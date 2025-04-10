10 Iconic 2000s Nigerian Party Songs That Lit Up Every Gathering

Long before streaming apps and viral TikTok challenges, 2000s Nigerian party songs were the life of the party. These were the tracks that turned small get-togethers into wild dance-offs, made aunties and uncles hit the dancefloor, and brought pure joy to weddings, birthdays, and street jams.

Let’s take a nostalgic ride through 10 unforgettable 2000s Nigerian party songs that made every event unforgettable:

“Yahooze” – Olu Maintain (2007)

No song captured the energy of the late 2000s like “Yahooze.” It wasn’t just a hit, it was a movement. With money-spraying dance moves and a champagne-popping vibe, this was a certified 2000s Nigerian party song.

“Bizzy Body” – P-Square (2005)

If you didn’t try copying P-Square’s choreography, did you even party in the 2000s? “Bizzy Body” was playful, upbeat, and always got people dancing.

“You Bad” – Wande Coal ft. D’banj (2009)

Smooth, exciting, and a vibe. “You Bad” was one of those 2000s Nigerian party songs that made the whole room sing along. Wande Coal’s vocals plus D’banj’s playful energy made the song an instant hit. Whether at clubs or house parties, this track always delivered good vibes and body movement.

“Gongo Aso” – 9ice (2008)

“Gongo Aso” wasn’t just a song, it was a national anthem. With deep Yoruba lyrics, it didn’t matter if you understood the lyrics or not, this classic ruled every event and became one of the top 2000s Nigerian party songs of its time.

“Ijoya” – Weird MC (2006)

Weird MC entered the spotlight with “Ijoya,” commanding everyone to get up and dance. The song had a fun, energetic beat and quickly became a party favorite till date.

“African Queen” – 2Baba (2004)

Every playlist needed a slow moment, and “African Queen” was the perfect vibe. While it slowed the tempo, it still kept people swaying, making it a different kind of 2000s Nigerian party song, romantic and timeless. You couldn’t mention a 2000s hit without mentioning “African Queen”.

“Kolomental” – Faze (2006)

Faze brought a mellow but danceable sound with “Kolomental.” It had an addictive hook that stayed with you as we all yelled “kolomental” whenever it came on, and it played everywhere, from clubs to campus hostels.

“Koni Koni Love” – Klever Jay ft. Danny Young (2009)

A bit street, a bit sweet, “Koni Koni Love” blended romantic lyrics with party rhythms. It was especially popular at birthdays and youth parties.

“Why Me?” – D’banj (2006)

D’banj is known to have multiple hit songs in the 2000s and this one, like many others, had everyone screaming “File!” “Why Me?” was wild, and always got a reaction. A true heavyweight among 2000s Nigerian party songs.

“Olufunmi” – Styl-Plus (2006)

Styl-Plus brought an Afro-R&B vibe that perfectly matched the vibe of the 2000s with Olufunmi. This song had the perfect balance of romance and groove, making it a regular feature at parties and events where everyone just wanted to vibe. Olufunmi wasn’t just for the couples; it got everyone moving, singing, and swaying together.

These 2000s Nigerian party songs weren’t just hits, they were moments in time. If you grew up in the 2000s, these songs are part of your story.