Oluwafemi Clothings: Catering to Working-class Nigerian Men Through WhatsApp Business

In the heart of Lagos, where style meets innovation, Oluwafemi Opeoluwa Okeowo, a visionary designer with nearly two decades of experience, is redefining fashion for the modern Nigerian professional, having built a brand that has a reputation for delivering high-quality, stylish and affordable menswear. Beyond great fashion, what truly sets Oluwafemi Clothings apart is how seamlessly it integrates technology into its business operations, mainly through the WhatsApp Business App.

Seamless communication and transactions are essential for a brand catering to working-class Nigerian men. Recognising this early, Oluwafemi Clothings joined WhatsApp Business in September 2018, shortly after its launch. Since then, the brand has leveraged the platform’s features to connect with customers across Nigeria and beyond, increase engagement and drive sales. “WhatsApp has always been an integral part of our business, as a sizable chunk of our customers reside outside Lagos. Even with customers within the city, WhatsApp helps us coordinate sales efficiently,” says Okeowo.

Oluwafemi Clothings has maximised multiple WhatsApp Business tools to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. The Catalog feature enables the brand to showcase available items, allowing customers to browse, check prices and make selections directly within the chat window, simplifying and enhancing the shopping experience. Quick replies address frequently asked questions (FAQs), reducing response times and enabling the team to focus on other business areas. The WhatsApp Story feature has also been a game-changer, helping the brand maintain real-time customer connections. Oluwafemi Clothings creates a dynamic shopping experience that keeps customers engaged and drives sales by posting daily updates on new arrivals, exclusive promotions and behind-the-scenes content. “The Story feature helps us stay connected with customers and has turned out to be an amazing sales funnel. Almost daily, we receive requests for items posted on our WhatsApp Stories,” says Oluwafemi.

Another benefit for Oluwafemi Clothings, which they leverage, is the ability to use a single WhatsApp Business number across its three store locations—Opebi, Victoria Island, and Ikoyi. This innovation has revolutionised customer service, making sure that no matter which store a customer contacts, sales representatives across locations can view and complete transactions in real time. “In the early days of WhatsApp, a number could only be tied to a single device, meaning only one person could attend to customers. Response times were slow whenever I travelled and was in a different time zone. However, with WhatsApp Business, all our stores now have access to the same WhatsApp number, allowing them to continue conversations and complete sales seamlessly. WhatsApp Business has eliminated the issue of being off the grid, communication-wise,” Oluwafemi explains.

For Oluwafemi Clothings, WhatsApp Business is more than just an app. It’s a business lifeline. The ability to instantly communicate with manufacturers in Turkey, provide customers with real-time updates and streamline transactions has been invaluable to the brand’s success. “Any small and medium-scale business not using WhatsApp Business is sleeping on a bicycle. It’s such a great free tool that makes communication seamless with customers, and anyone with a smartphone has free access to your digital storefront on WhatsApp,” says Oluwafemi.

With a strong commitment to fashion, quality and affordability, Oluwafemi Clothings continues to expand, bringing premium menswear to Nigerian professionals. With WhatsApp Business as a trusted tool, the brand is well-positioned for even greater success.

For small and medium businesses looking to scale, WhatsApp Business offers essential tools to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement and drive sales. By leveraging its features, businesses can create a seamless shopping experience while building strong customer relationships. As more businesses adopt WhatsApp Business, it remains an indispensable platform for growth and success.