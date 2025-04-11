Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (April 11 – 13)

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here Are The Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

Zodiac Party

In celebration of the zodiac sign Aries, the Zodiac Party is organising a glow-in-the-dark EDM party where Nigerians can rave to their wildest dreams all night. The Zodiac Party will be held at Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Water Corporation Road, on April 11.

Eko Youth Fest

Network and enjoy yourself at the Eko Youth Fest happening this weekend at Muri Okunola Park on April 12.

Rattan Therapy

Are you down for some Rattan Therapy event? This might be your chance to learn some Rattan weaving, as it will be happening on April 12 at Krates, 2C Adedeji Adekola Street, Lekki Phase 1.

Element House

Bring your grooves and dancing shoes to Element House on Saturday, April 12, as you experience one of the liveliest raves in Lagos state. Jamiie, Proton, Culoe de Song and EarthSurfing will be headlining the event of a lifetime this weekend at Landmark Centre.

Rehash Afrohouse Fever

Rehash is hosting another edition of its raves this weekend on April 13, inviting everyone with moves and vibes to groove to the sound of the music.

Firestarter: The Musical

Immerse yourself in an evening of extraordinary performances by the Firestarter Collective Africa. Enjoy a night of poetry, theatre and fire. The event will be happening on April 13 at the Terra Kulture Arena VI.