children.

Enioluwa

https://www.instagram.com/enioluwaofficial

Enioluwa Prince Adeoluwa, widely known as Lipgloss Boy and Eni Adeoluwa, has carved a niche for himself in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Born on July 6, 1999, in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria, Enioluwa’s journey from a young boy with dreams to a celebrated digital artist, actor, commercial model, brand strategist, and influencer is nothing short of inspirational.

He hails from a family deeply entrenched in academia. He shares a close bond with his siblings, Inioluwa and Emioluwa Adeoluwa. His parents, Professor Femi and Bola Adeoluwa, have been instrumental in shaping his values and ambitions.

Enioluwa’s academic journey began at Cabataf Primary School in Akure, laying a strong foundation for his future pursuits. He then attended Preston International School, where he completed his secondary education. Demonstrating exceptional intellect and dedication, he was admitted to Ekiti State University and graduated with a first-class Bachelor of Arts degree in Media and Theatre Arts at the age of 19. Continuing his academic pursuits, Enioluwa earned a master’s degree in marketing and communication from Pan-Atlantic University’s School of Media and Communication in 2023.

His diverse talents and creative endeavors mark his rise to prominence. As a digital artist, actor, and model, he has gained widespread recognition and admiration. His work as a brand strategist and influencer showcases his unique personality and innovative approach. Enioluwa is also a writer, public speaker, art director, and media and communications specialist, having started writing at the young age of 14.

In addition to his other talents, Enioluwa has a keen interest in beauty, fashion, and skincare. He has become a notable figure in these industries, often sharing his insights and expertise with his audience.

Further cementing his place in the entertainment world, Enioluwa is the founder of “The Late Night Show with Eni,” an online show where he interviews celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, and other notable personalities in Nigeria. This platform has become a popular destination for engaging and insightful conversations.