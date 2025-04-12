Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Introduces $15 Daily Fines, Entry Bans for Visa Overstayers

FG introduces $15 daily fines, entry bans for visa overstayers

Air Peace offers free flights to rescue trafficked Nigerian girls from Ivory Coast

Oando investigates gas pipeline vandalism in Bayelsa

Wike introduces new land policy with 21-day payment deadline in FCT

FG reviews impact of global tariff changes on Nigerian exports

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The federal government has announced stricter penalties for visa overstayers, including daily fines and re-entry bans. Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo revealed the new policy during an immigration reform meeting in Lagos on Friday.

Starting August 2025, foreign nationals who overstay their visas will be fined $15 daily. Those who overstay for three months will face a five-year entry ban, while overstaying for a year or more will lead to a permanent ban.

Though the penalties officially begin in May, a three-month grace period will be given before enforcement.

Air Peace offers free flights to rescue trafficked Nigerian girls from Ivory Coast

Nigeria’s airline, Air Peace, has promised to evacuate underaged Nigerian girls trafficked to Ivory Coast, following a public outcry by activist VeryDarkMan.

In a statement, the airline’s Chairman, Allen Onyema, condemned the act as “inhumane and ungodly” and called for united efforts to fight human trafficking.

He announced that Air Peace will provide free flights to return the girls home and also support their recovery and reintegration.

Oando investigates gas pipeline vandalism in Bayelsa

Oando Plc says it is working with authorities to investigate the recent attack on its gas pipeline in Bayelsa State.

Idongesit Edet, the company’s assistant manager for public relations, said the affected pipeline has been shut down to prevent further pollution and enable proper investigation.

The 24-inch pipeline, located in Southern Ijaw LGA, was reportedly vandalized. Bayelsa’s commissioner for information, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, condemned the act, calling it “criminal damage and economic sabotage.”

Wike introduces new land policy with 21-day payment deadline in FCT

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has unveiled major reforms to improve land administration in Abuja, effective April 21, 2025.

A key change includes a 21-day deadline for land allottees to fully pay for Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) bills and charges. Failure to comply will lead to the cancellation of the land offer.

Announced in a joint statement by Chijioke Nwankwoeze, director of land administration, and Lere Olayinka, Wike’s media aide, the policy aims to set a two-year deadline for land development after allocation.

FG reviews impact of global tariff changes on Nigerian exports

The Federal Government is assessing the impact of new international tariff regimes and fluctuating global commodity prices on the Nigerian economy.

The Economic Management Team (EMT), led by Finance Minister Wale Edun, has set up a sub-committee to examine the implications—particularly following the U.S. government’s recent 14% tariff on some Nigerian exports. Similar tariffs are also being applied to goods from other countries.