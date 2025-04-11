Article

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

  1. The Amateur

After his wife is killed in a terrorist attack in London, a CIA decoder takes justice into his own hands when his superiors choose not to act.

  1. Radio Voice
Richard Mofe-Damijo, Timini Egbuson, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Nancy Isime Star in Drama “Radio Voice,” Coming Out on April 11

The film tells the story of a former sex worker who discovers a new purpose as a radio host at a struggling station, facing her past while fighting to build a better future.

  1. Drop

A widowed mother’s first date in years turns frightening when she starts receiving anonymous threats during their upscale dinner, making her wonder if her charming date is the one behind it all.

  1. Family Brouhaha

A well-known Nigerian family, with a long history in the cocoa business across the country, is struggling with internal conflict. After the matriarch’s passing, the future of their inheritance depends on whether the family can come together.

  1. Recall

“Recall” is a psychological drama set in the bustling Lagos State. It echoes the tale of a couple, Goke and Anita, who appear to have a blissful relationship till the unexpected happens, leading them to walk a darker path.

  1. Pulse

A Miami hospital reflects into the lives of its medical teams as they save patients’ lives ranging from random incidents to life-threatening health issues.

  1. Friendly Rivalry

Two students team up to stand against the unfairness and bullying by rich students in their school.

  1. North of North

A free-spirited woman and mother finds herself on a quest to break all the societal norms as she finds love again in her little Arctic town.

  1. Osoronga

Osoronga recounts the tale of a man fleeing for his life, tormented by forces beyond his grasp. Despite his wounds, he continues to move forward, aware that halting would mean certain death.

  1. Carjackers

They work as valets, hostesses, and bartenders at a luxury hotel, but secretly, they are the Carjackers—a skilled crew of drivers who track and rob wealthy clients on the road. As they plan their biggest heist, the hotel director hires a ruthless hitman to stop them at any cost.

