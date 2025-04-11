Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Predicts Flood in 30 States Due to the Rainy Season

FG predicts flood in 30 states due to the rainy season

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price to ₦865/litre

NERC fines 8 DisCos over overbilling of unmetered customers

Okonjo-Iweala warns US-China trade war could cut global GDP by 7%

NBC bans Eedris Abdulkareem’s song “Tell Your Papa”

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG predicts flood in 30 states due to the rainy season

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has warned that 1,249 communities across 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at high risk of serious flooding this year.

The agency also said 2,187 communities in 293 local government areas are likely to experience moderate flooding.

Speaking in Abuja during the launch of the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, said flooding remains one of the country’s worst disasters, worsened by climate change.

He listed Abia, Benue, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Jigawa as some of the key states likely to be hit hard by floods.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price to ₦865/litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the price of petrol at its loading depot to ₦865 per litre, a ₦15 drop from the previous ₦880 sold on Wednesday.

Dangote Group’s Head of Corporate Communications, Anthony Chiejina, confirmed the price cut though he did not state the exact new rate.

Meanwhile, the President of the Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harris, confirmed the new price as ₦865/litre.

This price adjustment comes just a day after the federal government announced that its crude oil-for-naira exchange deal will continue, following the end of its first phase on March 31.

NERC fines 8 DisCos over overbilling of unmetered customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has fined eight electricity distribution companies a total of ₦628.03 million for overbilling unmetered customers between July and September 2024.

The affected DisCos are Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola. NERC said they violated the energy caps set to limit estimated billing for unmetered users.

The penalty represents 5% of the total overbilled amount and was issued under Section 34(1)(d) of the 2023 Electricity Act.

Okonjo-Iweala warns US-China trade war could cut global GDP by 7%

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has warned that the growing trade tensions between the United States and China could reduce global GDP by up to 7%.

Her statement followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on Chinese goods from 104% to 125%, while suspending tariffs for other countries.

Okonjo-Iweala said both nations make up 3% of global trade and warned that their ongoing trade war could slash trade between them by as much as 80%, putting the global economy at serious risk.

NBC bans Eedris Abdulkareem’s song “Tell Your Papa”

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has banned rapper Eedris Abdulkareem’s song “Tell Your Papa” from radio and TV, citing its “objectionable” lyrics.

In a notice sent to all broadcast stations on April 9, NBC said the song violates Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and must not be aired. The track, which criticises President Bola Tinubu’s government, was deemed unsuitable for public broadcast.

NBC issued the directive days after the song gained attention on social media. It was released on April 6, following Seyi Tinubu’s comment calling his father “the greatest president in the history of Nigeria.”