Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, who are updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you will also catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

I Said What I Said

Lojay joins this week’s podcast, and he’s definitely not what you’d expect. The “Tonongo” singer brought nothing but good vibes that matched the energy in the studio. He shared some wild stuff with the ladies, like a messy unwanted marriage situation, his hopes for love and starting a family, how he kicked off his music journey in the church choir, and how real his lyrics actually are.

Tea With Tay

Taymesan invites Kingsley Okonkwo (KCee) to the this week’s podcast where the singer opens up about his life an career which has spanned two decades so far. KCee speaks about the lessons he’s learned, he shares the stories he’s come across along with some of his.

Toke Moments

From the lively streets of Lagos to the global stage, Banke Kuku has built a life as bold and beautiful as her signature fabrics. In this episode, she shares the journey behind her brand, from her cultural roots and creative drive to the twists and turns of running a business. It’s a down-to-earth chat that goes beyond fashion and into the heart of what inspires her.

So Nigerian

This week’s episode dives into how living in Nigeria today is shaking up our love lives, sometimes for the better, but mostly for chaos. From money stress and family pressure to japa drama, the hosts break down what dating really looks like right now. They also discuss about social media, splitting bills in this economy, and if love can truly survive on just vibes and inflation. If you’ve ever said, “it’s not you, it’s this country,” this one’s for you.

Toni Told Me With Toni Tone

Toni is joined by the queen of confidence, Tiwalola, for a power-packed hour of real talk, bold advice, and unapologetic vibes. From body confidence to owning your shine, nothing’s off-limits. Got dilemmas? They’ve got glow-up tips. Plus, Tiwa shares her golden rules for stepping into your spotlight.