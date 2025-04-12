Rema Is All ‘Bout U’ In His New Single

Nigerian and international star Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, just dropped his second single of the year, “Bout U,” a smooth, romantic track about a lover he can’t stop thinking about. Released on April 10 across all streaming platforms, the song has already pulled in around 29,000 streams on Spotify and 368,000 plays on YT Music.

Rema is one of the biggest Gen Z artists out of Nigeria and Africa, dominating the streaming charts. With two back-to-back hits this year, fans are eager to see what’s next as he continues to take listeners on a lyrical ride, showing once again why he might just be the best in the game.

You can listen to the song here.